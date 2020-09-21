हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
IPL 2020 Match 3, Live Updates: SunRisers Hyderabad win toss, opt to bowl against RCB

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, September 21, 2020 - 19:03
Image Credits: Twitter/@IPL

Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will look to begin their campaign in the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on a winning note when they battle it out in their opening match of the lucrative T20 tournament at Dubai International Stadium on Monday.

The side’s have built-up an intriguing rivalry over the years especially since SRH won their maiden IPL crown by narrowly defeating RCB in the 2016 edition.

The Virat Kohli-led side made a last-place finish during the 2017 and 2019 edition of the T20 lucrative tournament while their last appearance in the final came in 2016.Sunrisers Hyderabad, on the other hand, made a fourth-place finish in the league stage of the last season. 

While Sunrisers Hyderabad are going into the tournament vying for their second trophy, Royal Challengers Bangalore will look to get off the mark and seal their maiden title.

Heading into the match, Sunrisers Hyderabad hold a slight advantage over the Bangalore franchise as far as head-to-head record is concerned.

The two teams have faced each other in a total of 13 IPL matches so far. Out of those, Sunrisers Hyderabad had emerged victorious on seven occasion, while RCB won six of them.

Here are the live updates:

 

21 September 2020, 19:03 PM

SunRisers Hyderbad win the toss, opt to bowl against Royal Challengers Bangalore. 

21 September 2020, 18:56 PM

The toss for the match will take place shortly!

21 September 2020, 18:49 PM

Meanwhile, SRH skipper David Warner and batting coach VVS Laxman could be seen engaging in some intense talk ahead of clash against RCB.

 

21 September 2020, 18:46 PM

RCB skipper Virat Kohli is warming up ahead of his side's IPL opener against David Warner's SRH.

 

21 September 2020, 18:44 PM

The players of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have arrived in Dubai for opening IPL tie against SunRisers Hyderabad.

 

