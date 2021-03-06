हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

India vs England 4th Test, Day 3 LIVE Updates: India look to consolidate lead

India vs England 4th Test LIVE Updates: Washington Sundar is playing on 60, while his partner Axar Patel is batting on 11 as India will resume Day 3 from their overnight score of 294/7. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, March 6, 2021 - 09:39
Comments |
India vs England 4th Test LIVE Updates: Washington Sundar will resume Day 3 from his overnight score of 60. (Twitter/BCCI)

India vs England 4th Test, Day 3 LIVE Updates: After a fine knock by Rishabh Pant saved the day for India, on Saturday the pair of Washington Sundar and Axar Patel will look to help the hosts to build on their lead in the ongoing Test against England in Ahmedabad. Sundar is playing on 60, while his partner Axar is batting on 11 as India will resume Day 3 from their overnight score of 294/7. 

Meanwhile, England, on the other hand, will look to wrap up the Indian tail as soon as possible. With no Jofra Archer in the playing XI and the pitch's reputation to heavily assist the spinners it would be interesting to see if Joe Root kicks-off the day with James Anderson. 

Catch all the LIVE updates from India vs England 4th Test, Day 3  

Must Watch

PT2M37S

Zee Top 10: Major news stories of the day