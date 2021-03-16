IND vs ENG 3rd T20I Live Updates: India lose Rohit, Rahul early

India vs England 3rd T20I LIVE updates: After bouncing back in remarkable fashion, Virat Kohli-led Team India will look to maintain the winning momentum when they take on England in the third T20I at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The five match series is squared at 1-1.

Meanwhile, it will be interesting to see if KL Rahul will retain his place in the playing XI after back to back failures in the previous two encounters. In order to keep the right-left opening pair in place, the team might include senior batsman Rohit Sharma in the playing XI. If that is the case, Ishan Kishan, who enjoyed a fairytale debut in the previous occasion, will then open India's innings with his Mumbai Indians teammate Rohit.

Here are all the LIVE updates from India vs England 3rd T20I: