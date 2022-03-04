India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Highlights and Scorcard: Rishabh Pant's 96 takes India to 357/6 at stumps on Day 1

After a clean sweep over Sri Lanka in the T20 series, Team India will look forward to continuing their dominance in the two-match Test series against the Lankan Lions. Both teams will square off from Friday (March 4) onwards in the opening match of the two-Test series which will be played at the PCA IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.

In this match, all eyes will be on Virat Kohli who will be playing his 100th Test. Kohli will be eager to get back in the runs on this special occasion.

The 33-year-old has amassed 7,962 runs in 99 Tests at an average of 50.39 with 27 tons to his name. However, the batter has not been able to register a century in international cricket since 2019 and the entire nation is waiting for his 71st international ton.

Rohit Sharma will also share some spotlight with Kohli as the clash in Mohali will be his first match as an Indian Test captain. India will be keen to bounce back after their series loss of 2-1 against South Africa away earlier this year.

While, in Sri Lanka’s last Test series, they defeated West Indies, taking the series 2-0.The series is a part of the ICC World Test Championship where Sri Lanka are placed first while India are placed fifth in the standings.

