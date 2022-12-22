LIVE Updates | IPL 2023 Mini Auction Retained & Released Players List: Will CSK find MS Dhoni's replacement?
IPL 2023 Auction: The Indian Premier League 2023 mini-auction is set to take place in Kochi on Friday (December 23). A total of 405 have been will go under the hammer but only 87 of them will get the slots remaining among the 10 teams ahead the 2023 season. With names like Kane Williamson, Joe Root, Ben Stokes and many more talented cricketers from India available in this auction, it will surely be an exciting one for the fans. The auction will be conducted by Hugh Edmeades, the veteran auctioneer who got ill during the event last year in the IPL 2022 mega auction. CSK are in search for a captain, KKR in search of winners, RCB looking for bowlers, MI looking for Pollard's replacement and many more topics we cannot explain until the auction begins.
Why will this mini-auction be exciting? With talents like Sam Curran, Nicholas Pooran, Ben Stokes, and much more available in the auction, we can witness something like the IPL 2021 mini-auction when Proteas all-rounder Chris Morris was bought by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 16.25 crore. Moreover, if we talk about glamour, we can witness Bollywood actress and Punjab Kings owner Preity Zinda at the auction table and maybe Shah Rukh Khan too, who owns Kolkata Knight Riders. Last time, Suhana and Aryan were present on the KKR table.
MS Dhoni is likely to play his last Indian Premier League (IPL) season with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and now they need to find a skipper who will take things forward after he retires from the IPL. Will they find someone in the auction? or they have already planned to name a new skipper within the players they have at the moment.
