'There Was A Lot Of Criticism...', KL Rahul Opens Up On Online Troll After Match Saving Innings Against South Africa In 1st Test At Centurion

In the high-stakes battle between India and South Africa at SuperSport Park, Centurion, KL Rahul emerged as the shining star for the Indian team on Day 2 of the 1st Test. Battling a potent South African bowling attack, Rahul showcased exceptional skill, contributing a crucial 101 runs to India's total of 245. As the South African bowlers, spearheaded by Kagiso Rabada, wreaked havoc, notable performances from Virat Kohli (38) and Shreyas Iyer (31) provided some stability. Yet, it was KL Rahul's innings that stood out, anchoring the team with 80 runs, including 12 boundaries and 2 sixes, as he remained unbeaten.

Believe - a show featuring KL Rahul on Star Sports network, tomorrow at 9 pm.pic.twitter.com/BQ37CL8OAT — Juman Sarma (@cool_rahulfan) December 27, 2023

KL Rahul Opens Up on Online Trolling

Amidst the cheers and accolades, KL Rahul took a moment to address a different kind of challenge—the relentless criticism on social media. In a candid statement to Star Sports, he shared, "I cannot say it was hatred but there was a lot of criticism. Har chiz pe koi na koi comment kar raha tha. mujhe samnjh nahi raha tha woh kaha se aa raha tha kyuki my performance was not that bad." This revelation gives fans a glimpse into the mental fortitude required to perform at the highest level, highlighting the impact of online trolling on athletes' well-being.

Lessons from the Past: Rahul's Earlier Stand Against Trolls

This isn't the first time KL Rahul has tackled the issue of online trolling. In a previous interview on The Ranveer Show, he delved into the toll such negativity takes on athletes. Rahul expressed, "None of us wants to perform badly. This is our life. This is all we do. Like I said, I don’t know anything else apart from cricket." These words resonate with the challenges athletes face, emphasizing the need for support during tough times rather than unwarranted criticism.

Rahul's Journey Unveiled: From Mangalore to International Stardom



As KL Rahul continues to dominate the cricketing arena, his journey from a small-town boy in Mangalore to a key player in the Indian cricket team adds a layer of inspiration to his story. In podcasts and interviews, he shares insights into playing with cricketing legends and the sacrifices that come with pursuing a career in sports.