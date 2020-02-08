India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI live score, news updates

HAMILTON: Virat Kohli's India were hit by a Ross Taylor masterclass in the first One-Day International (ODI) at Hamilton's Seddon Park on Wednesday (February 5, 2020), and the visitors must shake off their loss to make a comeback in the three-match series when they take on New Zealand at Auckland's Eden Park on Saturday. Join Zeenews.com for live scores and news updates of the match.

With a pitch that has true bounce and pace, the big hitters in both the teams will relish their chances of putting up a big score aided in no small measure by the small boundaries. However, the average score by the team batting first in the last five day-night ODIs at Eden Park is just 258 showing the pitch is no too hostile to the bowlers.

With the weather forecast revealing no chance of any interruption due to rain, the match promises to be an exciting one just like the first one three days back.

New Zealand have bounced back spectacularly after getting whitewashed 0-5 in the T20 International series and a win in the second ODI will wrap up the series, their first 50-over series win against Indian since January 2014. New Zealand

New Zealand opener and stand-in captain in place of Kane Williamson, Martin Guptill is confident his team will start the second ODI in a positive state of mind at Eden Park. Along with captain Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor and Tom Latham, Guptill forms the core of New Zealand batting. But with Williamson ruled out of the match due to injury, the burden falls on the others.

India depend on skipper Virat Kohli and KL Rahul to give them a good score along with first ODI centurion Shreyas Iyer and the young opening pair of Mayank Agarwal and Prithvi Shaw.

Indian team: Virat Kohli (captain), Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini.

New Zealand team: Kane Williamson (captain, but not playing), Tom Latham (wicketkeeper-stand-in captain), Martin Guptill, Ross Taylor, Colin de Grandhomme, Jimmy Neesham, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tom Blundell, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Hamish Bennett, Tim Southee, Kyle Jamieson.

