Colombo Weather LIVE Updates | IND VS SL, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: No Reserve Day For THIS Match

Just like Team India's Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match against Pakistan on Sunday and Monday, there is a major threat of rain over Colombo for their next fixture against Sri Lanka at the R. Premadasa Stadium as well. According to the MET department, there is at least 60 per cent chance of rain in the afternoon when the India vs Sri Lanka match gets underway at 3pm IST.

The chances of rain does come down to around 43 per cent by Tuesday evening which will give some hope to the Indian cricket fans. There is however, no provision for a Reserve Day for this Super 4 unlike India's match against Pakistan.

