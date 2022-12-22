LIVE Updates | IPL 2023 Mini Auction Retained & Released Players List: Sam Curran, Cameron Green costliest buys so far
LIVE Updates | IPL 2023 Mini Auction Check Team wise Retained & Released Players Names List: Follow IPL Nilami LIVE updates from the auction about every team here
IPL 2023 Auction: The Indian Premier League 2023 mini-auction is set to take place in Kochi on Friday (December 23). A total of 405 have been will go under the hammer but only 87 of them will get the slots remaining among the 10 teams ahead the 2023 season. With names like Kane Williamson, Joe Root, Ben Stokes and many more talented cricketers from India available in this auction, it will surely be an exciting one for the fans. The auction will be conducted by Hugh Edmeades, the veteran auctioneer who got ill during the event last year in the IPL 2022 mega auction. CSK are in search for a captain, KKR in search of winners, RCB looking for bowlers, MI looking for Pollard's replacement and many more topics we cannot explain until the auction begins.
Why will this mini-auction be exciting? With talents like Sam Curran, Nicholas Pooran, Ben Stokes, and much more available in the auction, we can witness something like the IPL 2021 mini-auction when Proteas all-rounder Chris Morris was bought by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 16.25 crore. Moreover, if we talk about glamour, we can witness Bollywood actress and Punjab Kings owner Preity Zinda at the auction table and maybe Shah Rukh Khan too, who owns Kolkata Knight Riders. Last time, Suhana and Aryan were present on the KKR table.
Check all the LIVE updates from IPL Nilami LIVE 2023 here.
IPL 2023 Mini Auction: Jagadeesan a steal deal for KKR
N Jagadeesan moves to KKR for a sum of Rs 90 lakh. Great, great buy for KKR this. Upendra Yadav to SRH for Rs 20 lakh.
IPL 2023 Mini Auction: KS Bharat SOLD
KS Bharat goes to Gujarat Titans for Rs 1.2 crore from base price of Rs 20 lakh. CSK were in a stiff fight with GT for him but it is the defending champions who win the bid.
IPL 2023 Mini Auction: List of unsold players
Uncapped batter Himmat Singh is also UNSOLD
Shaik Rasheed is up next and he is SOLD to Chennai Super Kings for a base price of Rs 20 Lakh
Rohan Kunnummal is also UNSOLD
Chethan LR and Shubham Khajuria are both UNSOLD from the Uncapped list
IPL Auction LIVE: List of unsold players
Akeal Hosein from West Indies goes UNSOLD
Australia's Adam Zampa is UNSOLD
Shamsi, Mujeeb - both go UNSOLD
IPL 2023 Mini Auction: Reece Topley to RCB
England pacer Reece Topley has been sold to RCB, who have made their first buy at Rs 1.9 crore.
Jaydev Unadkat goes to LSG for Rs 50 lakh.
IPL 2023 Mini Auction LIVE: Klaasen to SRH
SA batter Klaasen has been sold to SRH
Heinrich Klaasen is up next and has got fierce bids from Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad
He is SOLD to @SunRisers for INR 5.25 Crore #TATAIPLAuction | @TataCompanies
— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 23, 2022
IPL 2023 Mini Auction LIVE: Pooran sold to LSG
Lucknow Super Giants have bought Nick Pooran for Rs 16 crore, he comes the joint 5th costliest player in IPL History. What a comeback from Pooran in IPL and he needs to now deliver for LSG.
IPL 2023 Mini Auction: Pooran is in
The auction resumes after a break of 15 minutes and Litton Das has gone unsold. The next man in is West Indian Nicholas Pooran. RR and DC are going big on him. Let's see who wins this bidding war.
IPL 2023 Auction LIVE: Ben Stokes SOLD
Wow, Chennai Super Kings. MS Dhoni's side get the services of Stokes for Rs 16.25 crore. Ben Stokes meets MS Dhoni in IPL 2023.
IPL 2023 Mini Auction: Cameron Green sold
Australia's Cameron Green has been sold to Mumbai Indians for a whopping Rs 17.50 crore. Delhi Capitals was in intense battle with MI over Green. But they pulled back at last moment.
IPL 2023 Mini Auction: Holder goes to RR
West Indian all-rounder Jason Holder sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 5.57 crore. Odean Smith goes to GT for Rs 50 lakh.
IPL 2023 Mini Auction: Sam Curran becomes costliest buy ever
England all-rounder Sam Curran has broken all records, becoming the most expensive buy in IPL Auction history. He has been sold for Rs 18.50 crore to Punjab Kings.
IPL 2023 Auction: Second set if of all rounders
Shakib Al Hasan is the new man in. But no bidding for him. He goes unsold.
Sam Curran is next up and expect an intense bidding war.
IPL 2023 Mini Auction: Root goes UNSOLD
Rilee Rossouw, with base price of Rs 2 crore, goes unsold. So does Joe Root. Two big surprises. Root's base price for Rs 1 crore.
IPL 2023 Mini Auction Updates: Mayank Agarwal to SRH
Mayank Agarwal has been sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 8.25 crore. SRH grab him after an intense bidding war with CSK. Next up is Rahane. Who goes to CSK for Rs 50 lakh to CSK.
IPL 2023 Mini Auction: Harry Brook to SRH
Sunrisers Hyderabad has won the bidding war for Harry Brook, who is sold for a whopping Rs 13.25 crore. What a day for England batter and what a buy for Hyderabad.
IPL 2023 Mini Auction: SRH and RR in bidding war
SRH and RR are going after Harry Brook. The price has already gone past 10 crores. It seems we have the first massive millionaire today will be Brook.
