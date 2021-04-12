IPL 2021, RR vs PBKS Live Score updates: Rajasthan Royals opt to bowl first

IPL 2021 Live Score, RR vs PBKS Live Streaming: After Rishabh Pant, all eyes will now be on India youngster Sanju Samson, who is all set to make his Indian Premier League debut as a captain in the clash between Rajasthan Royals and rechristened Punjab Kings on Monday.

Both the teams boast of a star-studded line-up with star batsman KL Rahul leading the charge for Punjab. Apart from Rahul, Mayank Agarwal has been a promising prospect for the franchise and shares a healthy record in the lucrative T20 league. Mohammed Shami will lead the bowling attack for PBKS.

In the Rajasthan camp all eyes would be on Chris Morris, the all-rounder who broke all records and became the most expensive pick in the history of IPL auction. Morris had a decent season with Royal Challengers Bangalore in the previous edition and would hope for a much better show with the Royals.

Apart from Morris, England's top all-rounder Ben Stokes and wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler are other two heavyweights, who can prove to be the game changer for Rajasthan.

