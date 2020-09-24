हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

IPL 2020 Match 6, Live Updates: Rahul, Mayank steady as KXIP cross 50 against RCB

After beginning their campaign at the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on a winning note, Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will look to continue their momentum when they battle it out with Kings XI Punjab in their second match of the ongoing tournament in Dubai on Thursday.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, September 24, 2020 - 20:10
Comments |
Image Credits: Twitter/@IPL

After beginning their campaign at the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on a winning note, Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will look to continue their momentum when they battle it out with Kings XI Punjab in their second match of the ongoing tournament in Dubai on Thursday.

Debutant Devdutta Padikkal and AB de Villiers hammered a half-century each before Yuzvendra Chahal (three for 18) and Shivam Dube (two for 15) shone with the ball to help as the Bangalore-based franchise swept aside SunRisers Hyderabad by 10 runs in their opening IPL tie at the same venue.

RCB will now look to replicate a similar kind of performance and make it two wins in a trot when they face Kings XI Punjab. 

Punjab, on the other hand, slumped to a Super Over defeat at the hands of the Delhi Capitals after the match between the two sides ended in a tie.

The KL Rahul-led team will be keen to seal their first win of the campaign against the Bangalore-based franchise.

Notably, RCB have dominated the recent head-to-head meetings between the two sides, having won four out of their previous five IPL matches against the Punjab-based franchise.

Interestingly, both RCB and KXIP are vying for their maiden trophy at the IPL 2020.

Here are the live updates:

24 September 2020, 20:10 PM

WICKET!! Yuzvendra Chahal was introduced into the attack by skipper Virat Kohli and he delivered in his very first over by bowling out Mayank Agarwal (26) with the google. As a result, a crucial 57-run stand between Mayank and KL Rahul has also come to an end. KXIP 57/1 (7 overs)

24 September 2020, 20:07 PM

KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal continue to remain strong at the crease at their respective scores of 23 and 25 as Kings XI Punjab have crossed the half-century mark against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).KXIP 50/0 (6 overs)

24 September 2020, 19:54 PM

16 runs off the last two overs for Kings XI Punjab. Agarwal (14) hammered the first ball of the third over from Umesh Yadav towards extra cover for four runs before clipping the third ball of the same over late to midwicket's left for another boundary.Rahul, meanwhile, brought out the perfect cover drive on the fifth delivery from Yadav to pick up four runs. KXIP 33/0 (4 overs)

24 September 2020, 19:48 PM

KL Rahul has brought up 2,000 runs in the Indian Premier League.He reached the mark with a boundary when he hit the last ball of the first over back down the leg side.

 

24 September 2020, 19:45 PM

Openers KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal have made a positive start for Kings XI Punjab as they added 17 runs in their first two overs. Rahul (13) got off the mark by nudging the second delivery of the first over to mid-on for a single, while Mayank (4) opener his account by hitting the very next ball from Umesh towards cover to pick up two runs.  KXIP 17/0 (2 overs)

24 September 2020, 19:32 PM

KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal have walked down the crease to begin Kings XI Punjab's innings. Umesh Yadav to open the attack for RCB.

24 September 2020, 19:23 PM

Meanwhile, legendary Australian cricketer Dean Jones breathed his last earlier today after suffering a cardiac arrest in Mumbai. 

24 September 2020, 19:16 PM

RCB skipper Virat Kohli is going with the same Playing XI, while Kings XI captain KL Rahul has made two changes. Jimmy Neesham and M Ashwin have been called up in place of Chris Jordan and Krishnappa Gowtham, respectively.

 

24 September 2020, 19:13 PM

LINEUPS:

Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing XI: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (capt), AB de Villiers, Josh Philippe (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Dale Steyn, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal

Kings XI Punjab Playing XI: KL Rahul (capt & wk), Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Sarfaraz Khan, Jimmy Neesham, M Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Cottrell

 

24 September 2020, 19:01 PM

Royal Challengers win the toss and elect to bowl against Kings XI Punjab!
 

24 September 2020, 18:58 PM

The toss for Match 6 of the IPL 2020 will take place shortly!

24 September 2020, 18:58 PM

Meanwhile, the players of Kings XI Punjab have also reached the stadium in Dubai.

 

24 September 2020, 18:55 PM

The players of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have arrived at Dubai International Stadium for tie against Kings XI Punjab.

 

  • 57,32,518Confirmed
  • 91,149Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT8M2S

Actress Sherlyn Chopra made shocking revelations about Bollywood drugs culture and IPL parties