IPL 2023 Mini Auction LIVE: Kane Williamson Sold
Kane Williamson has been sold to Gujarat Titans for Rs 2 crore, that is his base price.
IPL 2023 Mini Auction: The event starts
The mini auction is underway in Kochi. A total of 405 players will be vying for 87 slots in the auction today. All ten teams are in attendance. Watch this space for all the updates related to the auction here.
IPL 2023 Mini Auction LIVE: The stage is set in Kochi
IPL tweeted out a picture from the Kochi venue where the auction is to take place.
IPL Auction Updates: Action to begin soon
The clock is ticking as the IPL 2023 auction begins soon. The time is 2.30 pm IST and the place is Kochi. Watch this space for all latest updates: from costliest buys to surprise pics, you will get all latest news from auction here on our LIVE blog.
IPL 2023 Mini Auction LIVE: Who will be the costliest buy?
At every IPL auction, there are players who fetch over Rs 10 crore. We might not see many of them in this auction for this is a mini auction with all 10 teams with limited budget. Still, the likes of Ben Stokes, Cameron Green and Sam Curran can fetch a lot of money today.
IPL 2023 Mini Auction LIVE: The auction begins at 2.30 pm IST
In case you did not know, the IPL mini auction will begin at 2.30 pm IST. A total of 405 players from around the world and India will go under the hammer. Watch this space for all latest updates from the auction.
IPL Mini Auction LIVE: Key players to watch out for
There are five big key players up for grabs in the IPL 2023 Mini Auction. They are England all-rounders Ben Stokes and Sam Curran and batter Joe Root. India's Mayank Agarwal. Australia's Cameron Green. They are expected to fetch crores in this auction. Let's see how they go. Watch this space for all latest updates.
IPL 2023 Auction: DC coach Ricky Ponting to attend virtually
Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting has chosen not to fly down to Kochi for the IPL 2023 mini auction. Assistant coach Pravin Amre and head talent scout Saba Karim will be present in Kochi instead. “We did a good job in the last Auction. We have retained 19 players which shows the belief the management has on our current team. However, we do have a few gaps in our squad and we have identified the kind of players we need to acquire during the Auction according to our purse,” Amre said ahead of the auction.
IPL mini auction: How much will Cameron Green go for?
Australian all-rounder Cameron Green is expected to be much-talked about player at the IPL 2023 mini auction. Green is also keen to find out his value after a 'weird summer'. "It's definitely been a weird start to the summer for myself not having to do too much," Green said on the sidelines of the Australia-South Africa Test series. "Being an allrounder you're the guy to help out when the team needs. At the moment it feels like I'm not really needed."
IPL 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad hold the BIGGEST purse heading into auction
Former champions Sunrisers Hyderabad, who released as many as 10 players ahead of the auction, have the largest purse - Rs 42.25 crore. Kolkata Knight Riders also made major changes by letting go of 10 players, but they were active during the trading window. After trading in Shardul Thakur from Delhi Capitals and Lockie Ferguson and Rahmanullah Gurbaz from Gujarat Titans, Knight Riders now have the smallest purse to spend - only Rs 7.05 crore.
IPL 2023 auction: HEAR from IPL champion coach Ashish Nehra
Former India pacer Ashish Nehra has won the IPL title in his first year in charge with the Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans. Hear Gujarat Titans head coach speak ahead of the IPL 2023 mini auction here.
IPL 2023 auction: Take a look at team briefing
The IPL 2023 mini auction have taken place in Kochi on Thursday. Take a look at the team briefing from IPL Governing Council here...
Hello and welcome to Auction Day of the Indian Premier League ahead of the 2023 season.
LIVE IPL 2023 Auction: Sam Curran
England all-rounder Sam Curran, who missed the 2022 season as he was recovering from a back injury, has set his base price at Rs 2 crore and he can be the most expensive player of this auction.
LIVE IPL 2023 Mini Auction: Mumbai Indians full squad and more
Mumbai Indians will have two of the best pacers in the world - Jofra Archer and Jasprit Bumrah. Checkout all the details of their players retained, base price and more below.
LIVE IPL 2023 Mini Auction: Will Joe Root play IPL?
England star Joe Root has joined Dubai Capitals in ILT20 just ahead of IPL 2023 Mini Auction. The big question now is will he play in the IPL?
LIVE IPL 2023 mini auction: Check KKR's full squad
KKR Current squad: Shreyas Iyer (capt.), Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Tim Southee, Nitish Rana, Harshit Rana, Anukul Roy, Rinku Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Umesh Yadav
With Chandrakant Pandit as their new head coach, KKR will surely look to go all the way this season. However, they have a very low budget this time in the mini-auction.
LIVE IPL 2023 Auction: Who will buy Sam Curran?
The England all-rounder was named player of the tournament in the T20 World Cup 2022 for his stellar performance with the ball. Will he find a team for the upcoming season? His base price is Rs 2 crore.
IPL Mini Auction LIVE: Bidding war for Stokes and Green
Ben Stokes, Cameron Green, Sam Curran are some of the hot favourites on whom there will be a stiff bidding war. All three are all-rounders and quality overseas all-rounders do fetch a lot of money at the auction, especially if they are from England and Australia. Let's see who wins this bidding war.
IPL 2023 Mini Auction LIVE updates: CSK need a captain!
MS Dhoni is likely to play his last Indian Premier League (IPL) season with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and now they need to find a skipper who will take things forward after he retires from the IPL. Will they find someone in the auction? or they have already planned to name a new skipper within the players they have at the moment.
IPL 2023 Mini Auction LIVE updates: Hello!
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 mini-auction. We will take you through all the key updates of every player getting a new team to remaining unsold. Stay tuned!
