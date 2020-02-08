India women vs Australia women tri series 2020 live score, news updates

Melbourne: Indian women's cricket team faces Australia in a virtual semi-final in the Tri Series 2020 on Saturday (February 8, 2020) at Junction Oval in Melbourne with the winner taking on England in the final on Wednesday at the same venue. Join Zeenews.com for live scores and news updates of the match.

Both India and Australia are on two points each but the former have played three matches while the host team has featured in two. Having lost to Australia in the first league match, the Women in Blue know they will be packing their bags for the return flight if they fail to win on Saturday.

The Indian women led by Harmanpreet Kaur started the series on a bright note beating England by 5 wickets at Canberra. But the team lost the next two matches against Australia and England by 4 wickets each at Canberra's Manuka Oval and Junction Oval in Melbourne respectively.

Australia lost to England in Super Over at Canberra and have one more match left after against their familiar foe after the India tie.

India need to improve their batting by several notches against Australia if they are hoping to progress in the Tri Series 2020. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues have the responsibility of scoring runs while 16-year-old Shafali Verma, too, needs to come good with the bat.

The bowling led by Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shikha Pandey, Deepti Sharma and Radha Yadav have the task of keeping the host batswomen in check.

Australian captain Rachael Haynes, Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry and Beth Mooney led the batting contingent of the host team while the bowling threats are Megan Schutt, Ellyse Perry and Tayla Vlaeminck.

Indian team: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Taniya Bhatia (wicketkeeper), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Veda Krishnamurthy, Smriti Mandhana, Shikha Pandey, Arundhati Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Shafali Verma, Radha Yadav.

Australian team: Rachael Haynes (captain), Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy (wicketkeeper), Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Meg Lanning, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham.

Follow the live scores and news below: