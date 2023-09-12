Colombo Weather Highlights | IND VS SL, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Rain Did Not Play Spoilsport
Colombo Weather Today: The MET department is predicting at least 60 per cent chance of rain at the R. Premadasa ahead of toss in the India vs Sri Lanka match on Tuesday.
Trending Photos
Just like Team India's Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match against Pakistan on Sunday and Monday, there is a major threat of rain over Colombo for their next fixture against Sri Lanka at the R. Premadasa Stadium as well. According to the MET department, there is at least 60 per cent chance of rain in the afternoon when the India vs Sri Lanka match gets underway at 3pm IST.
The chances of rain does come down to around 43 per cent by Tuesday evening which will give some hope to the Indian cricket fans. There is however, no provision for a Reserve Day for this Super 4 unlike India's match against Pakistan.
Check LIVE Updates on Colombo weather for the India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match HERE.
India vs Sri Lanka Weather News: Match continues
We just had one stoppage during the India vs Sri Lanka match, in the first innings after the 47th over mark. After that, the weather has been friendly for the game of cricket.
LIVE Updates Colombo: What If All Remaining Games Get Washed Out?
It seems the India vs Sri Lanka match will happen. But we never know with the rain. The weather can suddenly change and the game can get washed out.
Read all the scenarios if remaining Super 4 clashes get washed out
Weather in Colombo LIVE: What's The Forecast In Next 3 Hours?
As per Accuweather, the rain prediction at 8 pm is 32 percent, at 9 pm, it is 36 percent and at 10 pm, it is 47 percent. Nothing serious. There might be some passing showers but nothing too heavy which could wash out the match.
Colombo Weather Update: Rain Stays Sway
It rained wickets in Colombo, all thanks to Asalanka and Wellalage, who wrecked havoc with the ball. But it also rained for some time at the ground past 6 pm IST. It was a passing shower and the innings ws eventually concluded. Rain stays away for now.
IND 213 (49.1)
Colombo Weather News Update: Match To Start At 7:15 PM
The match is set to restart at 7:15 PM and the mid-innings break has been reduced to 10 minutes from 30.
Colombo Weather News Update: Inspection At 7:05 PM
The covers are fully removed and the umpires will inspect the ground at 7:05 PM.
Colombo Weather News Update: Good News For Cricket Fans
The groundstaff are now moving around. The covers are being removed. That's good news.
Colombo Weather News Update: Rain Has Stopped And Crowd Is Enjoying
Naa Ready song in Colombo...!!!
Leo hype in Asia Cup.pic.twitter.com/dJpMYGsrJW
— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 12, 2023
Colombo Weather News Update: There won't be any overs lost until 7.52 pm
Rain stops play_#INDvSL #INDvsSL #AsiaCup2023 #RohitSharma_ #INDvsPAK #BabarAzam #ViratKohli #indvspak2023 #colomboweather #rain pic.twitter.com/L8wxNwhL8f
— Ajay Kaswan (@AjayKaswan66907) September 12, 2023
Colombo Weather News Update: Covers Are On, Rain Stops Play
It has started to rain again and the pitch is being covered. It is bad news for Team India as the shorter the match gets the lesser the target Sri Lanka will have to chase.
Colombo Weather News Update
Meanwhile Colombo weather right now __..#AsiaCup #AsiaCup23 #INDvSL #INDvsSL #SLvIND pic.twitter.com/f5Uwp9cVj5
— Fourth Umpire (@UmpireFourth) September 12, 2023
Colombo Weather News: Rain To Comeback In 2nd Innings
As the day began with clear skies in Colombo on Tuesday, clouds are gradually rolling in as the second innings of the India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match unfolds at the R. Premadasa Stadium.
Colombo Weather News: Rain May Come Again!
The weather forecast for Colombo indicates clear skies with no rain expected until 7 pm on Tuesday. Fans are keeping their fingers crossed for ideal weather conditions to prevail as India takes on Sri Lanka in their second Super 4 match of the Asia Cup 2023 today in Colombo.
Colombo Weather News: No Reserve Day
The Asia Cup 2023 has exhausted all 'Reserve Day' options. If the remaining Super 4 matches continue to be affected by rain until Friday, the final match between India and Sri Lanka will take place on Sunday.
Colombo Weather News: If Rain Plays Spoilsport
In the event of a rainout in the India vs. Sri Lanka match, both teams will earn a point, causing Pakistan to move into the third position. India and Sri Lanka will both have three points each in this scenario. If India manages to defeat Bangladesh in their upcoming match, and Sri Lanka prevails over Pakistan, it will result in Babar Azam and his team being eliminated from the tournament.
LIVE Updates Colombo Weather, IND vs SL Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: No rain, match to start on time
There is no sight of rain in Colombo on Tuesday, the fourth Super 4 match between India and Sri Lanka in Asia Cup 2023 is set to get underway on time. The humidity has crossed 75 per cent, Indian fielders will be happy that skipper Rohit Sharma has won the toss and elected to bat first.
LIVE Colombo Weather Update, India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Sunny and windy conditions in Colombo
It is bright and sunny in Colombo as well as very windy ahead of the India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match. The toss is set to take place on time at 230pm. However, there is still a threat of thunderstorms around 7pm in the evening on Tuesday.
Hello and welcome from Colombo Cricket Stadium mates, it hasn't rained here since morning but the weather isn't very promising. The most important super 4 game between India & Sri Lanka is coming up, stay tuned for more updates. #colomboweather #AsiaCup2023 #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/yA377YKEcI
— Ahmad Haseeb (@iamAhmadhaseeb) September 12, 2023
India vs SL LIVE Weather Update: Clear Weather In Colombo
The weather in Colombo is clear for a full ODI match to take place at R Premadasa. As per locals who have posted weather updates on X, it has not rained in Colombo since yesterday night. But as per weather apps rain could mark its presence during evening.
Colombo Weather News: What If Rain Washes Out Clash?
If the India vs Sri Lanka match is washed out then the teams will share a point each. This will push Pakistan to third spot as India and Sri Lanka will then have 3 points each. If India beat Bangladesh next and Sri Lanka beat Pakistan, Babar Azam and Co will be knocked out of the tournament.
Live Updates Colombo Weather, IND vs SL Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Cloudy but no rain so far
It is getting cloudy in Colombo but there is no rain so far ahead of the India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match at the R. Premadasa Stadium. Check latest updates from stadium HERE...
Visuals from Colombo, weather is good ______
India vs Srilanka will begins at 3:00PM #INDvSL#colomboweather pic.twitter.com/Hd3r4sC88e
— Ravi Tiwari (@thedumboguy) September 12, 2023
LIVE Colombo Weather Today, India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Getting cloudy in Colombo
After a bright and sunny morning in Colombo on Tuesday, it is getting cloudy ahead of the toss time in the India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match at the R. Premadasa Stadium. Watch HERE...
#Colombo weather right now __
Hope sun shines for the day for #INDvSL Match today! _#AsiaCup2023 pic.twitter.com/Qg0MXNRcfL
— Sai Thishok (@SaiThishok) September 12, 2023
Live Updates Colombo Weather, IND vs SL Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: No more Reserve Day in tournament
There are no more options for 'Reserve Day' in the Asia Cup 2023. If all the remaining Super 4 matches are washed out till Friday, India and Sri Lanka will be playing the Asia Cup 2023 final on Sunday.
No more reserve days in Asia Cup 2023.
If all the remaining Super 4 matches washed out - India will play Sri Lanka in the Final on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/yKU9h2396f
— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 12, 2023
Colombo Weather LIVE, India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Bright and sunny in Colombo
It is a bright and sunny Tuesday morning in Colombo ahead of India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Super match. Will rain stay away from Colombo in Super 4 match between India and Sri Lanka?
Contrary to the rain and gray clouds, Colombo is brighter and sunny. Hope it stays that way for Sri Lanka vs India at the RPS. #Asiacup2023
— Roshan Abeysinghe (@RoshanCricket) September 12, 2023
Live Updates Colombo Weather, IND vs SL Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Sun is shining on Tuesday morning
The sun is shining over Colombo on Tuesday morning ahead of India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match at the R. Premadasa Stadium.
Sun is out in Colombo! (Rohit Juglan)
Hopefully we will have unaffected match today.#colomboweather #Colombo #INDvsSL#AsiaCup2023 pic.twitter.com/2bJr4rZVHb
— abhay singh (@abhaysingh_13) September 12, 2023
LIVE Colombo Weather Today, India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: No rain predicted till 7pm today
More good news coming in for cricket fans, there is no rain predicted in Colombo till 7pm on Tuesday. Fans will be hoping that skies remain clear for India's second Super 4 match of Asia Cup 2023 against Sri Lanka today in Colombo.
There is no rain prediction in colombo till 7pm Today #IndiavsSL #Asiacup2023 #ColomboWeather #Colombo pic.twitter.com/Iz5rG0R5Xy
— Akhil Reddy Pingili (@pingili_akhil) September 12, 2023
Colombo Weather Live Updates, India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Clear skies in Colombo on Tuesday morning
There is good news for the fans, the skies are clear on Tuesday morning so far ahead of India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.
No rain, Weather looks great at the moment in Colombo. (Vimal Kumar)
- Great news for cricket fans..!! pic.twitter.com/IdcHYWfzdC
— CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) September 12, 2023
LIVE Colombo Weather Today, IND vs SL Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Check Weather Report
Rain is set to play spoilsport in Colombo once again with MET department predicting 90 per cent chance of rain on Tuesday.
Check weather report for India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match HERE.
Colombo Weather Updates, India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: No Reserve Day for this match
There is no provision for Reserve Day for any of the remaining Super 4 matches in the Asia Cup 2023. India vs Pakistan Super 4 game was the only match which had a Reserve Day, which was utilised to finish the match on Monday. If the India vs Sri Lanka is washed out, both teams will get 1 point each.
IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: MET department predicts 60 per cent chance of rain
The MET department is predicting around 60 per cent chance of rain around Tuesday afternoon when the toss for the India vs Sri Lanka Super 4 match takes place at 3pm IST. The chances of rain decreases to around 40 per cent by Tuesday evening.
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage on weather in Colombo during India's second Super 4 game against Sri Lanka at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Tuesday.