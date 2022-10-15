India women vs Sri Lanka women, Women's Asia Cup 2022 FINAL Highlights scorecard: India create history, win 7th Asia Cup title
IND-W vs SL-W, Women's Asia Cup T20 Final LIVE Scorecard: Follow LIVE score and updates from final between India women and Sri Lanka women on our live blog here
IND-W vs SL-W Women's Asia Cup 2022 Preview and LIVE Updates: The India women vs Sri Lanka women final of the Asia Cup is here. It is a fact that Harmanpreet Kaur and Co begin as favourites to win the title but let's not forget that Sri Lankans are coming into the big final with a brilliant, close win over Pakistan, who they beat by a margin of just 1 run. This Chamari Athapaththu-led side is a happy unit who look a very, very happy side playing together and a team that plays together is always a dangerous unit because then you are not looking individual weaknesses and strengths but playing as a team.
India have had a great run in the Asia Cup. The only blip in an otherwise flawless campaign was a defeat against arch-rivals Pakistan due to some bizarre planning by coach Ramesh Powar and Harmanpreet. India won't get a chance to settle scores with Pakistan at least in this edition as Sri Lanka knocked them out in the semifinals.
The most heartening aspect was how three 'seasoned' youngsters -- 18 year-old Shafali Verma (161 runs and 3 wickets), 22-year-old Jemimah Rodrigues (215 runs) and 25-year-old Deepti Sharma (94 runs and 13 wickets) put their hands up and carried the team through to the summit clash.
INDW win by 8 wickets
India women create history by clinching victory in the final the Asia Cup 2022 to win the title in dominant fashion.
IND-W vs SL-W Women's Asia Cup 2022 LIVE Updates and Scorecard - Moments away from making history
Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana in the middle for India as the Women in Blue are just 7 runs away from writing their name in the history books of cricket.
INDW - 59/2 (8 Overs), Kaur 10 (13) & Mandhana 41 (23)
IND-W vs SL-W Women's Asia Cup 2022 LIVE Updates and Scorecard
WICKETS! Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues fall in quick succession. Fall in back to back overs as India hit big in this small chase. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur comes in to bat at No 4 and opens her account with a boundary. Mandhana still there. India still on top, one can say.
INDW 40/2 (5)
India Women need 26 runs in 90 balls
IND-W vs SL-W Women's Asia Cup 2022 LIVE Updates and Scorecard
Brilliant from Shafali and Smriti Mandhana. They looked hesitant at the beginning but the foot work has been beautiful in the next 2 overs. Very assure batting from India and poor bowling from Lankans.
INDW 25/0 (3)
India Women need 41 runs
IND-W vs SL-W Women's Asia Cup 2022 LIVE Updates and Scorecard
India off to a nervy start. Both Mandhana and Shafali looking dance down the wicket. Mandhana was beaten while Shafali played with a leading edge. Not a track to go down against the spinners. Indian openers need to be sure about their shot making on this track.
INDW 5/0 (1.1)
India Women need 61 runs
IND-W vs SL-W Women's Asia Cup 2022 LIVE Updates and Scorecard
Sri Lanka restricted to 65/9 in 20 overs. Good last over for them. 11 off it. They saved the day by playing out their 20 overs and not getting bowled out.
Credit to Inoka Ranaweera who made unbeaten 18 for hanging in there. How they wish more batters had done the same.
India need 66 to win, Chase begins soon. Stay tuned.
SLW 65/9 (20)
IND-W vs SL-W Women's Asia Cup 2022 LIVE Updates and Scorecard
Sri Lanka hanging there even if hanging by a thread. They have lost nine wickets and the last pair of Achini Kulasuriya and Inoka Ranaweera have taken the team total past 50. That is some respite.
SLW 52/9 (18.3)
Sri Lanka Women opt to bat
IND-W vs SL-W Women's Asia Cup 2022 LIVE Updates and Scorecard
Sri Lanka now 8 wickets down. Gayakwad dismisses Ranasinghe for 13. SL look shell shocked in the dressing room. Their first targt would be to at least play all 20 overs here. Sugandika Kumari and inoka Ranaweera in the middle. Spinners in action for India.
