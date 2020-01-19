हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
India U19 vs Sri Lanka U19, World Cup: Live Updates

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, January 19, 2020 - 13:54
Comments |
Image Credits: Twitter/@cricketworldcup

The Sri Lanka Under-19 men's team won the toss and opted to bowl first against India Under-19 in the opening clash of the 2020 International Cricket Council (ICC) Under-19 World Cup at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein on Sunday. 

India, who are placed in Group A alongside Japan, New Zealand and Sri Lanka, are four-time champions in the tournament and will be keen to begin their title defence on a winning note. 

Priyam Garg will lead the 15-member Indian men's Under-19 squad in the World Cup, while wicketkeeper-batsman Dhruv Chand Jurel will serve as his deputy in the marquee event. 

Heading into the tournament, India will look to continue their dominance in the World Cup. The side is coming on the back of their Asia Cup win in September and a victory in the Quadrangular U19 series with New Zealand, South Africa and Zimbabwe.

Here are the live updates:

19 January 2020, 13:54 PM

15 runs off the last two over for India U19, including three wides in the third over. Divyansh Saxena (9) drove the third delivery of the third over past cover for four runs. India U19 20-0 (3 overs)

19 January 2020, 13:42 PM

Right-arm pacer Matheesha Pathirana comes into the attack!

19 January 2020, 13:40 PM

India U-19 added five runs in the very first over.  Yashasvi Jaiswal (3) got off the mark by picking up two runs with a flick past mid-wicket on the first delivery, while Divyansh Saxena (1) smashed the last delivery of the over through mid-wicket to open his account with a single. India U19 5/0 (1 over)  

19 January 2020, 13:33 PM

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Divyansh Saxena to open the batting for India U19. Silva to Yashasvi Jaiswal begins the proceedings for Sri Lanka U19.

19 January 2020, 13:31 PM

The two sides have walked down the crease for their national anthems. 

19 January 2020, 13:19 PM

Lineups: 

India U-19 (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Divyansh Saxena, Tilak Varma, Priyam Garg(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Siddhesh Veer, Shubhang Hegde, Sushant Mishra, Ravi Bishnoi, Akash Singh, Kartik Tyagi

Sri Lanka U- 19 (Playing XI): Kamil Mishara(w), Navod Paranavithana, Ravindu Rasantha, Thaveesha Kahaduwaarachchi, Nipun Dananjaya(c), Sonal Dinusha, Kavindu Nadeeshan, Ashian Daniel, Amshi de Silva, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana

19 January 2020, 13:05 PM

Sri Lanka U-19 win the toss and opt to bowl against India U-19.

19 January 2020, 12:42 PM

India are all set to begin their U-19 World Cup campaign against Sri Lanka.

 

 

