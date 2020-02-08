India women vs Australia women tri series 2020 live score, news updates

8 February 2020, 08:08 AM
Deepti Sharma has done great for her side by removing Meg Lanning after a quickfire 22-ball 37.
8 February 2020, 08:04 AM
Wicket! Ashleigh Gardner looked poised to get to her maiden T20I ton but it wasn't to be. Radha Yadav changed her line of attack and went over the wicket and slowed it up. Since mid-off was in place, Gardner looked to go over the top. Ended up miscuing it to Deepti Sharma, who backtracked from that spot. An impressive knock though. Gardner departs at 93 (52). Australia are 153/4. in 17 overs.
8 February 2020, 08:02 AM
Taniya Bhatia has had a forgettable day behind the stumps. After fluffing the stumping chance off the very first ball of the game, she gave Ashleigh Gardner a chance in the 15th over. However, Deepti Sharma then got rid of the dangerous Meg Lanning for 37 (22). A short ball was pulled straight to Smriti Mandhana at deep backward square leg. Meanwhile, Gardner is just 12 away from her maiden T20I ton.
8 February 2020, 07:51 AM
Gardner is on 76 off 44 while Lanning is on 22 off 15 at the moment.
8 February 2020, 07:51 AM
Attack from both ends! As if Ashleigh Gardner's innings was not enough, Meg Lanning has also changed gears now. Australia are 116/2 (13).
8 February 2020, 07:48 AM
This is an important innings for Gardner. Gardner's third six of the innings take her to a new highest international score (65*).
8 February 2020, 07:34 AM
This is Gardner's first half-century in any international format against India, and her first international fifty at home.
8 February 2020, 07:33 AM
Gardner has got Australia going after losing the first wicket at the beginning of the match. She has fired with a quick fifty, off just 33 balls!
8 February 2020, 07:32 AM
Fifty for Gardner! Ashleigh Gardner has reached her fifty at the Junction Oval! Australia are 82/2 after 10 overs.
8 February 2020, 07:28 AM
END OF OVER 9. Ashleigh Gardner is batting strong at 50, backed by Meg Lanning at 1. Australia are 68/2
8 February 2020, 07:18 AM
Wicket! Harleen Deol to Beth Mooney, out Caught by Mandhana!! Beth Mooney c Mandhana b Harleen Deol 16 (17). Australia are 64/2, Overs 8.
8 February 2020, 07:16 AM
Beth Mooney and Ashleigh Gardner are currently at the crease. The two have given a fine start to their after the loss of Alyssa Healy (c: Reddy b: Sharma). Australia are 62/1, Overs 8
8 February 2020, 06:54 AM
It's a perfect start for India as Alyssa Healy departs for a third-ball.
8 February 2020, 06:49 AM
India have won the toss and decided to bowl first against Australia They have to win to keep their tri-series hopes alive.