LIVE | IND Vs NZ, 1st Test Day 1 Live Cricket Score and Updates: Play Called Off For The Day
India vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 1 Live Cricket Score and Updates: The Indian team will be playing against New Zealand in the three-match Test series.
Trending Photos
After whitewashing Bangladesh, the Indian team under the leadership of Rohit Sharma will lock horns with New Zealand in a three-match Test series, with the first Test starting from Wednesday, October 16 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
India’s ace speedster Jasprit Bumrah has been named as the vice-captain of the team. Earlier, he led the Indian team during the rescheduled fifth Test match against England in July 2022 at Edgbaston. He also led India in the away T20I series against Ireland in 2023.
Follow all the live updates of India vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 1 Here
IND vs NZ 1st Test Day LIVE: Play Called OFF
Bad news coming from M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. The play has been called off due to heavy rain. The second day of play is also under scanner. We will hope for the best.
IND vs NZ 1st Test Day LIVE: The Covers Are Back
Unfortunately, there are two pieces of bad news. First, the drizzle has returned, prompting the ground staff to bring the outfield covers back on. Interestingly, however, the covers on the square are being taken off, which likely means one thing: the ground staff is drying them before placing them back over the pitch.
India vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 1 Live: Rain Interrupts Again
The drizzle has returned, and it's shaping up to be one of those days. The once lively crowd has quietened as the chances of play look increasingly slim. It's becoming less likely we'll see any action today.
IND vs NZ, 1st Test Day 1 Live Updates: Full Squads
India: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep.
New Zealand: Tom Latham (captain), Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Mark Chapman, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Rachin Ravindra, Tom Blundell (wk), Ajaz Patel, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, William O'Rourke, Jacob Duffy.
IND vs NZ 1st Test Live: Head To Head Record
Overall
Matches: 62
India won: 22
New Zealand won: 13
Drawn: 27
IND vs NZ 1st Test Day 1 Live: Lunch On Day 1, First Session Wiped Out
The crowd cheers as Kohli and Jaiswal walk back from the indoor nets to the dressing room. However, the steady drizzle continues. As we reach lunchtime, the entire first session has been washed out.
It's still raining here in Bengaluru
The wait continues
The first session has unfortunately been washed out.
Match Centre - https://t.co/FS97Llv5uq#TeamIndia | #INDvNZ | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/BUDWJ8Mw1v
— BCCI (@BCCI) October 16, 2024
IND vs NZ 1st Test Live: Delayed Start
The rain has eased in Bengaluru, but the covers are still on at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. There's no update yet on when the match will start. Stay tuned for live updates.
IND vs NZ LIVE: No Game Utill Rain Stops Completely
A light drizzle continues, preventing the game from starting until the rain fully stops. There's no further update on when play might begin.
IND vs NZ LIVE: Still Raining In Bangalore
Live pictures confirm steady rain with the square still covered, and play could begin 45-60 minutes after the rain stops.
IND vs NZ LIVE: Toss Delayed Due To Rain
The toss for the match has been delayed due to persistent rain, which has also disrupted the teams' preparations. Steady rainfall continues at Chinnaswamy, making it unlikely that the game will start on time.
IND vs NZ LIVE: Bengaluru’s Drainage System Offers Hope for Play
While rain threatens the first two days, Bengaluru’s excellent drainage facilities provide hope. If the rain subsides, fans can still expect significant play on a potentially lively pitch.
IND vs NZ LIVE: India’s Pace Attack Poised to Deliver
Even without Mohammed Shami, India’s pace unit remains formidable. The combination of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj in potential seam-friendly conditions could spell trouble for New Zealand’s batsmen.
IND vs NZ LIVE: Shubman Gill’s Fitness a Concern for India
A last-minute decision on Shubman Gill’s stiff neck could force India into a shuffle. Sarfaraz Khan might step in, and KL Rahul could take over at No. 3, affecting India’s well-settled batting order.
IND vs NZ LIVE: New Zealand’s Batting Line-Up Without Kane Williamson
Kane Williamson’s absence is a massive blow to New Zealand’s chances. However, Will Young is stepping in to fill the gap, and how he adapts to Indian conditions will be crucial for New Zealand.
IND vs NZ LIVE: Tim Southee Eyes History in India
Southee, 18 wickets away from 400, has previously proven effective on Indian soil. His experience and adaptability could be crucial as he looks to lead New Zealand’s charge on unpredictable pitches.
IND vs NZ LIVE: Virat Kohli Faces a Moment of Reckoning
Returning to his IPL home ground, Virat Kohli’s form will be closely monitored. After an inconsistent period, all eyes will be on whether he can shine at a crucial moment for India.
IND vs NZ LIVE: India’s Dominance Meets Rainy Obstacles
India has dominated recent Test matches, boasting a six-match winning streak. However, the rain-induced delay in preparations gives New Zealand a fighting chance in typically challenging conditions.
IND vs NZ LIVE: New Zealand’s Seam Attack Holds the Key
Captain Tom Latham’s hopes lie in exploiting seam conditions, anticipating the wet pitch to offer some swing and pace, potentially bringing bowlers like Tim Southee into prominence.
IND vs NZ LIVE: Bengaluru Weather Could Be the Real Game-Changer
With rain forecasts and a pitch covered for days, Bengaluru's unpredictable weather might level the playing field. Conditions could sway between turning tracks and seam-friendly surfaces.
IND vs NZ LIVE: India’s WTC Final Qualification On the Horizon
India needs just a few more wins to secure their spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) final. The series opener against New Zealand is pivotal in keeping their streak alive.
India vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 1 Live Cricket Score and Updates: Hello
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the first Test between India and New Zealand. Stay tuned for all the match-related updates here.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.