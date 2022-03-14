India vs SL 2nd Test Highlights: IND win by 238 runs to seal 2-0 series whitewash

Sri Lanka are 28/1 at stumps on Day 2 and needed 419 runs to beat India in the second and final Pink Ball Test at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru on Sunday (March 14). Resuming their second innings from 199/5 after the dinner break, India added 104 more runs in the third session before declaring on 303/9 in the second innings and setting a target of 447 runs for Sri Lanka to win.

Shreyas Iyer top-scored for India 67 while Rishabh Pant brought up the fastest Test fifty by an Indian off just 28 balls. On the other hand, spinner Praveen Jayawickrama was Sri Lanka`s highest wicket-taker with 4/78 while Lasith Embuldeniya picked three wickets (3/87).

Chasing a target of 447 runs to win, Sri Lanka got off to a poor start as they lost the wicket of Lahiru Thirimanne (0) in the very first over of the innings bowled by Jasprit Bumrah. However, Kusal Mendis (16 not out) and Dimuth Karunaratne (10 not out) played out the rest of the overs of the day and didn`t let India pick any wicket further.

