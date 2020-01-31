India vs New Zealand 4th T20I live score and news

New Zealand won the toss and are bowling in the fourth T20 International against India at Wellington's Westpac Stadium on Friday (January 31, 2020). The host team is without its regular captain Kane Williamson and Tim Southee is leading the side.

Tom Bruce has come in for Williamson, Daryl Mitchell takes Colin de Grandhomme's place in the New Zealand team. India, too, have made some changes. With the series already won, Kohli has rested Rohit Sharma, Mohammed Shami and Ravinder Jadeja and their places have been taken by Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar and Navdeep Saini.

The series is already decided with India taking an unbeatable lead of 3-0 after winning the first three matches. The first two matches of the series were played in Auckland's Eden Park with the visitors winning them by a margin of six and seven wickets each. The third match of the series at Seddon Park in Hamilton went to Super Over after the two teams were tied at 179 at the end of the match. India secured a thrilling win in the Super Over after Rohit Sharma hit two consecutive sixes off Southee to take his team home and pocket the series.

Batsmen of both teams will relish the flat pitch of the Westpac Stadium pitch. New Zealand have gone against the ground's history in bowling first as the team batting first having won four of the last five matches here. But New Zealand have defeated India in both the T20Is the two teams have played at the venue - by 5 wickets in the match on February 27, 2009, and then by a massive 80 runs in the second game on February 6, 2019.

India T20I squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar

New Zealand T20I squad: Kane Williamson (captain), Martin Guptill, Ross Taylor, Scott Kuggeleijn, Colin Munro, Tom Bruce, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert (wicketkeeper), Hamish Bennett, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Blair Tickner

Follow the live updates from fourth India vs New Zealand T20I here: