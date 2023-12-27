IND vs SA 1st Test Highlights Day 1, Day 2 Centurion Weather Update: SA Finished Day 2 On Top
India Vs South Africa Day 3, 1st Test LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Rohit Sharma will want Jasprit Bumrah and M Siraj to wrap up South Africa's innings in 1st session.
LIVE Score IND vs SA 1st Test Day 3: On Day 2 of the 1st Test between South Africa and India, South Africa finished with a lead of 11 runs at Stumps. Dean Elgar's superb 140* anchored South Africa to 256-5 in their first innings. Despite early setbacks, Elgar and de Zorzi weathered the pace attack, while Shardul and Prasidh struggled. India, in response, scored 245 with KL Rahul's resilient century. Rabada's five-wicket haul dominated India's innings, but Elgar and Jansen's partnership consolidated South Africa's position. Debutant Bedingham impressed with a fifty. Bumrah's late strikes provided a glimmer of hope for India. The day ended with South Africa in control, leaving India with catching up to do on Day 3. Elgar's masterful innings and India's challenging position set the stage for an intriguing continuation.
IND vs SA LIVE Updates: No Rain In Centurion; Bright And Sunny Weather
There should be no rain in Centurion, interrupting the 2nd Test between India and South Africa. It is bright and sunny at the moment. The Day 3 will not start at 1 pm IST but only at 1.30 pm.
LIVE Updates IND vs SA 1st Test: India Should Start Day 3 With Which Bowlers?
Team India captain Rohit Sharma must give the ball to Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj first up to try and pick wickets. Batters will have to refocus and in the first half an hour, the pacers can look to bounce them out or pick wickets through seam and swing.
IND vs SA 1st Test LIVE Score: The Match Will Resume At 1 PM IST
The Day 3 of the first Test will start a little early as the officials want the two teams to make up for the time lost on two previous days as rain had killed some time off. The Day 3 action resumes at 1 pm IST weather permitting.
IND vs SA Day 3 1st Test: How's the weather today?
The weather today is likely to play fair to cricket. As per Accuweather, it will be partly sunny and partly cloudy weather in Centurion today as no rain is predicted as of now.
IND vs SA LIVE 1st Test: What is South Africa's lead?
At stumps On Day 2, South Africa were 256 for 5, and had gained a lead of 11 runs in the 1st innings. The match is still under control for India but they must bowl out SA early on Day 3 morning to keep the lead under 50 runs.
IND vs SA LIVE: Shardul Thakur Must Raise His Game
Shardul Thakur is not impressive so far in this match, leaking 57 runs from 2 overs without picking any wicket. He must raise his game to help India pick wickets.
IND vs SA LIVE: Batters to come for SA?
Dean Elgar is batting on 140 at the moment along with Marco Jansen. The batters to come are: Temba Bavuma (c) , Gerald Coetzee , Kagiso Rabada , Nandre Burger.
LIVE IND vs SA: KL Rahul Spoke Up On Facing Online Trolling
KL Rahul, who hit a fabulous hundred vs SA in 1st Test, said that the best way to reply to the hate he received on social media is by producing results on the field. He said much more on thr online trolling.
LIVE India vs South Africa 1st Test: All Eyes On Jasprit Bumrah
Bumrah's first spell on morning of Day 3 will be crucial. If he manages to send back Elgar, it will open the gates for India and then they can pick the remaining four wickets rather easily.
IND vs SA LIVE: When Will Day 3 Start?
The Day 3 action start at 1 pm IST, half an early if weather permits. This will be done to make up for the time lost on Day 1 and 2 of the Test due to rain breaks.
IND vs SA LIVE Score: India must aim to get rid of Dean Elgar
Dean Elgar is the big wicket here and India must try to see his back as early as possible on Day 3 of the Test match.
IND vs SA 1st Test LIVE: Indian Bowling Looking Toothless
Other than Bumrah and Siraj all three bowlers failed to trouble the South African batters, especially Dean Elgar. Shardul Thakur is bowling short length without pace, Krishna is playing his first Test and thus is searching for wickets and R Ashwin is doing everything he can on this pitch.
IND vs SA 1st Test LIVE: India Relying On Bumrah And Siraj
Indian pacers who opened the bowling - Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammad Siraj - took 4 out of 5 wickets. However, Prasidh Krishna managed to take 1 wicket on day 2.