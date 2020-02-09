ICC U-19 WC final live score: India look to rebuild after Saxena's dismissal

Potchefstroom (South Africa): Defending champions India are set to lock horns with Bangladesh in the final of ICC U-19 World Cup at Potchefstroom in South Africa on Sunday (February 9). India are favourites to clinch a record fifth U-19 World Cup title but it is expected that first-timers Bangladesh would put up a tough fight in the crucial final.

The likes of opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, spinner Ravi Bishnoi and pacer Kartik Tyagi have made India a formidable force in the tournament and it is to be noted that India have reached the final without losing even a single match.

In the semifinal, India thrashed arch-rivals Pakistan by 10 wickets to book a place in the final for the seventh time since 2000 when they won the title for the first time under the leadership of Mohammad Kaif.

India are probably the only side in the world which fields a fresh squad in every U-19 World Cup edition and this is also seen as one of the main reasons why India perform so well at the prestigious tournament. Before the start of the U-19 World Cup, India colts played a quadrangular series in South Africa to get a sense of the South African wickets.

On the other hand, Bangladesh is also looking in good form and though the Priyam Garg-led Indian side beat Bangladesh in the tri-series in England and Asia Cup in 2019, Bangladesh is known for performing above their potential in big matches and this is something which India must keep in mind.

Considering it is Bangladesh's maiden final and their first title clash against India across all formats and in any group, the junior Tigers are expected to put their best foot forward to create history by defeating India.

India U-19 squad: Priyam Garg, Atharva Ankolekar, Ravi Bishnoi, Dhruv Chand Jurel, Shubhang Hegde, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Kumar Kushagra, Sushant Mishra, Vidyadhar Patil, Shashwat Rawat. Divyansh Saxena, Akash Singh, Kartik Tyagi, Tilak Varma, Siddhesh Veer

Bangladesh U-19 squad: Akbar Ali, Avishek Das, Tanzid Hasan, Rakibul Hasan, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Shamim Hossain, Shahadat Hossain, Shoriful Islam, SM Meherob Hasan, Hasan Morad, Mohammad Parvez Hossain, Mohammad Prantik Nawroz, Md Ruyel Miah, Mohammad Shahin Alom, Md Towhid Hridoy