Indian Premier League 2020 Match 2, Live Updates: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan open Delhi Capitals innings against Kings XI Punjab

20 September 2020, 19:46 PM
What an over. Shemron Hetmyer is the new man in for Delhi. There is a huge appeal for Lbw against him immediately but KL Rahul doesn't take the review. He loops the ball-up on the very next ball but Gowtham drops tha catch at square-leg. It was a half-chance. Delhi Capitals 7-1 (2 overs)
20 September 2020, 19:41 PM
Wicket!! Shikhar Dhawan is run-out. It was a short ball from Mohammad Shami and Dhawan starts running without looking at his partner, Shaw. Dhawan is dismissed without opening his account. Delhi Capitals 6-1 (1.4 overs)
20 September 2020, 19:35 PM
Cottrell starts off with a high full-toss. Shaw is conservative and defends but then slashes a wide ball which takes the edge and goes for four. Delhi Capitals 5-0 (1 over)
20 September 2020, 19:32 PM
Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan will open Delhi Capitals innings. Sheldon Cottrell to open the proceedings for Kings XI Punjab.
20 September 2020, 19:22 PM
Kings XI Punjab Playing XI:
20 September 2020, 19:16 PM
Delhi Capitals Playing XI
Our XI tigers for the #NorthernDerby are IN
20 September 2020, 19:15 PM
Here are the complete lineups:
Delhi Capitals Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer (C), Rishabh Pant (WK), Shemron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Mohit Sharma Sharma
Kings XI Punjab Playing XI: KL Rahul (C), Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Nicholas Pooran, Sarfaraz Khan, Glenn Maxwell, Chris Jordan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Sheldon Cottrell, Mohammad Shami, Ravi Bishnoi
20 September 2020, 19:08 PM
Here's an update on the overseas players in both the squads:
Maxwell, Pooran, Cottrell and Jordan are Kings XI's overseas players.
For Delhi - Hetmyer, Stoinis, Rabada and Nortje.
Chris Gayle is not playing!
20 September 2020, 19:06 PM
Kings XI Punjab have won the toss and they have opted to bowl first against Delhi Capitals.
#KXIP Captain @klrahul11 wins the toss and elects to field first in Match 2 of #Dream11IPL
