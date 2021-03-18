IND vs ENG 4th T20I LIVE updates: England win toss, elect to bowl

18 March 2021, 18:36 PM
PLAYING XIs!
England make no chages in their line-up.
England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood
India make two changes, Suryakumar Yadav and Rahul Chahar comes in, while Ishan Kishan and Yuzvendra Chahal sits out.
India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rahul Chahar
18 March 2021, 18:32 PM
Toss!
Eoin Morgan win toss, elect to bowl first
18 March 2021, 18:19 PM
Jonny Bairstow will make 50 T20I appearance
5⃣0⃣ IT20 appearances@JBairstow21
And plenty more to come pic.twitter.com/PBurxiPeNi
— England Cricket (@englandcricket) March 18, 2021
18 March 2021, 18:09 PM
Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the fourth T20I between India and England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The hosts are currently trailing and will look to settle the score going into the clash. England, on the other hand, will look to wrap up the series with a win as they are 2-1 ahead in the five-match series.
Hello & good evening from Ahmedabad! #TeamIndia get into the groove for the 4⃣th @Paytm #INDvENG T20I. @GCAMotera pic.twitter.com/1MzGFTplcd
— BCCI (@BCCI) March 18, 2021