IND-W vs SL-W Women’s Asia Cup 2022 T20 FINAL Preview, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch India Women vs Sri Lanka women online and on TV?

India and Sri Lanka will be up against each other in the final of the Women's Asia Cup 2022 to be played at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet on Saturday (October 15). India are coming into this contest with an easy win over Thailand Women in the semi-final. They had won the match by 74 runs. Sri Lanka women, on the other hand, clinched a thriller from jaws of defeat vs Pakistan in the second semi-final, the margin of defeat being of just one run. India have had a good run in the competition, with the only defeat coming against arch-rivals Pakistan in the middle stage. But even that loss does not put them on back foot. Harmanpreet Kaur has led her troops well in this mega event. Her form has been superb as well and Team India have played brilliantly as a unit.

There is no surprise that they are favourites to win the Cup as well. However, Chamari Athapaththu-led Sri Lanka cannot be so easily counted out. They displayed enormous amout of maturity in how they pulled off the semi-final win over Pakistan. The players displayed a dance performance later where the steps were in perfect sync. It sort of signified the team bonding their collective effort in the tournament to reach the final.

This is what India __ and Sri Lanka __ will play for tomorrow. _

We can't take our eyes off the ultimate prize. _



Who do you think will be lifting this beautiful trophy tomorrow? _#INDvSRL #WomensAsiaCup2022 #AsianCricketCouncil #ACC pic.twitter.com/cPUOkjWPMS— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) October 14, 2022

All eyes will be in Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma in this match. If they fire together at the top, there is no stopping the Indians in this game. They hold the key to make it a one-sided affair. India have found heroes at different stages in these matches, in Harman, Shafali, Sneh Rana, Deepti Sharma etc. This is a solid team and expect them to close the match today and lift the trophy at the end of the day.

Ahead of Saturday’s Women’s Asia Cup final match between India Women and Sri Lanka Women, is all you need to know below:

When will the Women’s Asia Cup final match between India Women and Sri Lanka Women be played?

The Women’s Asia Cup final match between India Women and Sri Lanka Women will take place on October 15, Saturday.

Where will the Women’s Asia Cup final match India Women vs Sri Lanka Women be played?

The Women’s Asia Cup final match between India Women and Sri Lanka Women will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

What time will the Women’s Asia Cup final match India Women vs Sri Lanka Women begin?

The Women’s Asia Cup final match between India Women and Sri Lanka Women will begin at 1 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Asia Cup final match?

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women final match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India Women vs Sri Lanka Women final match?

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women final match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Possible XIs

India Women Predicted Playing 11: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Sri Lanka Women Predicted Playing 11: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Harshitha Samarawickrama, Nilakshi de Silva, Hasini Perera, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Kavisha Dilhari, Malsha Shehani, Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweera, Achini Kulasuriya