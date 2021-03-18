हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IND vs ENG 4th T20I LIVE updates: England win toss, elect to bowl

India vs England 4th T20I LIVE updates: The tourists, on the other hand, will look to maintain their winning momentum and clinch the series.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, March 18, 2021 - 18:36
Comments |
India vs England 4th T20I LIVE updates: Virat Kohli along with England's captain Eoin Morgan (Twitter/BCCI)

India vs England 4th T20I LIVE updates: After enduring a heavy defeat in the previous encounter, Virat Kohli-led Team India will look to bounce back in the ongoing T20I series. England are currently leading the five-match series 2-1 and a win in the fourth clash, will help them take an unassailable 2-1 lead in the series.   

KL Rahul, who was dismissed for ducks in two of the three encounters, will look to return to his groove, especially after skipper and team batting coach Vikram Rathour backed the star opener.

The tourists, on the other hand, will look to maintain their winning momentum and clinch the series. England's opening pair comprising Jason Roy and Jos Buttler are in rich form and the duo will look to produce another scintillating show. 

Here are the LIVE updates from IND vs ENG 4th T20I 

18 March 2021, 18:36 PM

PLAYING XIs!

England make no chages in their line-up. 

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood 

India make two changes, Suryakumar Yadav and Rahul Chahar comes in, while Ishan Kishan and Yuzvendra Chahal sits out. 

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rahul Chahar

18 March 2021, 18:32 PM

Toss!

Eoin Morgan win toss, elect to bowl first

18 March 2021, 18:19 PM

Jonny Bairstow will make 50 T20I appearance

18 March 2021, 18:09 PM

Hello and welcome! 

Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the fourth T20I between India and England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The hosts are currently trailing and will look to settle the score going into the clash. England, on the other hand, will look to wrap up the series with a win as they are 2-1 ahead in the five-match series. 

