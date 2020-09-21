IPL 2020 Match 3, Live Updates: SunRisers Hyderabad win toss, opt to bowl against RCB

Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will look to begin their campaign in the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on a winning note when they battle it out in their opening match of the lucrative T20 tournament at Dubai International Stadium on Monday.

The side’s have built-up an intriguing rivalry over the years especially since SRH won their maiden IPL crown by narrowly defeating RCB in the 2016 edition.

The Virat Kohli-led side made a last-place finish during the 2017 and 2019 edition of the T20 lucrative tournament while their last appearance in the final came in 2016.Sunrisers Hyderabad, on the other hand, made a fourth-place finish in the league stage of the last season.

While Sunrisers Hyderabad are going into the tournament vying for their second trophy, Royal Challengers Bangalore will look to get off the mark and seal their maiden title.

Heading into the match, Sunrisers Hyderabad hold a slight advantage over the Bangalore franchise as far as head-to-head record is concerned.

The two teams have faced each other in a total of 13 IPL matches so far. Out of those, Sunrisers Hyderabad had emerged victorious on seven occasion, while RCB won six of them.

Here are the live updates: