Kandy Weather LIVE Updates | IND VS PAK, Asia Cup 2023: Rain Likely To Make Comeback Again

The much-anticipated clash between India and Pakistan in the 2023 Asia Cup faces a significant rain threat at the Pallekele International Stadium in Kandy. The southern region of Sri Lanka expects heavy rain in the coming days, prompting the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) to consider Dambulla as an alternative venue. However, India's upcoming matches against Pakistan and Nepal are still scheduled in Kandy for Saturday and Monday.

The UK-based Met Office estimates a 70 per cent chance of rain during the India vs. Pakistan match, potentially delaying the toss and the game itself. Rainfall probabilities are projected to reduce to 60 per cent by 5:30 PM on Saturday. Sri Lanka's Met Department forecasts rain in several provinces, including Kandy, which falls under the Central Province.

India and Pakistan have a long history of ODI matches, with India winning 55 out of 132 encounters, while Pakistan secured 73 victories, with only 4 matches ending as 'no-result.' Pakistan's Babar Azam-led team has already triumphed over Nepal, positioning themselves for the Super 4 stage. In contrast, Rohit Sharma's India must defeat Nepal on Monday to advance if their Saturday match against Pakistan is affected by rain. The looming rain threat adds suspense and uncertainty to this highly anticipated Asia Cup clash.



