LIVE | IND Vs AUS, Womens T20 World Cup 2024 Live Cricket Score and Updates: Do Or Die Game For India

India vs Australia, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Live Cricket Score and Updates: India faces a must-win challenge in the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 as they take on defending champions Australia in a decisive group-stage match on Sunday, October 13 in Sharjah. After a commanding 82-run victory over Sri Lanka, Harmanpreet Kaur's side boosted their confidence and net run rate, sitting second in Group A with four points. A win against Australia would secure India's spot in the semifinals, but a defeat could open the door for New Zealand to leapfrog them if they beat Pakistan.

Australia, unbeaten in the tournament, has six points from three games but will be without key players Alyssa Healy, who suffered a foot injury, and fast bowler Tayla Vlaeminck, who dislocated her shoulder. Despite these setbacks, Australia’s depth will be tested as they face a determined Indian side aiming for a semifinal berth.