SLW 36/8 (13.1)
IND-W vs SL-W Women's Asia Cup 2022 LIVE Updates and Scorecard
Sri Lanka are 7 down and they are doing everything here to get bowled out under 30. Rana and other bowlers have done pretty well here. Lankans seemed to have already lost this final, what they need is a fighting total.
SLW 27/7 (10.4)
IND-W vs SL-W Women's Asia Cup 2022 LIVE Updates and Scorecard
OUT! Insane scenes in Sylhet as Sri Lanka's 6th wicket goes down. Nilakshi de Silva gone. Chops on to the stumps. Gayakwad with the wicket. This is terrible display of batting by Lankans. Effort not worthy of final.
SLW 19/6 (7.2)
IND-W vs SL-W Women's Asia Cup 2022 LIVE Updates and Scorecard
OUT! WHAT'S GOING ON OUT THERE?
Renuka Thakur gets another one, cleans up Kavisha Dilhari with a beauty. Lankans have now lost half of their side in the powerplay. Bizarre batting and Indian bowlers have been brilliant.
SLW 16/5 (6)
IND-W vs SL-W Women's Asia Cup 2022 LIVE Updates and Scorecard
OUT! And three more wickets fall. Anorther suicidal run out by Sri Lankans and Richa Ghosh in thick of things here. Madavi earlier was out caught behind off Renuka's bowling. Renuka gets Hasini Perera foe a golden duck, Sri Lanka completely on back foot here as Indians dominate.
SLW 9/4 (3.5)
IND-W vs SL-W Women's Asia Cup 2022 LIVE Updates and Scorecard
OUT! This is a disastrous start for Sri Lanka as they lose their captain Athapaththu. She makes 6 of 12 balls. Brilliant run out by Renuka and Richa. Athapaththu tapped square on the off side and ran, before her partner asked her to return. There was no single there and it has resulted int a run out. SL first wicket in the 3rd over.
SLW 9/1 (3)
IND-W vs SL-W Women's Asia Cup 2022 LIVE Updates and Scorecard
Deepti Sharma, the off-spinner begins the match. She is in terrific form. And she starts off with just 3 off the over. A run out appeal went upstairs but the third umpire turned it down. The batter was comfortable in. India need to maintain this pressure on Lankan batters.
SLW 3/0 (1)
IND-W vs SL-W Women's Asia Cup 2022 LIVE Updates and Scorecard - TOSS update!
Sri Lanka women win the toss and opted to bat first in the Asia Cup 2022 final against India.
IND-W vs SL-W Women's Asia Cup 2022 LIVE Updates and Scorecard - Playing XI
India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad
Sri Lanka Women: Chamari Athapaththu(c), Anushka Sanjeewani(w), Harshitha Madavi, Hasini Perera, Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Malsha Shehani, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweera, Achini Kulasuriya
IND-W vs SL-W Women's Asia Cup 2022 LIVE Updates and Scorecard - LIVESTREAM details
IND-W vs SL-W Women’s Asia Cup 2022 T20 FINAL Preview, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch India Women vs Sri Lanka women online and on TV?
IND-W vs SL-W Women's Asia Cup 2022 LIVE Updates and Scorecard
Here are the two squads:
India Women Squad: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Sabbhineni Meghana, Meghna Singh, Dayalan Hemalatha, Kiran Navgire
Sri Lanka Women Squad: Chamari Athapaththu(c), Anushka Sanjeewani(w), Harshitha Madavi, Nilakshi de Silva, Hasini Perera, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Kavisha Dilhari, Malsha Shehani, Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweera, Achini Kulasuriya, Tharika Sewwandi, Madushika Methtananda, Rashmi Silva, Kaushani Nuthyangana
IND-W vs SL-W Women's Asia Cup 2022 LIVE Updates and Scorecard
Hello and welcome to live score and updates from final of Women's Asia Cup 2022 between India and Sri Lanka.
Toss to take place at 12.30 pm IST.
Watch this space for all latest updates.
