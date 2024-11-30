Advertisement
IND VS PAK U19 ASIA CUP

LIVE | IND vs PAK U19 Asia Cup Live Cricket Score and Updates: Arch-Rivals Set For High Stakes Showdown In Dubai

IND vs PAK U19 Asia Cup 2024 Live Cricket Score: India begins their U19 Asia Cup journey against Pakistan on Saturday in Dubai, aiming for a record ninth title. Scroll down for all the live updates and match coverage.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Sagar Puri|Last Updated: Nov 30, 2024, 01:41 AM IST|Source:
IND vs PAK U19 Live Updates

IND vs PAK U19 Live: India will kick off their U19 Asia Cup campaign on Saturday with a high-stakes match against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Led by skipper Mohammed Amaan, the Indian team is aiming to secure their ninth U19 Asia Cup title. One of the key highlights of India’s squad is 13-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who recently made headlines by becoming the youngest player ever picked in an IPL auction. The Rajasthan Royals acquired the prodigy for INR 1.1 crore during the mega auction in Jeddah.

The tournament format will see the top two teams from both groups advancing to the semi-finals, which are scheduled for December 6. The final will take place on December 8 in Dubai. India’s squad includes talents like Ayush Mhatre, Harvansh Singh Pangalia, and all-rounder Hardik Raj, while Pakistan is captained by Saad Baig, with players like Mohammad Ahmed and Tayyab Arif among their key assets.

IND vs PAK U19 Full Squads

India Squad: Ayush Mhatre, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, C Andre Siddarth, Mohd. Amaan (C), Kiran Chormale, Pranav Pant, Harvansh Singh Pangalia (WK), Anurag Kawde (WK), Hardik Raj, Md. Enaan, KP Karthikeya, Samarth Nagaraj, Yudhajit Guha, Chetan Sharma, Nikhil Kumar.

Pakistan Squad: Saad Baig (c/wk), Mohammad Ahmed, Haroon Arshad, Tayyab Arif, Mohammad Huzefa, Naveed Ahmed Khan, Hassan Khan, Shahzaib Khan, Usman Khan, Faham-ul-Haq, Ali Raza, Mohammad Riazullah, Abdul Subhan, Farhan Yousuf, Umar Zaib.

