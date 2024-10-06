Advertisement
INDIA VS BANGLADESH

LIVE | IND Vs BAN, 1st T20 Live Cricket Score and Update: Suryakumar's Young Brigade Faces Off Wounded BAN

India vs Bangladesh, 1st T20 Match Live Cricket Score and Updates: Suryakumar Yadav will lead the Indian team.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ashish Satyam|Last Updated: Oct 06, 2024, 04:35 PM IST
India vs Bangladesh, 1st T20 Match Live Cricket Score and Updates
LIVE Blog

India vs Bangladesh, 1st T20 Match Live Cricket Score and Updates: The Indian team whitewashed Bangladesh in the recently passed two-match Test series. They are now geared up for the three-match T20I series, starting from Sunday (October 6). For the Indian team, the likes of Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mohammed Siraj, and Axar Patel have been rested from the T20s against Bangladesh. Suryakumar Yadav will lead the Indian team despite the presence of senior player Hardik Pandya.

Bangladesh on the other hand, will look to return to their winning ways against the Indian team in the upcoming T20I series.

Follow India vs Bangladesh, 1st T20 Match Live Cricket Updates Here

06 October 2024
16:30 IST

IND Vs BAN, 1st T20 Live Cricket Score: Squads

India squad for Bangladesh T20 series: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy, JItesh Sharma (wk), Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Mayank Yadav

Bangladesh squad for India T20 series: Najmul Hossain Shanto (Captain), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmud Ullah, Litton Kumer Das, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Rakibul Hasan. 

16:29 IST

IND Vs BAN, 1st T20 Live Cricket Score: Surya's Remark

"It's a great opportunity for youngsters. Whenever they have played for there states, they have done well. There's nothing different to do here," India captain Suryakumar Yadav said.

15:31 IST

IND Vs BAN, 1st T20 Live Cricket Score: Live On TV

Fans can watch the India vs Bangladesh 1st T20I match live on the Sports18 Network.

15:30 IST

IND Vs BAN, 1st T20 Live Cricket Score: Hello

Hello and Welcome to the live coverage of the first T20I game between India and Bangladesh. Stay tuned for all the match-related updates here.

