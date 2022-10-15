India women vs Sri Lanka women, Women's Asia Cup 2022 FINAL Highlights scorecard: India create history, win 7th Asia Cup title

IND-W vs SL-W Women's Asia Cup 2022 Preview and LIVE Updates: The India women vs Sri Lanka women final of the Asia Cup is here. It is a fact that Harmanpreet Kaur and Co begin as favourites to win the title but let's not forget that Sri Lankans are coming into the big final with a brilliant, close win over Pakistan, who they beat by a margin of just 1 run. This Chamari Athapaththu-led side is a happy unit who look a very, very happy side playing together and a team that plays together is always a dangerous unit because then you are not looking individual weaknesses and strengths but playing as a team.

India have had a great run in the Asia Cup. The only blip in an otherwise flawless campaign was a defeat against arch-rivals Pakistan due to some bizarre planning by coach Ramesh Powar and Harmanpreet. India won't get a chance to settle scores with Pakistan at least in this edition as Sri Lanka knocked them out in the semifinals.

A view we wouldn't want to miss!



The Indian __ and Sri Lankan __ captains pose with the trophy in the picturesque city of Sylhet, before facing each other tomorrow.#INDvSRL #WomensAsiaCup2022 #AsianCricketCouncil #ACC pic.twitter.com/5NVURH5QU3 — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) October 14, 2022

The most heartening aspect was how three 'seasoned' youngsters -- 18 year-old Shafali Verma (161 runs and 3 wickets), 22-year-old Jemimah Rodrigues (215 runs) and 25-year-old Deepti Sharma (94 runs and 13 wickets) put their hands up and carried the team through to the summit clash.