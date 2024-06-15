India vs Canada Live Score Updates: Rain Likely To Spoil Party In Florida
India Vs Canada, Live Cricket Score and Updates, IND VS CAN ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Match 33: India have already qualified for the Super 8 but they play their last league game against Canada.
Trending Photos
The weather has not been cricket friendly in Florida for the past couple of days but we can expect some luck today for the India vs Canada T20 World Cup 2024 match. Indian team was lucky that their flight from New York did not get cancelled after playing their opening matches against Ireland, USA and Pakistan. The practice session of Friday was cancelled due to bad weather and it is expected to spoil the day on match day as well but fans will keep their fingers crossed.
With four left-handed batters—Rishabh Pant, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, and Axar Patel—sandwiched between right-handed batsmen like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, and Hardik Pandya, it's vital to maintain a left-right combination in the batting order. This approach will help counter spin bowling effectively. It's crucial to continue this strategy consistently, especially to gear up for challenging matches ahead, notably against Afghanistan and Bangladesh.
LIVE India vs Canada Weather Update
A washout is on the cards for today's game between India and Canada at the T20 World Cup 2024. India have already qualified for the Super 8 and Canada are out of the World Cup.
LIVE IND vs CAN T20 World Cup 2024 Updates
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the India vs Canada T20 World Cup 2024 match taking place in Florida today. Team India are playing their last league game of the World Cup today.