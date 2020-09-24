IPL 2020 Match 6, Live Updates: Rahul, Mayank steady as KXIP cross 50 against RCB

After beginning their campaign at the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on a winning note, Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will look to continue their momentum when they battle it out with Kings XI Punjab in their second match of the ongoing tournament in Dubai on Thursday.

Debutant Devdutta Padikkal and AB de Villiers hammered a half-century each before Yuzvendra Chahal (three for 18) and Shivam Dube (two for 15) shone with the ball to help as the Bangalore-based franchise swept aside SunRisers Hyderabad by 10 runs in their opening IPL tie at the same venue.

RCB will now look to replicate a similar kind of performance and make it two wins in a trot when they face Kings XI Punjab.

Punjab, on the other hand, slumped to a Super Over defeat at the hands of the Delhi Capitals after the match between the two sides ended in a tie.

The KL Rahul-led team will be keen to seal their first win of the campaign against the Bangalore-based franchise.

Notably, RCB have dominated the recent head-to-head meetings between the two sides, having won four out of their previous five IPL matches against the Punjab-based franchise.

Interestingly, both RCB and KXIP are vying for their maiden trophy at the IPL 2020.

