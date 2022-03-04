Virat Kohli 100th Test: 27 hundreds, 28 fifties, 896 boundaries and more numbers, check HERE

Former India captain Virat Kohli didn’t have the slightest idea that he would end up playing 100 Tests for India when he first started out and as he geared up for the landmark game on Friday, the former captain and batting superstar said his life is an ‘example that anything is possible’. The 33-year-old, who is counted among the greatest exponents of the purest format, will be facing Sri Lanka in his milestone match. He said he gave his heart and soul to the sport and he still has butterflies in his stomach ahead of every match.

From scoring forgettable 4 and 15 on his Test debut against the West Indies at Sabina Park in 2011, Kohli has come a long way in over a decade-long journey in which he has amassed 7962 runs at a stellar average of 50.39 in the longest format. “Life is unpredictable in many beautiful ways and I don't think that we should put any restrictions on life in terms of how many amazing moments you can witness in the future,” Kohli said in an interview to BCCI.Tv on the eve of the big match in Mohali.

We get up, close and personal with @imVkohli as he is all set to play his 100th Test tomorrow at Mohali. #TeamIndia | #VK100 | #INDvSL | @Paytm Watch the full interview https://t.co/IwTW6nZ1ds pic.twitter.com/p6F7ltviCW — BCCI (@BCCI) March 3, 2022

“You have no idea what the future holds. So it’s best not to panic or not to get demotivated by what might not happen, because my career and my life is example that anything is possible.”

Tests so far: 99

Innings: 168

Runs: 7,962

Highest Score: 254 not out against South Africa at Pune (October 10-13, 2019)

Average: 50.39

Strike Rate: 55.67

Hundreds: 27

Fifties: 28

Boundaries: 896

Sixes: 24

Catches: 100

Test Debut: Versus West Indies at Kingston (June 20-23, 2011)

Kohli’s scores in debut Test: 4 and 15

Last Test played: Versus South Africa at Cape Town - January 11-14, 2022

At home: Matches: 44 - 3766 runs, Highest Score: 254 not out

At Away: Matches - 54, runs 4139, Highest Score - 200

Neutral: 1 match, 57 runs, 44 highest score

* Kohli has scored most number of hundreds against Australia in Tests - 7

* Kohli has scored most test runs against England - 1960

* Kohli led the Indian team in 68 Tests and won 40 matches.

* Kohli's record of 20 Test centuries as a captain is second-most for any player. Only former South Africa skipper Graeme Smith with 25 centuries is ahead of Kohli.

* Kohli-led Indian team has won 24 matches at home.

* Kohli is the only second cricketer after legendary Australian Greg Chappell to score twin hundreds on Test captaincy debut.

* Kohli's first test as captain - against Australia at Adelaide in December 2014

County wise stats:

* Vs Australia (2011-2020) - 20 matches, 36 innings, 1 not out, 1682 runs, 169 - highest score, average - 48.05, strike-rate- 52.49, hundreds - 7, fifties - 5

* Vs Bangladesh (2015-2019) - 4 matches - 5 innings, 392 runs, 204 highest score, average - 78.40, strike-rate - 77.77, hundreds - 2

* Vs England (2011-2021) -27 matches, 48 innings, 3 not out, 1960 runs, 235 highest score, average 43.55, strike rate 52.05, hundreds - 5, fifties - 9

* Vs New Zealand - (2012-2021) - 11 matches, 21 innings, 2 not out, 866 runs, highest score 211, average - 45.57,, strike-rate 53.92, hundreds - 3, fifties - 3

* Vs - South Africa (2013-2022) 14 matches, 24 innings, 2 not out, 1236 runs, 254 not out, highest score, average 56.18, strike-rate 55.10, hundreds - 3, fifties 4

* Vs Sri Lanka (2015-2017) - 9 matches, 15 innings, 2 not out, 1004 runs, highest score 243, average 77.23, strike-rate 69.28, hundreds 5, fifties 2

* Vs West Indies (2011-2019) - 14 matches, 19 innings, 822 runs, highest score 200 runs, average 43.26, strike-rate 53.76, hundreds 2, fifties 5

A Very Very Special message from @VVSLaxman281 to a Very Very Special cricketer! Congratulations @imVkohli on your th Test! #VK100 pic.twitter.com/ma3YcGVnE0 — BCCI (@BCCI) March 3, 2022

Position-wise runs:

3rd position - 97 runs

4th position - 6430 runs

5th position - 1020 runs

6th position - 404 runs

7th position - 11 runs.

(with PTI inputs)