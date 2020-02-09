हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
ICC U-19 WC final live score: India look to rebuild after Saxena's dismissal

The likes of opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, spinner Ravi Bishnoi and pacer Kartik Tyagi have made India a formidable force in the tournament and it is to be noted that India have reached the final without losing even a single match.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, February 9, 2020 - 14:28
Image Credits: Twitter/@ICC

Potchefstroom (South Africa):  Defending champions India are set to lock horns with Bangladesh in the final of ICC U-19 World Cup at Potchefstroom in South Africa on Sunday (February 9). India are favourites to clinch a record fifth U-19 World Cup title but it is expected that first-timers Bangladesh would put up a tough fight in the crucial final.

The likes of opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, spinner Ravi Bishnoi and pacer Kartik Tyagi have made India a formidable force in the tournament and it is to be noted that India have reached the final without losing even a single match. 

In the semifinal, India thrashed arch-rivals Pakistan by 10 wickets to book a place in the final for the seventh time since 2000 when they won the title for the first time under the leadership of Mohammad Kaif.

India are probably the only side in the world which fields a fresh squad in every U-19 World Cup edition and this is also seen as one of the main reasons why India perform so well at the prestigious tournament. Before the start of the U-19 World Cup, India colts played a quadrangular series in South Africa to get a sense of the South African wickets.

On the other hand, Bangladesh is also looking in good form and though the Priyam Garg-led Indian side beat Bangladesh in the tri-series in England and Asia Cup in 2019, Bangladesh is known for performing above their potential in big matches and this is something which India must keep in mind.

Considering it is Bangladesh's maiden final and their first title clash against India across all formats and in any group, the junior Tigers are expected to put their best foot forward to create history by defeating India.

India U-19 squad: Priyam Garg, Atharva Ankolekar, Ravi Bishnoi, Dhruv Chand Jurel, Shubhang Hegde, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Kumar Kushagra, Sushant Mishra, Vidyadhar Patil, Shashwat Rawat. Divyansh Saxena, Akash Singh, Kartik Tyagi, Tilak Varma, Siddhesh Veer

Bangladesh U-19 squad: Akbar Ali, Avishek Das, Tanzid Hasan, Rakibul Hasan, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Shamim Hossain, Shahadat Hossain, Shoriful Islam, SM Meherob Hasan, Hasan Morad, Mohammad Parvez Hossain, Mohammad Prantik Nawroz, Md Ruyel Miah, Mohammad Shahin Alom, Md Towhid Hridoy

9 February 2020, 14:25 PM

9.5: Sakib to Jaiswal, no run, no shot offered by Jaiswal.
 

9 February 2020, 14:24 PM

9.4: Sakib to Jaiswal, no run. Sakib continues to bowl outside off.

9 February 2020, 14:24 PM

9.3: Sakib to Tilak Varma, 1 run
 

9 February 2020, 14:23 PM

9.2: Sakib to Tilak Varma, no run, full length delivery, left alone by Varma
 

9 February 2020, 14:22 PM

9.1: Sakib to Tilak Varma, no run, Sakib kept the ball outside off and Varma jabbed it to the covers
 

9 February 2020, 14:21 PM

8.6: Das to Jaiswal, no run (India: 21/1 (9/50 ov)

9 February 2020, 14:20 PM

8.5: Das to Jaiswal, FOUR runs, Das bowls a full lenght delivery and Jaiswal drives through the gap at midwicket.

9 February 2020, 14:20 PM

8.4: Das to Jaiswal, no run, no shot offered
 

9 February 2020, 14:18 PM

8.4: Das to Jaiswal, wide, the ball goes down the leg for a big wide
 

9 February 2020, 14:16 PM

8.3: Das to Tilak Varma, 1 run. Varma runs towards the non-striker end and the throw hit his knee. Varma seems injured and the physio rushes out. 

9 February 2020, 14:15 PM

8.2: Das to Tilak Varma, no run, full and the ball nipped away outside off. Varma offered no shot

9 February 2020, 14:14 PM

8.1: Das to Tilak Varma, no run, short and outside off, Varma goes on the backfoot to fend the ball to cover-point
 

9 February 2020, 14:13 PM

7.6: Sakib to Jaiswal, 2 runs, Sakib sprays the ball on the leg side and Jaiswal sends it easily yo long leg (India: 15/1 (8/50 ov)

9 February 2020, 14:12 PM

7.5: Sakib to Jaiswal, no run, another short delivery, Jaiswal hops and plays the balls to the leg side
 

9 February 2020, 14:11 PM

7.4: Sakib to Jaiswal, FOUR runs. First four of Indian innings. 

