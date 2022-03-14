हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
India vs SL 2nd Test Highlights: IND win by 238 runs to seal 2-0 series whitewash

Follow Live score and updates of India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Day 3 taking place at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday (March 14). 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, March 14, 2022 - 17:51
Comments |
Team India need 9 wickets to win against Sri Lanka on Day 3 in Bengaluru. (Photo: ANI)

Sri Lanka are 28/1 at stumps on Day 2 and needed 419 runs to beat India in the second and final Pink Ball Test at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru on Sunday (March 14). Resuming their second innings from 199/5 after the dinner break, India added 104 more runs in the third session before declaring on 303/9 in the second innings and setting a target of 447 runs for Sri Lanka to win.

Shreyas Iyer top-scored for India 67 while Rishabh Pant brought up the fastest Test fifty by an Indian off just 28 balls. On the other hand, spinner Praveen Jayawickrama was Sri Lanka`s highest wicket-taker with 4/78 while Lasith Embuldeniya picked three wickets (3/87).

Chasing a target of 447 runs to win, Sri Lanka got off to a poor start as they lost the wicket of Lahiru Thirimanne (0) in the very first over of the innings bowled by Jasprit Bumrah. However, Kusal Mendis (16 not out) and Dimuth Karunaratne (10 not out) played out the rest of the overs of the day and didn`t let India pick any wicket further.

Check Live Scores and Updates of India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test here.

14 March 2022, 17:42 PM

India win the Pink-Ball Test

India whitewash Sri Lanka as they are all out for 208 runs in the 2nd innings. It took India just 3 days in the 5 days Test match to win the Test series against Sri Lanka 2-0.

14 March 2022, 17:38 PM

Lakmal OUT!

Suranga Lakmal, who was playing his last Test match for Sri Lanka, departs for 1 (4) bowled by Jasprit Bumrah. Excellent delivery by the right-arm fast bowler, right in the yorker zone.

Sri Lanka 208/9, India need 1 wicket to win

14 March 2022, 17:36 PM

India need 2 wickets to win

Another wicket falls after the Sri Lanka skipper departs, Embuldeniya gone for 2 off 22 balls. R Ashwin gets his 3rd wicket as India closein on victory.

Sri Lanka-206/8 (57.3 overs)

14 March 2022, 17:30 PM

BUMRAH STRIKES!

Jasprit Bumrah gets the Sri Lanka skipper OUT. Dimuth Karunaratne departs for 107 off 174 balls, great bowling by Bumrah to get the wicket India were looking for.

Sri Lanka-204/7 , India need 3 wickets to win

14 March 2022, 16:59 PM

SL captain Karunaratne completes 100

Sri Lanka skipper Dimuth Karunaratne completes century. Great innings by the left-hander, walked in at a pressure situation when his team needed a captain knock.

Sri Lanka-200/6 (55 overs), Dimuth 107 (169) & Embuldeniya 2 (14)

14 March 2022, 16:54 PM

AXAR STRIKES AGAIN!

Left-arm spinner Axar Patel gets another wicket for India as Asalanka depart for 5 runs off 20 balls. India in the commanding seat now as Sri Lanka keep bundling out wickets.

Sri Lanka- 180/6 (49.5 overs), Dimuth 89 (152), India need 4 wickets to win

14 March 2022, 16:32 PM

OUT! India need 5 wickets to win now

Axar Patel gets first wicket of the second innings, out-smarts Dickwella for 12 runs of 39 balls. Sri Lanka in trouble now as wickets keep falling in quick succession for them. Charith Asalanka walks in at no.6 for Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka-160/5, Dimuth 74 (125)

14 March 2022, 15:48 PM

Day3- Sri Lanka- 151/4 at Tea, need 296 runs to win

Sri Lanka are looking to win the Pink-Ball Test with captain Dimuth Karunaratne at the crease with Niroshan Dickwella. Two wickets in quick succession by the Indian spin-twins Jadeja and Ashwin got the pressure on Sri Lanka again.

Karunaratne 67 (110) & Dickwella 10 (36) 

14 March 2022, 15:27 PM

Karunaratne completes FIFTY

Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne completes his half-century. Well played by the skipper to keep his team in the contest, India are looking to end the match today itself and need 6 wickets to do so.

Sri Lanka- 131/4, need 316 runs to win 

14 March 2022, 15:24 PM

India fishing for wickets

Team India are hunting for wickets as they look to beat Sri Lanka in the Pink-Ball Test after a contesting start to Day 3.

Sri Lanka- 113/4 , India need 6 wickets to win

14 March 2022, 14:50 PM

Double break for India

Ravindra Jadeja strikes in next over, gets through Angelo Mathews's bat-pad. Mathews gone for 1 and Sri Lanka are 98/3 in 21st over.

14 March 2022, 14:46 PM

Ashwin gets Mendis!

Ravichandran Ashwin has provided the big breakthrough. Kusal Mendis is out stumped immediately after reaching his 50. Mendis out for 54 off 60 balls as Sri Lanka are 97/2 in 20th over.

14 March 2022, 14:20 PM

Kusal Mendis reaches 50

Kusal Mendis has raced to his 12th Test fifty off just 57 balls. Sri Lanka are 91/1 in 19 overs.

14 March 2022, 14:18 PM

Lanka move past 50

Sri Lanka have moved along to 55/1 with Kusal Mendis getting his 5th boundary to move along to 28 off 36 balls. 

14 March 2022, 14:03 PM

Ashwin replaces Jadeja

Ravichandran Ashwin has replaced Ravindra Jadeja after just one over. Kusal Mendis gets another boundary off Ashwin to move along to 22 off 32 balls, Sri Lanka are 47/1 in 10 overs.

14 March 2022, 13:24 PM

Ravindra Jadeja starts proceedings on Day 3

Ravindra Jadeja has started the proceedings on Day 3 of the Test. Lankan skipper Dimuth Karunaratne jumps down the track and clips him past mid-on for 4 to move to 14 and then gets a streaky boundary past Virat Kohli at 1st slip. Karunaratne moves to 19 and Sri Lanka are 37/1 in 8 overs.

14 March 2022, 13:22 PM

Jasprit Bumrah enjoys first 5-wicket haul in India

Jasprit Bumrah picked up his first five-wicket haul at home, claiming 5/24 in the first innings. Vice-captain Bumrah already has one wicket in the second, can he complete a maiden 10-wicket haul in Tests?

14 March 2022, 13:21 PM

Hello and welcome to our coverage of Day 3 of the India vs Sri Lanka Pink Ball Test in Bengaluru on Monday (March 14).

