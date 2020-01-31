हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
India vs New Zealand 4th T20I live score and news

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, January 31, 2020 - 12:55
Comments |

New Zealand won the toss and are bowling in the fourth T20 International against India at Wellington's Westpac Stadium on Friday (January 31, 2020). The host team is without its regular captain Kane Williamson and Tim Southee is leading the side.

Tom Bruce has come in for Williamson, Daryl Mitchell takes Colin de Grandhomme's place in the New Zealand team. India, too, have made some changes. With the series already won, Kohli has rested Rohit Sharma, Mohammed Shami and Ravinder Jadeja and their places have been taken by Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar and Navdeep Saini.

The series is already decided with India taking an unbeatable lead of 3-0 after winning the first three matches. The first two matches of the series were played in Auckland's Eden Park with the visitors winning them by a margin of six and seven wickets each. The third match of the series at Seddon Park in Hamilton went to Super Over after the two teams were tied at 179 at the end of the match. India secured a thrilling win in the Super Over after Rohit Sharma hit two consecutive sixes off Southee to take his team home and pocket the series.

Batsmen of both teams will relish the flat pitch of the Westpac Stadium pitch. New Zealand have gone against the ground's history in bowling first as the team batting first having won four of the last five matches here. But New Zealand have defeated India in both the T20Is the two teams have played at the venue - by 5 wickets in the match on February 27, 2009, and then by a massive 80 runs in the second game on February 6, 2019.

India T20I squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar

New Zealand T20I squad: Kane Williamson (captain), Martin Guptill, Ross Taylor, Scott Kuggeleijn, Colin Munro, Tom Bruce, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert (wicketkeeper), Hamish Bennett, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Blair Tickner

Follow the live updates from fourth India vs New Zealand T20I here:

31 January 2020, 12:50 PM

Mitchell Santner into the attack for New Zealand but KL Rahul is in great form. Hit Santner for a six and four of consecutive balls. India 35/1, 3 overs

31 January 2020, 12:46 PM

India lost Sanju Samson and hit two sixes to score 15 runs in the second over of the match. KL Rahul is on 10 and Virat Kohli is yet to face a ball. India 22/1, 2 overs

31 January 2020, 12:43 PM

 

Sanju Samson hits a massive six off the first ball of the second over bowled by Scott Kuggeleijn . But the bowler has the last laugh as Samson tried to hoist the ball into the stands but end up balooning it and Mitchell Santner takes a well judged catch. Sanju Samson out for 8. India 14/1, 1.3 overs.

31 January 2020, 12:37 PM

Sanju Samson and KL Rahul open for India while the white ball is in New Zealand stand-in captain Tim Southee's hand. India 7/0, 1 over

31 January 2020, 12:27 PM

New Zealand won the toss and decided to bowl. There are two changes in the New Zealand team with regular captain Kane Williamson out and Tom Bruce coming in his place. Colin de Grandhomme's place in the New Zealand team has been taken by Daryl Mitchell.  Indian captain Virat Kohli has rested Rohit Sharma, Mohammed Shami and Ravinder Jadeja and their places have been taken by Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar and Navdeep Saini.

