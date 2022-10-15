India women vs Sri Lanka women, Women's Asia Cup 2022 FINAL LIVE score and updates: India dismiss SL captain Athapaththu, on top
IND-W vs SL-W Women's Asia Cup 2022 Preview and LIVE Updates: The India women vs Sri Lanka women final of the Asia Cup is here. It is a fact that Harmanpreet Kaur and Co begin as favourites to win the title but let's not forget that Sri Lankans are coming into the big final with a brilliant, close win over Pakistan, who they beat by a margin of just 1 run. This Chamari Athapaththu-led side is a happy unit who look a very, very happy side playing together and a team that plays together is always a dangerous unit because then you are not looking individual weaknesses and strengths but playing as a team.
India have had a great run in the Asia Cup. The only blip in an otherwise flawless campaign was a defeat against arch-rivals Pakistan due to some bizarre planning by coach Ramesh Powar and Harmanpreet. India won't get a chance to settle scores with Pakistan at least in this edition as Sri Lanka knocked them out in the semifinals.
The most heartening aspect was how three 'seasoned' youngsters -- 18 year-old Shafali Verma (161 runs and 3 wickets), 22-year-old Jemimah Rodrigues (215 runs) and 25-year-old Deepti Sharma (94 runs and 13 wickets) put their hands up and carried the team through to the summit clash.
Deepti Sharma, the off-spinner begins the match. She is in terrific form. And she starts off with just 3 off the over. A run out appeal went upstairs but the third umpire turned it down. The batter was comfortable in. India need to maintain this pressure on Lankan batters.
SLW 3/0 (1)
Sri Lanka women win the toss and opted to bat first in the Asia Cup 2022 final against India.
India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad
Sri Lanka Women: Chamari Athapaththu(c), Anushka Sanjeewani(w), Harshitha Madavi, Hasini Perera, Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Malsha Shehani, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweera, Achini Kulasuriya
Here are the two squads:
India Women Squad: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Sabbhineni Meghana, Meghna Singh, Dayalan Hemalatha, Kiran Navgire
Sri Lanka Women Squad: Chamari Athapaththu(c), Anushka Sanjeewani(w), Harshitha Madavi, Nilakshi de Silva, Hasini Perera, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Kavisha Dilhari, Malsha Shehani, Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweera, Achini Kulasuriya, Tharika Sewwandi, Madushika Methtananda, Rashmi Silva, Kaushani Nuthyangana
Hello and welcome to live score and updates from final of Women's Asia Cup 2022 between India and Sri Lanka.
Toss to take place at 12.30 pm IST.
Watch this space for all latest updates.
