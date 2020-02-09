ICC U-19 WC final live score: India look to rebuild after Saxena's dismissal

9 February 2020, 14:25 PM
9.5: Sakib to Jaiswal, no run, no shot offered by Jaiswal.
9 February 2020, 14:24 PM
9.4: Sakib to Jaiswal, no run. Sakib continues to bowl outside off.
9 February 2020, 14:24 PM
9.3: Sakib to Tilak Varma, 1 run
9 February 2020, 14:23 PM
9.2: Sakib to Tilak Varma, no run, full length delivery, left alone by Varma
9 February 2020, 14:22 PM
9.1: Sakib to Tilak Varma, no run, Sakib kept the ball outside off and Varma jabbed it to the covers
9 February 2020, 14:21 PM
8.6: Das to Jaiswal, no run (India: 21/1 (9/50 ov)
9 February 2020, 14:20 PM
8.5: Das to Jaiswal, FOUR runs, Das bowls a full lenght delivery and Jaiswal drives through the gap at midwicket.
9 February 2020, 14:20 PM
8.4: Das to Jaiswal, no run, no shot offered
9 February 2020, 14:19 PM
8.4: Das to Jaiswal, no run, no shot offered
9 February 2020, 14:18 PM
8.4: Das to Jaiswal, wide, the ball goes down the leg for a big wide
9 February 2020, 14:16 PM
8.3: Das to Tilak Varma, 1 run. Varma runs towards the non-striker end and the throw hit his knee. Varma seems injured and the physio rushes out.
9 February 2020, 14:15 PM
8.2: Das to Tilak Varma, no run, full and the ball nipped away outside off. Varma offered no shot
9 February 2020, 14:14 PM
8.1: Das to Tilak Varma, no run, short and outside off, Varma goes on the backfoot to fend the ball to cover-point
9 February 2020, 14:13 PM
7.6: Sakib to Jaiswal, 2 runs, Sakib sprays the ball on the leg side and Jaiswal sends it easily yo long leg (India: 15/1 (8/50 ov)
9 February 2020, 14:12 PM
7.5: Sakib to Jaiswal, no run, another short delivery, Jaiswal hops and plays the balls to the leg side
9 February 2020, 14:11 PM
7.4: Sakib to Jaiswal, FOUR runs. First four of Indian innings.
9 February 2020, 14:10 PM
7.3: Sakib to Jaiswal, no run, clipped from off-stump line to midwicket
9 February 2020, 14:09 PM
7.1: Sakib to Jaiswal, no run, short on off, defends strongly
9 February 2020, 14:07 PM
6.6: Das to Varma, no run, short and across off, left alone by Varma (India: 9/1 (7/50 ov)
9 February 2020, 14:07 PM
Tilak Varma is the next batsmen in.
6.5: Das to Varma, no run
9 February 2020, 14:04 PM
6.4: Das to Saxena, OUT, Das strikes in his first over. The ball was full and wide outside off and Saxena goes out while trying to play a release shot.
DA Saxena c Mahmudul Hasan Joy b Avishek Das 2 (17b 0x4 0x6) SR: 11.76
9 February 2020, 14:04 PM
6.3: Das to Saxena, no run
9 February 2020, 14:03 PM
6.2: Das to Saxena, no run, full inswinger, played to the mid-on off
9 February 2020, 14:02 PM
6.2: Das to Saxena, 1 wide
9 February 2020, 14:02 PM
6.1: Avishek Das to Saxena, no run, opens the face of the bat and taps to point
9 February 2020, 14:01 PM
5.6: Sakib to Jaiswal, no run, short ball and Jaiswal lets this go (India: 8/0 (6/50 overs)
9 February 2020, 14:00 PM
5.5: Sakib to Jaiswal, no run. Sakib is fired up, says something to Jaiswal
9 February 2020, 13:59 PM
5.4: Sakib to Jaiswal, no run, outside off, Jaiswal played with soft hands
9 February 2020, 13:59 PM
5.3: Sakib to Jaiswal, no run, pitched up and angling across off, no shot offered
9 February 2020, 13:58 PM
5.2: Sakib to Jaiswal, no run, pitched further up, no shot offered by Jaiswal
9 February 2020, 13:57 PM
5.1: Sakib to Jaiswal, no run, back of a length, punched towards point
9 February 2020, 13:56 PM
4.6: Islam to Saxena, no run, hit to the short extra-cover but no run due to good fielding (India: 7/0 (5/50 ov)
9 February 2020, 13:55 PM
4.5: Islam to Saxena, no run, outside off and Saxena punches the ball to cover
9 February 2020, 13:54 PM
4.4: Islam to Saxena, no run
9 February 2020, 13:54 PM
4.4: Islam to Saxena, 1 wide, too high, Saxena ducks under it.
9 February 2020, 13:53 PM
4.3: Islam to Jaiswal, 1 run
9 February 2020, 13:52 PM
4.2: Islam to Jaiswal, no run, Islam continues to explore that channel outside off. Jasiwal let the ball go to the keeper.
9 February 2020, 13:51 PM
4.1: Islam to Saxena, 1 run, good fielding by Tawhid at short extra-cover
9 February 2020, 13:51 PM
3.6: Sakib to Jaiswal, no run, no shot again from Jaiswal (India: 4/0 * (4/50 overs)
9 February 2020, 13:50 PM
3.5: Sakib to Jaiswal, no run, short and outside off, Jaiswal let the ball go to the keeper.
9 February 2020, 13:49 PM
3.2: Sakib to Jaiswal, no run, Jaiswal taking his time and watching the ball carefully.
9 February 2020, 13:48 PM
3.1: Sakib to Jaiswal, no run, inswinger, misses leg, Jaiswal tries to flick to ball
9 February 2020, 13:47 PM
2.6: Islam to Saxena, no run, Saxena pushed the ball back to the bowler (India: 4/0 (3/50 over)
9 February 2020, 13:46 PM
2.5: Islam to Saxena, no run, short and hits the bat hard
9 February 2020, 13:46 PM
2.5: Islam to Saxena, 1 wide
9 February 2020, 13:45 PM
2.4: Islam to Jaiswal, 1 run, the southpaw runs down the ball to deep third man
9 February 2020, 13:44 PM
2.3: Islam to Saxena, 1 run
9 February 2020, 13:43 PM
2.2: Islam to Jaiswal, 1 run, first runs for India
9 February 2020, 13:43 PM
2.1: Shoriful Islam to Jaiswal, no run
9 February 2020, 13:42 PM
1.6: Sakib to Saxena, no run. Sakib says something to Saxena. (O/0 (2/50 overs)