Virat Kohli 100th Test: Former captain thanks wife Anushka Sharma ahead of landmark, says THIS

Former India captain Virat Kohli will become just the 12 Indian cricketer to turn out in 100 Test matches when India take on Sri Lanka in the first Test beginning at the PCA Stadium in Mohali on Friday (March 4). All lot of credit to the success of Kohli in international credit goes to his Bollywood star wife Anushka Sharma.

Ahead of a major milestone in his cricketing career, Kohli paid tribute to his wife Anushka. The former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain said that he was a completely ‘changed man’ after his marriage to Anushka.

“Anushka (Sharma) has been a huge, huge influence in my life. Not just you know, eventually the influence in your life that filters down to your game as well because your game is part of life. I have become a completely changed man for all the right reasons. I have evolved in the right way. I am very, very grateful and thankful to God to have a life partner like her and she’s been an absolute pillar of strength for me,” Kohli said in an interview to BCCI.tv.

Check the full interview of Virat Kohli here...

We get up, close and personal with @imVkohli as he is all set to play his 100th Test tomorrow at Mohali. #TeamIndia | #VK100 | #INDvSL | @Paytm Watch the full interview https://t.co/IwTW6nZ1ds pic.twitter.com/p6F7ltviCW — BCCI (@BCCI) March 3, 2022

“I know people say this thing a lot but I truly understood the meaning of that when I started evolving when Anushka came into my life. And vice versa. We have both helped each other grow. I wouldn’t have been able to go on with so much composure and so much passion and zeal if it wasn’t for her in my life,” he said.

The power couple, nicknamed ‘Virushka’ got married in Italy in December 2017 and have a daughter together named Vamika, who was born in January 2021.

Kohli was asked to pin-point his most memorable moment in his 99-Test journey so far and the former skipper said, “From 2015 to 2020, those five-six years, the kind of Test cricket we played, each one of those tours or games is a special memory in itself. We have had some tough losses; we have had some amazing comebacks. Immensely proud of the whole phase. Looking back at how amazing and magical the journey was, I can’t pin-point one memory. It would be wrong for me to point out winning (a series) in Australia or coming out of England 2-1, potentially getting the trophy back with us. We understand those moments on a daily basis we experience which is far more special than these things.”