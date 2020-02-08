हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI live score, news updates

Virat Kohli's India were hit by a Ross Taylor masterclass in the first One-Day International (ODI) at Hamilton's Seddon Park on Wednesday (February 5, 2020), and the visitors must shake off their loss to make a comeback in the three-match series when they take on New Zealand at Auckland's Eden Park on Saturday. Join Zeenews.com for live scores and news updates of the match.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, February 8, 2020 - 08:00
HAMILTON: Virat Kohli's India were hit by a Ross Taylor masterclass in the first One-Day International (ODI) at Hamilton's Seddon Park on Wednesday (February 5, 2020), and the visitors must shake off their loss to make a comeback in the three-match series when they take on New Zealand at Auckland's Eden Park on Saturday. Join Zeenews.com for live scores and news updates of the match.

With a pitch that has true bounce and pace, the big hitters in both the teams will relish their chances of putting up a big score aided in no small measure by the small boundaries. However, the average score by the team batting first in the last five day-night ODIs at Eden Park is just 258 showing the pitch is no too hostile to the bowlers.

With the weather forecast revealing no chance of any interruption due to rain, the match promises to be an exciting one just like the first one three days back.

New Zealand have bounced back spectacularly after getting whitewashed 0-5 in the T20 International series and a win in the second ODI will wrap up the series, their first 50-over series win against Indian since January 2014. New Zealand

New Zealand opener and stand-in captain in place of Kane Williamson, Martin Guptill is confident his team will start the second ODI in a positive state of mind at Eden Park. Along with captain Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor and Tom Latham, Guptill forms the core of New Zealand batting. But with Williamson ruled out of the match due to injury, the burden falls on the others.

India depend on skipper Virat Kohli and KL Rahul to give them a good score along with first ODI centurion Shreyas Iyer and the young opening pair of Mayank Agarwal and Prithvi Shaw.

Indian team: Virat Kohli (captain), Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini.

New Zealand team: Kane Williamson (captain, but not playing), Tom Latham (wicketkeeper-stand-in captain), Martin Guptill, Ross Taylor, Colin de Grandhomme, Jimmy Neesham, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tom Blundell, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Hamish Bennett, Tim Southee, Kyle Jamieson.

India vs NZ 2nd ODI live score 

Follow the live scores and news below:

8 February 2020, 07:55 AM

Appeal for LBW! Shardul Thakur went up for a LBW shout against Martin Guptill but after a long discussion with Virat Kohli and KL Rahul, India decided not to go for the review. The replays confirm that it was the right call as Guptill had got an inside edge onto that one. New Zealand are 16/0, Overs 5

8 February 2020, 07:45 AM

Both Nicholls and Guptill are off the mark and look steady. New Zealand are 4/0, Overs 3 .

8 February 2020, 07:43 AM

Shardul Thakur kept the New Zealand openers quiet in the first overs. Just a leg-bye came from the first over. Burah starts from the other end. Bowls a couple of dot balls from the other end as he takes the second new ball. 

8 February 2020, 07:40 AM

It's a good start for the Indians as only one run comes off it. New Zealand are 1/0, Over 1.

8 February 2020, 07:38 AM

Henry Nicholls and Martin Guptill open for Australia. Shardul Thakur starts the proceedings for India.  

8 February 2020, 07:25 AM

We will bowl first. Pretty hard wicket, the new-ball might do a bit, smaller ground, short straight boundaries and it's difficult to defend. Need to bowl well, put the pressure on their batsmen and take some early wickets. Need to bring the intensity we had in the T20Is into the 50-over game. Two changes for us - Mohammed Shami has been rested for the upcoming Tests, Navdeep Saini is in. Yuzvendra Chahal replaces Kuldeep, he hasn't played an ODI for a while, wanted to get him into the team: Virat Kohli after winning the toss.

8 February 2020, 07:24 AM

Kyle Jamieson presented with his cap before play by former Canterbury teammate HenryNicholls. ODI cap number 197. 

 

8 February 2020, 07:20 AM

Couple of changes for New Zealand! Kyle Jamieson makes his debut while Mitchell Santner makes way for Mark Chapman.

