India vs New Zealand 4th T20I live score and news

31 January 2020, 12:50 PM
Mitchell Santner into the attack for New Zealand but KL Rahul is in great form. Hit Santner for a six and four of consecutive balls. India 35/1, 3 overs
31 January 2020, 12:46 PM
India lost Sanju Samson and hit two sixes to score 15 runs in the second over of the match. KL Rahul is on 10 and Virat Kohli is yet to face a ball. India 22/1, 2 overs
31 January 2020, 12:43 PM
Sanju Samson hits a massive six off the first ball of the second over bowled by Scott Kuggeleijn . But the bowler has the last laugh as Samson tried to hoist the ball into the stands but end up balooning it and Mitchell Santner takes a well judged catch. Sanju Samson out for 8. India 14/1, 1.3 overs.
31 January 2020, 12:37 PM
Sanju Samson and KL Rahul open for India while the white ball is in New Zealand stand-in captain Tim Southee's hand. India 7/0, 1 over
31 January 2020, 12:27 PM
New Zealand won the toss and decided to bowl. There are two changes in the New Zealand team with regular captain Kane Williamson out and Tom Bruce coming in his place. Colin de Grandhomme's place in the New Zealand team has been taken by Daryl Mitchell. Indian captain Virat Kohli has rested Rohit Sharma, Mohammed Shami and Ravinder Jadeja and their places have been taken by Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar and Navdeep Saini.