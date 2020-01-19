India U19 vs Sri Lanka U19, World Cup: Live Updates

The Sri Lanka Under-19 men's team won the toss and opted to bowl first against India Under-19 in the opening clash of the 2020 International Cricket Council (ICC) Under-19 World Cup at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein on Sunday.

India, who are placed in Group A alongside Japan, New Zealand and Sri Lanka, are four-time champions in the tournament and will be keen to begin their title defence on a winning note.

Priyam Garg will lead the 15-member Indian men's Under-19 squad in the World Cup, while wicketkeeper-batsman Dhruv Chand Jurel will serve as his deputy in the marquee event.

Heading into the tournament, India will look to continue their dominance in the World Cup. The side is coming on the back of their Asia Cup win in September and a victory in the Quadrangular U19 series with New Zealand, South Africa and Zimbabwe.

Here are the live updates: