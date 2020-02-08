India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI live score, news updates

8 February 2020, 07:55 AM
Appeal for LBW! Shardul Thakur went up for a LBW shout against Martin Guptill but after a long discussion with Virat Kohli and KL Rahul, India decided not to go for the review. The replays confirm that it was the right call as Guptill had got an inside edge onto that one. New Zealand are 16/0, Overs 5
8 February 2020, 07:45 AM
Both Nicholls and Guptill are off the mark and look steady. New Zealand are 4/0, Overs 3 .
8 February 2020, 07:43 AM
Shardul Thakur kept the New Zealand openers quiet in the first overs. Just a leg-bye came from the first over. Burah starts from the other end. Bowls a couple of dot balls from the other end as he takes the second new ball.
8 February 2020, 07:40 AM
It's a good start for the Indians as only one run comes off it. New Zealand are 1/0, Over 1.
8 February 2020, 07:38 AM
Henry Nicholls and Martin Guptill open for Australia. Shardul Thakur starts the proceedings for India.
8 February 2020, 07:25 AM
We will bowl first. Pretty hard wicket, the new-ball might do a bit, smaller ground, short straight boundaries and it's difficult to defend. Need to bowl well, put the pressure on their batsmen and take some early wickets. Need to bring the intensity we had in the T20Is into the 50-over game. Two changes for us - Mohammed Shami has been rested for the upcoming Tests, Navdeep Saini is in. Yuzvendra Chahal replaces Kuldeep, he hasn't played an ODI for a while, wanted to get him into the team: Virat Kohli after winning the toss.
8 February 2020, 07:24 AM
Kyle Jamieson presented with his cap before play by former Canterbury teammate HenryNicholls. ODI cap number 197.
Kyle Jamieson presented with his cap before play by former @CanterburyCrick teammate @HenryNicholls27. ODI cap number 197. #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/CM0aAzOO7o
— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) February 8, 2020
8 February 2020, 07:20 AM
Couple of changes for New Zealand! Kyle Jamieson makes his debut while Mitchell Santner makes way for Mark Chapman.