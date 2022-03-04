India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Highlights and Scorcard: Rishabh Pant's 96 takes India to 357/6 at stumps on Day 1

4 March 2022, 16:56 PM
India 357/6 (85) after Day 1
Lots of runs for the Rohit Sharma led-side, India in a comfortable situtation after Day1. Rishabh Pant missed out on a century, he played a very good innings hitting the Lankan bowlers in every direction. He got bowled on 96 by Lakmal. Virat Kohli's 100th Test did not have a satisfying performance but will look to bounce back later.
4 March 2022, 16:54 PM
With his 96, Rishabh Pant set Twitter on fire.
Many fans took to the social media website to shower praises on the young batter.
4 March 2022, 16:26 PM
Rishabh Pant OUT! KNOCKED HIM OVER!
Rishabh Pant GONE for 96, Bowled by fast-bowler Lakmal, beaten by the new ball swinging back in. He reached the fifty mark in the 75th over and after that it was fireworks from him, punishing every bowler from the Sri Lankan attack. Jadeja and Pant completed a partnership of over 100 runs.
India- 332/6 (81 overs)
4 March 2022, 16:06 PM
Back-to-back Sixes from PANT!
Rishabh Pant smacks Embuldeniya for back-to-back sixes, steps out of his crease and smacks it over mid-wicket twice. Third ball he goes for the off-side, cuts it hard for a boundary. Great batting from the youngster. Big over for India, two fours and two sixes, courtesy Rishabh Pant.
India- 299/5 (76 overs), Pant 72 (81) & Jadeja 26 (54)
4 March 2022, 15:33 PM
PANT completes FIFTY!
India wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant completes half-century, a very well played innings by the youngster. He walked in a critical situation and played well till now, India need him at the crease for a longer period though.
India- 273/5 (73.4 overs), Pant 50 (73) & Jadeja 22 (48)
4 March 2022, 15:25 PM
FOUR from Jadeja!
Ravindra Jadeja punished De Silva for a poor delivery, short of length from the off-spinner and rightly smacked over mid-wicket for a four. India looking to set a commanding total, Sri Lanka looking for another wicket.
India-252/5 (68 overs), Pant 41(57) & Jadeja 11(30)
4 March 2022, 15:19 PM
Pant & Jadeja eye BIG score
Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja at the crease after some fine bowling from Sri Lanka. India need a big partnership now with Ravi Ashwin paddedup to come in next. News from the Sri Lankan dressing room is Lahiru Kumara is unlikely to bowl today due to a hamstring injury.
India- 241/5 (65 overs), Pant 38 (50) & Jadeja 3 (19)
4 March 2022, 15:11 PM
Shreyas Iyer GONE!
De Silva gets Sri Lanka the breakthrough they were looking for. Shreyas Iyer gone LBW De Silva, excellent bowling from the off-spinner. The man in form departs.
India-235/5, Ravindra Jadeja joins Rishabh Pant at the crease
4 March 2022, 14:41 PM
Fifty partnership for Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer
Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant have brought up the 50-run stand for the 5th wicket off 83 balls with Pant on 26 and Iyer on 27. India are 226/4 in 61st over.
4 March 2022, 14:38 PM
Rishabh Pant hammers another four
Rishabh Pant goes inside-out against Suranga Lakmal for his first four to move to 16. India are 204/4 in 55 overs.
4 March 2022, 14:03 PM
India 199/4 (53 overs) at Tea
Sri Lanka would be satisfied with the 2nd session of Day 1 of the 1st Test. Lanka's bowling was impressive, Hanuman Vihari scored his first half-century but got out just after Virat Kohli's dismissal by left-arm spinner Embuldeniya. Shreyas Iyer is looking good for India, he's the man in form and will be looking to keep himself going alongside Rishabh Pant.
R Pant 12 (20) & S Iyer 14 (25)
4 March 2022, 13:52 PM
Shreyas Iyer & Rishabh Pant steady ship for India
Left and right-hand combination of Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant on the crease for India after a quick fall of wickets for the Team. India desperately in need of a partnership now.
India-194/4 (51 overs), Shreyas 9 (15) & Pant 12(18)
4 March 2022, 13:41 PM
Rishabh Pant goes BIG
Rishabh Pant hammers the first six of the innings, clobbers Lasith Embuldeniya into the stands to reach 10. India are 185/4 in 48 overs.
4 March 2022, 13:28 PM
Double blow for India
Vishwa Fernando strikes now as Hanuma Vihari drags the ball back to the stumps for 58. India are 175/4 in 47th over.
4 March 2022, 13:02 PM
Virat Kohli OUT!
Huge wicket for Sri Lanka as Virat Kohli is dismissed by Lasith Embuldeniya for 45. India are 170/3 in 44th over.
