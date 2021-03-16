IND vs ENG 3rd T20I Live Updates: India lose Rohit, Rahul early

16 March 2021, 19:28 PM
Rohit departs as Wood strikes again
Out! India lose their another opener as Mark Wood strikes again to remove Rohit Sharma, who tried for hook but mistimed it and ended up giving catch to Jofra Archer at short fine leg. IND 24/3
16 March 2021, 19:22 PM
KL Rahul's poor show continues
BOWLED! Team India opener KL Rahul once again failed with the bat as he was removed for a duck by Mark Wood. Notably, it is Rahul's consecutive duck as he failed to open his account in the second T20I as well. IND 7/1
16 March 2021, 19:04 PM
Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul open for India
Rohit and Rahul have come out to open for India as Adil Rashid start the proceedings for England.
16 March 2021, 18:39 PM
India make one change as they bring in Rohit Sharma in place of SuryaKumar Yadav.
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal
16 March 2021, 18:37 PM
England have won the toss and elected to field first in the 3rd T20I.
England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood
16 March 2021, 18:08 PM
Hello and Welcome!
Hello and welcome to the LIVE COVERAGE of the third T20I between India and England at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The five-match series is squared at 1-1, with India securing a hard-fough seven wickets win in the previous encounter to bounce back in the series. The Playing XIs are yet to be released but it will be interesting to see if KL Rahul will be retained, considering his failures in both the previous encounters.