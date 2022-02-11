India vs West Indies 3rd ODI Highlights and scorecard: India win, make 3-0 clean sweep over Windies

11 February 2022, 20:40 PM And that's it, India win third and last ODI of the series by 96 runs and inflict a 3-0 clean sweep on the visitors. West Indies have a lot to discuss and ponder about. Their batting has been utterly disappointing in this series. India a happy side. Not long back that they had got a 0-3 drubbing in hands of South Africans. But Rohit Sharma's return has ensured India were capable to win despite many ODI stars not there.

11 February 2022, 20:29 PM India finally pick their ninth Windies wicket in form of Hayden Walsh who made a gritty 19. India just one wicket away from making a 3-0 clean sweep now as Kemar Roach arrives at the crease. WI 169/9

11 February 2022, 19:46 PM Windies are delaying India's win here. The last few wickets are hard to come by as tail-enders continue to show some fight. Too late though. Mere formalities left in the game and series. WI 145/8

11 February 2022, 19:28 PM Odean Smith and Alzarri Joseph are fighting it out in the middle. Smith has been dropped by Suyra a couple of overs back. India should pick these remaining three wickets quickly here. WI 118/7

11 February 2022, 18:56 PM India are quickly inching towards making a 3-0 clean sweep over the West Indies. Kuldeep Yadav just got his second wicket, removing WI skipper Pooran for 34. Windies are seven down now for just 82 on the board. They need 184 to win with just 3 wickets in hand.

11 February 2022, 18:28 PM Pooran and Bravo have steadied Windies innings for a bit. They need to go stronger from here till the end and finish the job. WI 59/3

11 February 2022, 18:13 PM Windies lose Brandon Kings and Shamarah Brooks in quick succession. Chahar with two wickets in one over. India on top here suddenly. IND 34/3

11 February 2022, 17:56 PM Mohammed Siraj draws first blood and removes Shai Hope for 5. India pick their first wicket. Darren Bravo come to the crease. WI 23/1, need 243 to win.

11 February 2022, 17:23 PM Shai Hope and Brandon King are at the crease. Shai Hope is on strike. Chahar will open the attack

11 February 2022, 17:01 PM In the end, India manage only on the board. That is what happens when India's top 3 fails. Though Shreyas Iyer (80) and Rishabh Pant (56) played good knocks. Up to the Indian bowlers now to defend this. Windies will be going all guns blazing to chase this down, they do not want to be clean swept 3-0 for sure. Chase starts after 30 mins or so.

11 February 2022, 16:50 PM Deepak Chahar departs after scoring a well-made 38 off 38 balls. Kuldeep Yadav walks in now. Important for India to play all 300 balls. India 241/7, four more overs to be bowled.

11 February 2022, 16:41 PM Deepak Chahar is playing a quickfire knock here. He has slammed Hayden Walsh for 14 in an over. Four, four, six on the trot. India 227/6, six more overs to go

11 February 2022, 16:37 PM 40.3- SIX! Deepak Chahar hits one over the rope off Fabian Allen, Great strike by the Indian. India- 200/6 (40.3)

11 February 2022, 16:35 PM India- 193/6 after 40 overs, Washington Sundar is the last for India to put 250 runs target on board.

11 February 2022, 16:32 PM India-193/6 after 39 overs. Chahar 3 (12) & Sundar 8 (13) at crease.

11 February 2022, 16:28 PM Just 2 off the 38th over, India struggling to put on a challenging target. India-190/6 (38 overs), Deepak Chahar 3 (6) & Sundar 7 (12)

11 February 2022, 16:24 PM 37.1- Walsh to Iyer. GONE! Caught by Darren Bravo, Walsh gets his man. India-187/6 (37.1)

11 February 2022, 16:23 PM 36.2- Allen to Iyer. FOUR! Iyer slaps a powerful stroke to get a boundary and releases some pressure India- 184/4

11 February 2022, 16:19 PM 4 runs from the 36th over. Washington Sundar 3 (7) & Shreyas Iyer 74 (106) India-184/5 (36 overs)

11 February 2022, 16:15 PM 35 overs done. Iyer and Sundar slowly making progress after India loosing two wickets quickly. India- 173/5 (35), Iyer 71(101) & Sunday 2 (6)

11 February 2022, 16:08 PM Washington Sundar walks in to crease now. India need a good partnership to put up a challenging total. 33 overs gone India-164/5 (33) Iyer 63 (92) & Sundar 0 (3)

11 February 2022, 16:05 PM GONE! Allen strikes after getting hit for a boundary by Surya. Gets it completely wrong and caught by Brooks bowled by Allen. India-164/5 (32.3)

11 February 2022, 16:02 PM India-159/4 after 32 overs. Iyer 62 (91) & Surya 2 (5), 3 runs off that last over.

11 February 2022, 16:01 PM 31.1- Odean Smith to Suryakumar Yadav, no run. Bowling 130 kms. Giving surya no room. India- 157/4 (31.1 overs)

11 February 2022, 15:59 PM 31 overs completed. West Indies looking to put pressure on India now. India-156/4 (31 overs), Iyer 61 (89) & Surya 1 (1)

11 February 2022, 15:55 PM GONE! Pant departs, Caught by Shai Hope, Hayden Walsh breaks the 110 run partnership. Suryakumar Yadav walks in now. India-152/4

11 February 2022, 15:42 PM 28 over done. 100 partnership for Iyer and Pant. Well played by the youngsters, walked inside a pressure situation and played very well. India- 142/3

11 February 2022, 15:38 PM PANT completed FIFTY! steps out on leg-spinner and completes his fifty in style. India- 137/3 (27.2)

11 February 2022, 15:35 PM Iyer completes FIFTY! Well played by the young man. 50 off 74 balls India-129-3 (26.5)

11 February 2022, 15:34 PM 26 over done, 6 runs from that one. Iyer and Pant both about to score half-centuries. India-125/3 (26) Pant 43 (43) & Iyer 48 (71)

11 February 2022, 15:28 PM 25 overs completed. Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant both looking comfortable now. FOUR! off the last ball by Pant to end the over. India- 119/3 Pant 43 (43) & Iyer 42 (65)

11 February 2022, 15:26 PM 24 over completed. Good one for India, 12 runs off it. India- 111/3, Pant 38 (39) & Iyer 40 (63)

11 February 2022, 15:24 PM 23.4- FOUR! This time Pant, comes down the ground and beats the fielder for four.

11 February 2022, 15:23 PM 23.1- FOUR! What a charging shot by Iyer straight down the ground. India- 103/3 (23.3)

11 February 2022, 14:58 PM Pant and Iyer had steadied Indian innings after fall of Dhawan. One of those rare occasions when the top 3 fails collectively and onus is on the middle order to shine here. IND 88/3

11 February 2022, 14:40 PM Shreyas Iyer gets 2 fours in an over Shreyas Iyer smashes Odean Smith for 2 fours in an over -- first over 3rd man and then down the ground. Iyer moves to 25 and India are 69/3 in 16 overs.

11 February 2022, 14:19 PM Rishabh Pant gets first four Rishabh Pant cuts Odean Smith powerfully through the covers for his first four. Pant moves to 6 and India are 54/3 in 14th over.

11 February 2022, 14:17 PM Odean Smith dismisses Shikhar Dhawan Odean Smith gets the edge off Shikhar Dhawan, Jason Holder takes a good catch at 1st slip. Dhawan scores 10 off 26 balls and India are 42/3 in 10th over.

11 February 2022, 14:15 PM Shreyas Iyer gets first boundary Shreyas Iyer clips Kemar Roach through square leg for his first four. Iyer moves to 10 and India are 40/2 in 9 overs.

11 February 2022, 14:02 PM Shikhar Dhawan off the mark with a SIX! Shikhar Dhawan took 13 balls to get off the mark but hammers Kemar Roach for six for his first scoring shot. Dhawan comes down the track and smashes Roach over covers for six. India are 26/2 in 7th over.

11 February 2022, 13:49 PM Virat Kohli out for DUCK! Huge blow for India, Virat Kohli is gone for a DUCK. Kohli gets edge down the leg-side to the keeper off Alzarri Joseph off the second ball. India are 16/2 in 4th over.

11 February 2022, 13:35 PM Rohit Sharma falls early Skipper Rohit Sharma drags on former Mumbai Indians teammate Alzarri Joseph back onto his stumps off the inside edge. Rohit scores 13 and India are 16/1 in the 4th over.

11 February 2022, 13:10 PM Rohit Sharma SURVIVES West Indies go for a leg-before review against Rohit Sharma in the first over of the game. The ball is going over the stumps. India are 4/0 in the first over.

11 February 2022, 13:03 PM Shikhar Dhawan, Kuldeep Yadav in Playing XI Shikhar Dhawan, who has recovered from COVID-19, is one of 4 changes in India's playing XI. Kuldeep Yadav and Shreyas Iyer are also in. Here's the Playing XI of both sides... West Indies: Shai Hope(w), Brandon King, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran(c), Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Hayden Walsh, Kemar Roach India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

11 February 2022, 13:02 PM Rohit Sharma wins toss, India BAT first Team India captain Rohit Sharma has won the toss. India will BAT first in the third and final ODI.

11 February 2022, 12:56 PM Nicholas Pooran to lead again Nicholas Pooran will be captain of West Indies in the 3rd ODI. No Kieron Pollard again!