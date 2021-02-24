India vs England 3rd Test LIVE Updates: Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma inflict early blows on visitors

24 February 2021, 16:01 PM
Zak Crawley reaches 50 in style!
Zak Crawley leads England's fightback as the opener smashes a short delivery from Axar towards the cover region to complete his half-century. This is his fourth half-century in the longest format of the game. ENG: 67/2
24 February 2021, 15:45 PM
Zak Crawley and Joe Root lead England's resurgence after early blows. The pair have added 24 runs so far as England edge past the 50-run-mark. Root is batting on 8, while his partner Crawley is on 39. ENG: 51/2
24 February 2021, 15:38 PM
Can Joe Root lead England's resurgence?
A cracking shot from England skipper Joe Root as he punches a short of a length delivery by Ishant Sharma straight down the ground. The ball runs past the bowler and goes towards the boundary rope. ENG: 39/2
24 February 2021, 15:10 PM
After the early blow, Jonny Bairstow and Zak Crawley tried to steady things down and stitched 25 runs for the second wicket. However, the introduction of spin does the trick for the hosts as Axar Patel gets the removes Bairstow in his first delivery of the match. The batsman departs for duck as England lose their second man. ENG: 27/2
24 February 2021, 14:50 PM
Ishant strikes early!
Ishant Sharma provides the host with the first breakthrough as he sends Dom Sibley packing on duck. A good length delivery and the ball takes an outside edge and settles comfortably in Rohit Sharma's hands at second slip.
ENG: 2/1
24 February 2021, 14:39 PM
Here we go!
The English pair of Dominic Sibley and Zak Crawley have arrived in the middle to kick-off the proceedings. Ishant Sharma, who is playing his 100 Test, will start the attack for India.
24 February 2021, 14:04 PM
India make 2 changes
Jasprit Bumrah replaces Mohammed Siraj and Washington Sundar replaces Kuldeep Yadav. India have 3 spinners -- R Ashwin, Washington Sundar and Axar Patel
24 February 2021, 14:02 PM
England make 4 changes
James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Zak Crawley and Jofra Archer come into England Playing XI
24 February 2021, 14:01 PM
England win toss
England skipper Joe Root won the toss and decided to BAT first at Narendra Modi Stadium.
24 February 2021, 13:51 PM
Sneak peek of dressing room
England cricket team have already arrived at the Narendra Modi Stadium ahead of the toss at 2pm.
They give a sneak peek at visitors' dressing room.
24 February 2021, 13:35 PM
Ishant Sharma ready for 100th Test
Indian paceman Ishant Sharma is set to play his 100th Test match.
He will become the second Indian paceman after Kapil Dev to play 100 Tests.
24 February 2021, 13:08 PM
Motera stadium renamed Narendra Modi Stadium
The newly renovated Motera stadium has now been renamed Narendra Modi Stadium. It is the BIGGEST cricket stadium in the World.
You can find out about all the features of Narendra Modi Stadium here.
24 February 2021, 12:57 PM
Guess India and England Playing XI for Motera Test
The final playing XI of the Test will announced at the toss which is set to take place at 2pm.
But make your guesses for the Playing XI here.
24 February 2021, 12:55 PM
BCCI President Sourav Ganguly misses inauguration
BCCI President Sourav Ganguly missed the inauguration of Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad as he is recovering from double angioplasty.
24 February 2021, 12:48 PM
Live stream the inauguration
You can watch live stream of Motera stadium's inauguration here...
24 February 2021, 12:39 PM
President inaugurates Motera Stadium
President Ram Nath Kovind has inuagurated the new Motera Stadium which is now the biggest cricket stadium in the world with a capacity of 1.10 lakh.
The President is accompanied by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
24 February 2021, 12:37 PM
Hello and welcome to our coverage of Day/Night Test between India and England -- the third Test of the four match series.