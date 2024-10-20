NZ:0-0(0) | IND Vs NZ Live Cricket Score and Updates, 1st Test Day 5: Will India Pull Off A Miracle Or Will New Zealand Chase Down The Target?
LIVE IND VS NZ 1st Test Day 5 Score: India's bowling attack is poised to make a strong push on Day 5 of the first Test against New Zealand at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. With New Zealand needing just 107 runs to win, India will rely heavily on its bowling unit, including Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin, to turn the game around. Despite Sarfaraz Khan’s maiden Test century and Rishabh Pant's quick-fire 99 on Day 4, India collapsed, setting New Zealand a below par target. However, India's bowlers remain confident, and rain could still play a role, as seen on previous days.
New Zealand’s bowlers, led by Tim Southee, did well to restrict India, but now their batters face a challenging task against India’s attack. The unpredictable Bangalore weather adds another layer of uncertainty, with rain looming in the forecast. India's comeback in the match after their shocking first-innings collapse for 46 has raised hopes for a thrilling final day. Stay tuned for live updates as Day 5 unfolds
According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), after rain interrupted play on Day 4, Sunday's weather forecast predicts a mostly cloudy sky with occasional rain or thundershowers. Overnight showers continued into the morning of October 20, making it a cloudy start in Bengaluru. These conditions could offer plenty of swing and seam for the bowlers. The big question is, can the Indian pacers make the most of these helpful conditions?
