LIVE Updates | IPL 2023 Mini Auction Retained & Released Players List: Sam Curran, Cameron Green costliest buys so far

IPL 2023 Auction: The Indian Premier League 2023 mini-auction is set to take place in Kochi on Friday (December 23). A total of 405 have been will go under the hammer but only 87 of them will get the slots remaining among the 10 teams ahead the 2023 season. With names like Kane Williamson, Joe Root, Ben Stokes and many more talented cricketers from India available in this auction, it will surely be an exciting one for the fans. The auction will be conducted by Hugh Edmeades, the veteran auctioneer who got ill during the event last year in the IPL 2022 mega auction. CSK are in search for a captain, KKR in search of winners, RCB looking for bowlers, MI looking for Pollard's replacement and many more topics we cannot explain until the auction begins.

IMO, IPL Top Picks will be



Ben Stokes

Sam Curran

Harry Brook

Cam Green — Poornama (@iam_poor9) December 21, 2022

Why will this mini-auction be exciting? With talents like Sam Curran, Nicholas Pooran, Ben Stokes, and much more available in the auction, we can witness something like the IPL 2021 mini-auction when Proteas all-rounder Chris Morris was bought by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 16.25 crore. Moreover, if we talk about glamour, we can witness Bollywood actress and Punjab Kings owner Preity Zinda at the auction table and maybe Shah Rukh Khan too, who owns Kolkata Knight Riders. Last time, Suhana and Aryan were present on the KKR table.

Check all the LIVE updates from IPL Nilami LIVE 2023 here.