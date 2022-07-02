On Day 1 of the fifth Test between India and England, the Three Lions were stunned, bereft of ideas as Pant was spot-on with his targets to attack and then dominate a tiring bowling unit. Such was the impact of Pant's 146, his fifth ton in Test cricket, that head coach Rahul Dravid couldn't stop himself from erupting in joy with hands aloft in the dressing room.

India were 98/5, when Pant and Jadeja started the rescue mission for their team. Pant who was struggling with his bat in the recent home series against South Africa, smashed a 89-ball ton to get India back into the contest. After the century, Pant hugged Ravindra Jadeja and celebrated in an emotional way with his eyes numb as he lifted his bat towards the sky.

Ravindra Jadeja (83 not out) figured in a magnificent counterattack to propel India to 338/7 in 73 overs on day one of rescheduled fifth Test against England at Edgbaston on Friday (July 1).