India vs Bangladesh, 1st T20 Match Live Cricket Score and Updates: The Indian team whitewashed Bangladesh in the recently passed two-match Test series. They are now geared up for the three-match T20I series, starting from Sunday (October 6). For the Indian team, the likes of Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mohammed Siraj, and Axar Patel have been rested from the T20s against Bangladesh. Suryakumar Yadav will lead the Indian team despite the presence of senior player Hardik Pandya.

Bangladesh on the other hand, will look to return to their winning ways against the Indian team in the upcoming T20I series.

Follow India vs Bangladesh, 1st T20 Match Live Cricket Updates Here