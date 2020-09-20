Indian Premier League 2020 Match 2, Live Updates: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan open Delhi Capitals innings against Kings XI Punjab

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the second match of the Indian Premier League 2020 between Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab to be held at the Dubai International Stadium in the UAE.

MS Dhoni- led Chennai Super Kings defeated defending champions Mumbai Indians on Saturday (September 19) to kick-start IPL 2020.

In todays match, KL Rahul led Kings XI Punjab are pitted against Delhi Capitals, captained by Shreyas Iyer.

The two sides will look to hit the ground running as they both are bidding for their maiden IPL crowns. Over the years, the two sides have got the distressing label of being the league’s perennial underachievers. The two franchises are among the three active teams (Royal Challengers Bangalore being the third) to have never lifted the IPL trophy.

Delhi Capitals, rechristened last year, reached their first IPL playoffs last year after a gap of seven years with Ricky Ponting at the helm of coaching affairs.

The side bolstered their squad this year with the likes of Ravichandran Ashwin, Ajinkya Rahane, Marcus Stoinis and Anrich Nortje. They now look more solid in all departments with several combinations to choose from.

Kings XI on the other hand had a disappointing couple of seasons, finishing 6th and 7th in the points table in IPL 2019 and 2018 respectively. Rahul was announced as the new skipper to turn the fortunes in their favor in IPL 2020.

They would rely on the firepower of ‘Universe Boss’ Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Mayank Agarwal, Jimmy Neesham and Glenn Maxwell. Maxwell was in red-hot form in Australia’s recent limited overs tour of England and was awarded the Man of the series trophy in his side’s ODI victory.

All in all, it looks a pretty even contest on paper and we expect a lot of fireworks in the middle today.

Here are the live updates: