LIVE | IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test Day 3 Live Cricket Score and Updates: India Eye Wickets
India vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 3 Live Cricket Score and Updates: The Indian team will look for quick wickets on day 3 of the play against New Zealand.
India vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 3 Live Cricket Score and Updates: New Zealand captain Tom Latham starred with the bat in the second innings with a brilliant 86, helping his side’s lead to 301 runs in the second Test against India in Pune on Friday. In bowling, it was Mitchell Santner who took a seven-wicket haul to restrict India to just 156 runs.
IND Vs NZ Live Cricket Score: Hello
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the day 3 of the second Test match between India and New Zealand that is going on in Pune. Stay Tuned for all the match related updates here.
