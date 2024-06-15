Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2757791
NewsCricket
IND VS CAN

India vs Canada Live Score Updates: Rain Likely To Spoil Party In Florida

India Vs Canada, Live Cricket Score and Updates, IND VS CAN ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Match 33: India have already qualified for the Super 8 but they play their last league game against Canada.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Jun 15, 2024, 03:48 PM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

LIVE Blog

The weather has not been cricket friendly in Florida for the past couple of days but we can expect some luck today for the India vs Canada T20 World Cup 2024 match. Indian team was lucky that their flight from New York did not get cancelled after playing their opening matches against Ireland, USA and Pakistan. The practice session of Friday was cancelled due to bad weather and it is expected to spoil the day on match day as well but fans will keep their fingers crossed.

With four left-handed batters—Rishabh Pant, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, and Axar Patel—sandwiched between right-handed batsmen like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, and Hardik Pandya, it's vital to maintain a left-right combination in the batting order. This approach will help counter spin bowling effectively. It's crucial to continue this strategy consistently, especially to gear up for challenging matches ahead, notably against Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

15 June 2024
15:49 IST

LIVE India vs Canada Weather Update

A washout is on the cards for today's game between India and Canada at the T20 World Cup 2024. India have already qualified for the Super 8 and Canada are out of the World Cup.

15:36 IST

LIVE IND vs CAN T20 World Cup 2024 Updates

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the India vs Canada T20 World Cup 2024 match taking place in Florida today. Team India are playing their last league game of the World Cup today.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Will Agnipath scheme be closed?
DNA Video
DNA: Who is the 'murderer' of 42 Indians in Kuwait?
DNA Video
DNA: Who will answer these questions on NEET?
DNA Video
DNA: Why did Musk stop likes on X?
DNA Video
DNA: 4 bitter questions from BJP to RSS!
DNA Video
DNA: What's going on at Char Dham Yatra?
DNA Video
DNA: China-Pakistan's plan to terrorise Kashmir!
DNA Video
DNA: Demolition drive in Lucknow's Akbar Nagar
DNA Video
DNA: Who stopped Yogi's bulldozer in Ayodhya?
DNA Video
DNA: What is the benefit for India by going to G7?