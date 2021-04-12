हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

IPL 2021, RR vs PBKS Live Score updates: Rajasthan Royals opt to bowl first

IPL 2021 Live Score, RR vs PBKS Live Streaming: After Rishabh Pant, all eyes will now be on India youngster Sanju Samson, who is all set to make his Indian Premier League debut as a captain in the clash between Rajasthan Royals and rechristened Punjab Kings on Monday. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, April 12, 2021 - 19:17
Comments |
IPL 2021 Live Score, RR vs PBKS Live Streaming: Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings

IPL 2021 Live Score, RR vs PBKS Live Streaming: After Rishabh Pant, all eyes will now be on India youngster Sanju Samson, who is all set to make his Indian Premier League debut as a captain in the clash between Rajasthan Royals and rechristened Punjab Kings on Monday. 

Both the teams boast of a star-studded line-up with star batsman KL Rahul leading the charge for Punjab. Apart from Rahul, Mayank Agarwal has been a promising prospect for the franchise and shares a healthy record in the lucrative T20 league. Mohammed Shami will lead the bowling attack for PBKS. 

In the Rajasthan camp all eyes would be on Chris Morris, the all-rounder who broke all records and became the most expensive pick in the history of IPL auction. Morris had a decent season with Royal Challengers Bangalore in the previous edition and would hope for a much better show with the Royals. 

Apart from Morris, England's top all-rounder Ben Stokes and wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler are other two heavyweights, who can prove to be the game changer for Rajasthan. 

Catch the LIVE updates of Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings 

12 April 2021, 19:17 PM

Teams:

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): KL Rahul(w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Shahrukh Khan, Jhye Richardson, Murugan Ashwin, Riley Meredith, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Manan Vohra, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson(c), Jos Buttler(w), Riyan Parag, Shivam Dube, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Shreyas Gopal, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman

12 April 2021, 19:05 PM

RR opt to bowl first

Rajasthan Royals' skipper Sanju Samson won the toss and he opted to bowl first against Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Must Watch

PT34S

Maharashtra: 10th and 12th board exam postponed due to COVID, may be held in June