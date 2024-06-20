Advertisement
INDIA VS AFGHANISTAN

India vs Afghanistan Live Score Updates: India Face Afghanistan's Spin Challenge

India Vs USA, Live Cricket Score and Updates, IND VS USA ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Match 25: All Eyes Will Be On Rashid Khan And Noor Ahmad's spin bowling.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Jun 20, 2024, 08:36 AM IST
LIVE Blog

LIVE Score IND vs AFG In T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: Afghanistan's potent bowling attack, featuring Rashid Khan and Fazalhaq Farooqi, will challenge India’s experienced batters like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the Super Eight match of the T20 World Cup 2024. Suryakumar Yadav's excellent record against Rashid and Shivam Dube's high strike rate offer India a counter. Afghanistan's key to leveling the field is early wickets by Farooqi. India’s left-handed batters may exploit Rashid’s recent struggles against them. If Afghanistan's bowlers succeed, Rashid can increase the pressure. India’s Axar Patel’s all-round capabilities also provide stability. Afghanistan needs a standout batting performance to prevail. Both teams are in good form, setting the stage for a crucial encounter in Bridgetown.

Follow LIVE Updates From India vs Afghanistan in ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 Match Here.

20 June 2024
09:35 IST

IND vs AFG LIVE cricket score: Fazalhaq Farooqi's Opening Spell

Watch out for Fazalhaq Farooqi's left-arm pace and new-ball swing, which could trouble India's experienced openers, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, early in the innings.

08:35 IST

India vs Afghanistan Live Score: Rashid Khan's Bowling Threat

Afghanistan's captain Rashid Khan is expected to be a game-changer with his exceptional leg-spin, posing a significant challenge for India's top order.

08:34 IST

Hello and welcome to Zee News' live coverage of T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 game India vs Afghanistan. For over-by-over updates stay tuned with Zee News.