9 February 2020, 14:10 PM

7.3: Sakib to Jaiswal, no run, clipped from off-stump line to midwicket
 

9 February 2020, 14:09 PM

7.1: Sakib to Jaiswal, no run, short on off, defends strongly
 

9 February 2020, 14:07 PM

6.6: Das to Varma, no run, short and across off, left alone by Varma (India: 9/1 (7/50 ov)

9 February 2020, 14:07 PM

Tilak Varma is the next batsmen in. 

6.5: Das to Varma, no run

 

9 February 2020, 14:04 PM

6.4: Das to Saxena, OUT, Das strikes in his first over. The ball was full and wide outside off and Saxena goes out while trying to play a release shot.

DA Saxena c Mahmudul Hasan Joy b Avishek Das 2 (17b 0x4 0x6) SR: 11.76

9 February 2020, 14:04 PM

6.3: Das to Saxena, no run

9 February 2020, 14:03 PM

6.2: Das to Saxena, no run, full inswinger, played to the mid-on off

9 February 2020, 14:02 PM

6.2: Das to Saxena, 1 wide
 

9 February 2020, 14:02 PM

6.1: Avishek Das to Saxena, no run, opens the face of the bat and taps to point
 

9 February 2020, 14:01 PM

5.6: Sakib to Jaiswal, no run, short ball and Jaiswal lets this go (India: 8/0 (6/50 overs)

9 February 2020, 14:00 PM

5.5: Sakib to Jaiswal, no run. Sakib is fired up, says something to Jaiswal

9 February 2020, 13:59 PM

5.4: Sakib to Jaiswal, no run, outside off, Jaiswal played with soft hands
 

9 February 2020, 13:59 PM

5.3: Sakib to Jaiswal, no run, pitched up and angling across off, no shot offered
 

9 February 2020, 13:58 PM

5.2: Sakib to Jaiswal, no run, pitched further up, no shot offered by Jaiswal

9 February 2020, 13:57 PM

5.1: Sakib to Jaiswal, no run, back of a length, punched towards point
 

9 February 2020, 13:56 PM

4.6: Islam to Saxena, no run, hit to the short extra-cover but no run due to good fielding (India: 7/0  (5/50 ov)

9 February 2020, 13:55 PM

4.5: Islam to Saxena, no run, outside off and Saxena punches the ball to cover
 

9 February 2020, 13:54 PM

4.4: Islam to Saxena, no run
 

9 February 2020, 13:54 PM

4.4: Islam to Saxena, 1 wide, too high, Saxena ducks under it.

9 February 2020, 13:53 PM

4.3: Islam to Jaiswal, 1 run

9 February 2020, 13:52 PM

4.2:  Islam to Jaiswal, no run, Islam continues to explore that channel outside off. Jasiwal let the ball go to the keeper.

9 February 2020, 13:51 PM

4.1: Islam to Saxena, 1 run, good fielding by Tawhid at short extra-cover

9 February 2020, 13:51 PM

3.6: Sakib to Jaiswal, no run, no shot again from Jaiswal (India: 4/0 * (4/50 overs)

9 February 2020, 13:50 PM

3.5: Sakib to Jaiswal, no run, short and outside off, Jaiswal let the ball go to the keeper.

9 February 2020, 13:49 PM

3.2: Sakib to Jaiswal, no run, Jaiswal taking his time and watching the ball carefully.

9 February 2020, 13:48 PM

3.1: Sakib to Jaiswal, no run, inswinger, misses leg, Jaiswal tries to flick to ball

9 February 2020, 13:47 PM

2.6: Islam to Saxena, no run, Saxena pushed the ball back to the bowler (India: 4/0 (3/50 over)

9 February 2020, 13:46 PM

2.5: Islam to Saxena, no run, short and hits the bat hard
 

9 February 2020, 13:46 PM

2.5: Islam to Saxena, 1 wide

9 February 2020, 13:45 PM

2.4:  Islam to Jaiswal, 1 run, the southpaw runs down the ball to deep third man

9 February 2020, 13:44 PM

2.3: Islam to Saxena, 1 run
 

9 February 2020, 13:43 PM

2.2: Islam to Jaiswal, 1 run, first runs for India
 

9 February 2020, 13:43 PM

2.1: Shoriful Islam to Jaiswal, no run

9 February 2020, 13:42 PM

1.6: Sakib to Saxena, no run. Sakib says something to Saxena. (O/0 (2/50 overs)

