India vs England 3rd Test Dream11 Prediction: IND vs ENG Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI, Match Details

New Delhi: India will clash with England in the third Test of the ongoing four-match series today. The hosts are pumped up after their fantastic win in the previous game, where they defeated the visitors by 317 runs.

It is, however, no excuse to let the guards down as Virat Kohli's men know all too well how dangerous the English side can be. They proved that in the opening match in which they beat the hosts at their home.

Rohit Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin are clearly the ones to watch out for from India. For England, skipper Joe Root has a lot of responsibilities on his shoulders.

Both sides would be hoping for a good start here in order to take a lead in the tournament with a win here.

The match will start at 2:30 PM IST on Wednesday (February 24) at the Motera Stadium, Ahmedabad.

How to watch India vs England 3rd Test match?

The India vs England 3rd Test match will be broadcast on Star Sports Network. The online live streaming of the match can be viewed on Disney+ Hotstar

IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction for India vs England 3rd Test:

IND vs ENG Batsmen: Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Joe Root, Rohit Sharma

IND vs ENG All-rounders: Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Ben Stokes

IND vs ENG Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Dom Bess, James Anderson

IND vs ENG Wicket-keeper: Rishabh Pant

IND vs ENG Vice-captain: Joe Root

IND vs ENG Captain: Virat Kohli

Predicted Playing XI for India: Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (WK), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma

Predicted Playing XI for England: Dominic Sibley, Rory Burns, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Foakes (WK), Ollie Pope, Dom Bess, Jack Leach, Jofra Archer, James Anderson

Live TV