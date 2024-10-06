LIVE | IND Vs BAN, 1st T20 Live Cricket Score and Update: Suryakumar's Young Brigade Faces Off Wounded BAN
India vs Bangladesh, 1st T20 Match Live Cricket Score and Updates: Suryakumar Yadav will lead the Indian team.
India vs Bangladesh, 1st T20 Match Live Cricket Score and Updates: The Indian team whitewashed Bangladesh in the recently passed two-match Test series. They are now geared up for the three-match T20I series, starting from Sunday (October 6). For the Indian team, the likes of Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mohammed Siraj, and Axar Patel have been rested from the T20s against Bangladesh. Suryakumar Yadav will lead the Indian team despite the presence of senior player Hardik Pandya.
Bangladesh on the other hand, will look to return to their winning ways against the Indian team in the upcoming T20I series.
IND Vs BAN, 1st T20 Live Cricket Score: Squads
India squad for Bangladesh T20 series: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy, JItesh Sharma (wk), Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Mayank Yadav
Bangladesh squad for India T20 series: Najmul Hossain Shanto (Captain), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmud Ullah, Litton Kumer Das, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Rakibul Hasan.
IND Vs BAN, 1st T20 Live Cricket Score: Surya's Remark
"It's a great opportunity for youngsters. Whenever they have played for there states, they have done well. There's nothing different to do here," India captain Suryakumar Yadav said.
