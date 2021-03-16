हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

IND vs ENG 3rd T20I Live Updates: India lose Rohit, Rahul early

India vs England 3rd T20I, LIVE updates: The five match series is squared at 1-1. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, March 16, 2021 - 19:28
Comments |
India vs England 3rd T20I, LIVE updates: India-England lock horns in third T20I. (BCCI/Twitter)

India vs England 3rd T20I LIVE updates: After bouncing back in remarkable fashion, Virat Kohli-led Team India will look to maintain the winning momentum when they take on England in the third T20I at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The five match series is squared at 1-1. 

Meanwhile, it will be interesting to see if KL Rahul will retain his place in the playing XI after back to back failures in the previous two encounters. In order to keep the right-left opening pair in place, the team might include senior batsman Rohit Sharma in the playing XI. If that is the case, Ishan Kishan, who enjoyed a fairytale debut in the previous occasion, will then open India's innings with his Mumbai Indians teammate Rohit. 

Here are all the LIVE updates from India vs England 3rd T20I:  

16 March 2021, 19:28 PM

Rohit departs as Wood strikes again

Out! India lose their another opener as Mark Wood strikes again to remove Rohit Sharma, who tried for hook but mistimed it and ended up giving catch to Jofra Archer at short fine leg. IND 24/3

16 March 2021, 19:22 PM

KL Rahul's poor show continues

BOWLED! Team India opener KL Rahul once again failed with the bat as he was removed for a duck by Mark Wood. Notably, it is Rahul's consecutive duck as he failed to open his account in the second T20I as well. IND 7/1

16 March 2021, 19:04 PM

Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul open for India

Rohit and Rahul have come out to open for India as Adil Rashid start the proceedings for England.

16 March 2021, 18:39 PM

India make one change as they bring in Rohit Sharma in place of  SuryaKumar Yadav.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal

16 March 2021, 18:37 PM

England have won the toss and elected to field first in the 3rd T20I. 

England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

16 March 2021, 18:08 PM

Hello and Welcome! 

Hello and welcome to the LIVE COVERAGE of the third T20I between India and England at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The five-match series is squared at 1-1, with India securing a hard-fough seven wickets win in the previous encounter to bounce back in the series. The Playing XIs are yet to be released but it will be interesting to see if KL Rahul will be retained, considering his failures in both the previous encounters. 

Must Watch

PT8M32S

Bollywood Breaking: NCB will adopt 'No Tolerance Policy' against Rhea Chakraborty