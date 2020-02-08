हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

India women vs Australia women tri series 2020 live score, news updates

 Indian women's cricket team faces Australia in a virtual semi-final in the Tri Series 2020 on Saturday (February 8, 2020) at Junction Oval in Melbourne with the winner taking on England in the final on Wednesday at the same venue. Join Zeenews.com for live scores and news updates of the match.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, February 8, 2020 - 08:08
Comments |

Melbourne: Indian women's cricket team faces Australia in a virtual semi-final in the Tri Series 2020 on Saturday (February 8, 2020) at Junction Oval in Melbourne with the winner taking on England in the final on Wednesday at the same venue. Join Zeenews.com for live scores and news updates of the match.

Both India and Australia are on two points each but the former have played three matches while the host team has featured in two. Having lost to Australia in the first league match, the Women in Blue know they will be packing their bags for the return flight if they fail to win on Saturday.

The Indian women led by Harmanpreet Kaur started the series on a bright note beating England by 5 wickets at Canberra. But the team lost the next two matches against Australia and England by 4 wickets each at Canberra's Manuka Oval and Junction Oval in Melbourne respectively.

Australia lost to England in Super Over at Canberra and have one more match left after against their familiar foe after the India tie.

India need to improve their batting by several notches against Australia if they are hoping to progress in the Tri Series 2020. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues have the responsibility of scoring runs while 16-year-old Shafali Verma, too, needs to come good with the bat.

The bowling led by Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shikha Pandey, Deepti Sharma and Radha Yadav have the task of keeping the host batswomen in check.

Australian captain Rachael Haynes, Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry and Beth Mooney led the batting contingent of the host team while the bowling threats are Megan Schutt, Ellyse Perry and Tayla Vlaeminck.

Indian team: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Taniya Bhatia (wicketkeeper), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Veda Krishnamurthy, Smriti Mandhana, Shikha Pandey, Arundhati Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Shafali Verma, Radha Yadav.

Australian team: Rachael Haynes (captain), Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy (wicketkeeper), Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Meg Lanning, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham.

Follow the live scores and news below:

8 February 2020, 08:08 AM

Deepti Sharma has done great for her side by removing Meg Lanning after a quickfire 22-ball 37.

8 February 2020, 08:04 AM

Wicket! Ashleigh Gardner looked poised to get to her maiden T20I ton but it wasn't to be. Radha Yadav changed her line of attack and went over the wicket and slowed it up. Since mid-off was in place, Gardner looked to go over the top. Ended up miscuing it to Deepti Sharma, who backtracked from that spot. An impressive knock though. Gardner departs at 93 (52). Australia are 153/4. in 17 overs.

8 February 2020, 08:02 AM

Taniya Bhatia has had a forgettable day behind the stumps. After fluffing the stumping chance off the very first ball of the game, she gave Ashleigh Gardner a chance in the 15th over. However, Deepti Sharma then got rid of the dangerous Meg Lanning for 37 (22). A short ball was pulled straight to Smriti Mandhana at deep backward square leg. Meanwhile, Gardner is just 12 away from her maiden T20I ton.

8 February 2020, 07:51 AM

Gardner is on 76 off 44 while Lanning is on 22 off 15 at the moment.

8 February 2020, 07:51 AM

Attack from both ends! As if Ashleigh Gardner's innings was not enough, Meg Lanning has also changed gears now. Australia are 116/2 (13).

8 February 2020, 07:48 AM

This is an important innings for Gardner. Gardner's third six of the innings take her to a new highest international score (65*).

8 February 2020, 07:34 AM

This is Gardner's first half-century in any international format against India, and her first international fifty at home.

8 February 2020, 07:33 AM

 

 Gardner has got Australia going after losing the first wicket at the beginning of the match. She has fired with a quick fifty, off just 33 balls!
 

8 February 2020, 07:32 AM

Fifty for Gardner! Ashleigh Gardner has reached her fifty at the Junction Oval! Australia are 82/2 after 10 overs.

8 February 2020, 07:28 AM

END OF OVER 9. Ashleigh Gardner is batting strong at 50, backed by Meg Lanning at 1. Australia are  68/2

8 February 2020, 07:18 AM

Wicket! Harleen Deol to Beth Mooney, out Caught by Mandhana!! Beth Mooney c Mandhana b Harleen Deol 16 (17). Australia are 64/2, Overs 8.

8 February 2020, 07:16 AM

Beth Mooney and Ashleigh Gardner are currently at the crease. The two have given a fine start to their after the loss of Alyssa Healy (c: Reddy b: Sharma). Australia are 62/1, Overs 8

8 February 2020, 06:54 AM

It's a perfect start for India as Alyssa Healy departs for a third-ball. 

8 February 2020, 06:49 AM

India have won the toss and decided to bowl first against Australia They have to win to keep their tri-series hopes alive.

Must Watch

PT19M41S

Taal Thok Ke Special Edition: Atrocity or demonstration, Will Delhi vote wisely?