Colombo Weather LIVE Updates | IND VS SL, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: No Reserve Day For THIS Match
Colombo Weather Today: The MET department is predicting at least 60 per cent chance of rain at the R. Premadasa ahead of toss in the India vs Sri Lanka match on Tuesday.
Trending Photos
Just like Team India's Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match against Pakistan on Sunday and Monday, there is a major threat of rain over Colombo for their next fixture against Sri Lanka at the R. Premadasa Stadium as well. According to the MET department, there is at least 60 per cent chance of rain in the afternoon when the India vs Sri Lanka match gets underway at 3pm IST.
The chances of rain does come down to around 43 per cent by Tuesday evening which will give some hope to the Indian cricket fans. There is however, no provision for a Reserve Day for this Super 4 unlike India's match against Pakistan.
Check LIVE Updates on Colombo weather for the India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match HERE.
Colombo Weather Updates, India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: No Reserve Day for this match
There is no provision for Reserve Day for any of the remaining Super 4 matches in the Asia Cup 2023. India vs Pakistan Super 4 game was the only match which had a Reserve Day, which was utilised to finish the match on Monday. If the India vs Sri Lanka is washed out, both teams will get 1 point each.
IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: MET department predicts 60 per cent chance of rain
The MET department is predicting around 60 per cent chance of rain around Tuesday afternoon when the toss for the India vs Sri Lanka Super 4 match takes place at 3pm IST. The chances of rain decreases to around 40 per cent by Tuesday evening.
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage on weather in Colombo during India's second Super 4 game against Sri Lanka at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Tuesday.