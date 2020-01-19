India U19 vs Sri Lanka U19, World Cup: Live Updates

19 January 2020, 13:54 PM
15 runs off the last two over for India U19, including three wides in the third over. Divyansh Saxena (9) drove the third delivery of the third over past cover for four runs. India U19 20-0 (3 overs)
19 January 2020, 13:42 PM
Right-arm pacer Matheesha Pathirana comes into the attack!
19 January 2020, 13:40 PM
India U-19 added five runs in the very first over. Yashasvi Jaiswal (3) got off the mark by picking up two runs with a flick past mid-wicket on the first delivery, while Divyansh Saxena (1) smashed the last delivery of the over through mid-wicket to open his account with a single. India U19 5/0 (1 over)
19 January 2020, 13:33 PM
Yashasvi Jaiswal and Divyansh Saxena to open the batting for India U19. Silva to Yashasvi Jaiswal begins the proceedings for Sri Lanka U19.
19 January 2020, 13:31 PM
The two sides have walked down the crease for their national anthems.
19 January 2020, 13:19 PM
Lineups:
India U-19 (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Divyansh Saxena, Tilak Varma, Priyam Garg(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Siddhesh Veer, Shubhang Hegde, Sushant Mishra, Ravi Bishnoi, Akash Singh, Kartik Tyagi
Sri Lanka U- 19 (Playing XI): Kamil Mishara(w), Navod Paranavithana, Ravindu Rasantha, Thaveesha Kahaduwaarachchi, Nipun Dananjaya(c), Sonal Dinusha, Kavindu Nadeeshan, Ashian Daniel, Amshi de Silva, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana
19 January 2020, 13:05 PM
Sri Lanka U-19 win the toss and opt to bowl against India U-19.
19 January 2020, 12:42 PM
India are all set to begin their U-19 World Cup campaign against Sri Lanka.
