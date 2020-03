India will look to forget their dismal show against New Zealand in the recently-held ODI series and come up with a much better performance when they take on South Africa in the first ODI of the three-match series at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Thursday.

The Men in Blue will come into the series against South Africa after slumping to a three-match ODI series whitewash 0-2 at the hands of New Zealand Down Under.

South Africa, on the other hand, will be brimming with confidence after they managed to beat Australia in the ODI series by the same margin at home.

The return of left-handed opener Shikhar Dhawan and all-rounder Hardik Pandya will boost the hosts but India will not make the mistake of taking South Africa lightly. However, India will miss the services of star opener Rohit Sharma due to a calf injury, which he picked up during the T20I series against the Black Caps.

Captained by Quinton de Kock, the visitors will also be boosted with the return of Faf du Plessis and Rassie van der Dussen, who were rested for the ODIs against Australia.