4 March 2022, 12:52 PM
Virat Kohli completes 8000 Test runs
Virat Kohli reaches landmark of 8,000 Test runs in his 100th Test with a single to 3rd man to reach 38 not out. India are 158/2 in 37th over.
4 March 2022, 12:30 PM
Hanuma Vihari scores 5th Test fifty
Hanuma Vihari promoted to No. 3 position in Test cricket, scores his fifth fifty in this format off 93 balls. India are 146/2 in 36 overs.
4 March 2022, 12:26 PM
Virat Kohli closes in on milestone
Virat Kohli moved along to 24, just 14 runs short of becoming 6th Indian to score 8,000 runs in Test cricket. India are 133/2 in 31 overs with Hanuma Vihari on 43.
4 March 2022, 11:18 AM
India are 109/2 at lunch
So it's lunch on Day 1 after 26 overs. Virat Kohli in his 100th Test is batting on 15 while Hanuma Vihari in his 100th FC match is unbeaten on 30.
4 March 2022, 11:05 AM
First four for Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli drives Vishwa Fernando beautifully straight back down the ground for 4 for his first boundary in 100th Test. India are 99/2 in 22 overs.
4 March 2022, 11:04 AM
Streaky start for Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli gets a leading edge over mid-off and gets off the mark with a couple. India are 82/2 after 19 overs.
4 March 2022, 10:35 AM
Mayank Agarwal dismissed
Sri Lanka's left-arm spinner Lasith Embuldeniya traps Mayank Agarwal in front for 33. India are 80/2 in 19th over and Virat Kohli walks in.
4 March 2022, 10:22 AM
Hanuma Vihari off to confident star
India's new No. 3 batter Hanuma Vihari has begun confidently with a couple of boundaries, the last one of Lahiru Kumara driven through the covers. India are 62/1 in 12 overs at first drinks break.
4 March 2022, 10:13 AM
Rohit Sharma departs
Rohit Sharma, who was in sizzling touch, hits Lahiru Kumara straight down to Suranga Lakmal at fine-leg for 29 off 28 balls. India are 52/1 in 10th over.
4 March 2022, 10:03 AM
Rohit Sharma smashes Lahiru Kumara
Skipper Rohit Sharma welcomes Lahiru Kumara to the bowling crease with a couple of boundaries to move to run-a-ball 20. India are 41/0 in 8 overs.
4 March 2022, 09:51 AM
Mayank Agarwal's fourth boundary
Mayank Agarwal smashes Vishwa Fernando for the 4th boundary of his innings to move along to 17. India are 28/0 in 6 overs.
4 March 2022, 09:47 AM
Team India on the charge
Mayank Agarwal and Rohit Sharma smash Vishwa Fernando for 13 runs in the 4th over, including three fours. India are 18/0 in 4 overs.
4 March 2022, 09:41 AM
Rohit Sharma gets first boundary
Skipper Rohit Sharma get India's first boundary, clipping Suranga Lakmal through the leg side for first boundary. India are 5/0 in 3 overs.
4 March 2022, 09:17 AM
Rohit Sharma gets India off the mark
Rohit Sharma gets the first runs of the 1st Test, a single through covers off Vishwa Fernando. India are 1/0 in 2 overs.
4 March 2022, 09:11 AM
Anushka Sharma joins Virat Kohli for felicitation
Virat Kohli is joined by wife Anushka Sharma on the field ahead of play as head coach Rahul Dravid felicitates him on behalf of BCCI.
4 March 2022, 09:08 AM
Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari in Playing XI
Shreyas Iyer and Hanuma Vihari will replace Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane in the Test playing XI. Here are Playing XI of both teams...
India: R Sharma (capt), Mayank Agarwal, Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah
Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (capt), Lahiru Thirimanne, Pathum Nissanka, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Embuldeniya, Vishwa Fernando, Lahiru Kumara
4 March 2022, 08:53 AM
Rohit Sharma wins toss, India bat 1st
Rohit Sharma has won the toss in his first Test as captain and he has won it. Team India will BAT first.
4 March 2022, 08:33 AM
Virat Kohli credits wife Anushka Sharma for success
Ahead of his landmark game, former captain Virat Kohli said that he is a 'changed man' since his marriage of Bollywood star Anushka Sharma'. Read all about it HERE.
4 March 2022, 08:18 AM
Mohali Weather Report
So what's the weather going to be like in Mohali near Chandigarh for Virat Kohli's 100th game. Know all about it here.
4 March 2022, 08:17 AM
It is a momentous occasion as former India captain Virat Kohli will turns out in his 100th Test, becoming the 12 Indian cricket to achieve this feat. Check all his TOP stats and numbers from last 99 games here.
4 March 2022, 08:16 AM
Hello and welcome to our coverage of Day 1 of the 1st Test between India and Sri Lanka.