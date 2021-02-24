India vs England 3rd Test LIVE Updates: Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma inflict early blows on visitors

India vs England 3rd Test LIVE updates: Ishant Sharma, who is playing his 100th Test, provided the hosts with an early blow in the ongoing encounter against England in the Motera Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad. President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday (February 24) inaugurated the Motera Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad, which has now been renamed to Narendra Modi Stadium. Union Home Minister Amit Shah was also present on the occasion.

Earlier in the day, Joe Root won the toss and elected to bat first. The four-match Test series is currently locked at 1-1 and a win in this encounter will help either side to take an unassailable lead in the competition.

You can tune into zeenews.india.com for latest updates.