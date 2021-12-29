India vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 4 Highlights: IND need 6 wickets to win

India need six wickets to win the first Test against South Africa as the match enters the final day here at SuperSport Park, Centurion.

After India were folded in the second session on Wednesday, 40.5 overs were bowled with South Africa losing four wickets in the tricky phase.

At stumps, the Proteas went into the dugout at 94/4 with 211 runs more required to win and six wickets in the bag. For hosts captain, Dean Elgar is currently unbeaten on the crease as the Test goes into the final day.