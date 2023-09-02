Kandy Weather LIVE Updates | IND VS PAK, Asia Cup 2023: Rain Likely To Make Comeback Again
India Vs Pakistan In Asia Cup 2023 Weather Update From Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele: Rain Stops Play.
The much-anticipated clash between India and Pakistan in the 2023 Asia Cup faces a significant rain threat at the Pallekele International Stadium in Kandy. The southern region of Sri Lanka expects heavy rain in the coming days, prompting the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) to consider Dambulla as an alternative venue. However, India's upcoming matches against Pakistan and Nepal are still scheduled in Kandy for Saturday and Monday.
The UK-based Met Office estimates a 70 per cent chance of rain during the India vs. Pakistan match, potentially delaying the toss and the game itself. Rainfall probabilities are projected to reduce to 60 per cent by 5:30 PM on Saturday. Sri Lanka's Met Department forecasts rain in several provinces, including Kandy, which falls under the Central Province.
India and Pakistan have a long history of ODI matches, with India winning 55 out of 132 encounters, while Pakistan secured 73 victories, with only 4 matches ending as 'no-result.' Pakistan's Babar Azam-led team has already triumphed over Nepal, positioning themselves for the Super 4 stage. In contrast, Rohit Sharma's India must defeat Nepal on Monday to advance if their Saturday match against Pakistan is affected by rain. The looming rain threat adds suspense and uncertainty to this highly anticipated Asia Cup clash.
What If Match Gets Washedout?
In the event of a rain-affected match, both India and Pakistan will each receive one point. Should rain interfere and force the match's cancellation, Pakistan would advance to the Super4 stage with three points, thanks to their convincing victory over Nepal in their initial game.
Rain To Make Comeback Again?
Updated Weather Forecast of #kandy
5-8pm may be rain starts#INDvsPAK #ViratKohli #RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/Bw3L25X0Hp
— R O S A N (@rosan_biswajit) September 2, 2023
And we are back
The covers have been removed, and Rohit Sharma has donned his helmet once again. Additionally, Shubman Gill is making his way out from the dressing room.
Covers Still On
Although there is a noticeable improvement in weather conditions, the covers remain in place on the field. Ground staff members are currently present on the outfield, diligently monitoring the situation. Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma, maintaining a composed demeanour, is engaged in a casual conversation with Axar Patel and other team members from the comfort of the dugout.
Rain Stops Play
The covers are being deployed as the drizzle intensifies, prompting the players to hurriedly exit the field. Just before the rain interruption, Kohli was observed ready in his cricket attire, although he has now removed his helmet. The Indian opening batsmen have returned to the team's shelter while spectators in the stands patiently await the resumption of play, opening their umbrellas for cover. Additional protective covers are being brought in as the rainfall becomes more pronounced. We remain optimistic that the rain will abate shortly, allowing us to resume live action on the field.