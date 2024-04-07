CSK vs KKR Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2024: Ruturaj Gaikwad Vs Shreyas Iyer
Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders (CSK vs KKR) LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024: Ruturaj Gaikwad's CSK face Shreyas Iyer's KKR.
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are ready to lock horns in match no.22 of the IPL 2024 season at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Monday (April 8). After getting off to a fine start this year, CSK have faced some worrying results later and in this game they look to avoid a third consecutive loss. Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad's form with the bat has been a worry for the 5-time champions so far and they will be hoping he gets back to his usual habit of scoring runs for fun in the next game against KKR.
KKR are likely to maintain the same combination they have been going with so far this season if there are no injury. Suyash Sharma or Vaibhav Arora could used as impact subs for them. CSK would be hoping Matheesha Pathirana is fit for this one along with Mustafizur Rahman also returning to the team to level up their bowling attack.
LIVE Updates From IPL 2024 Match Between CSK And KKR Here.
LIVE IPL 2024: Both Team Squads
Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Philip Salt(w), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Andre Russell, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Anukul Roy, Suyash Sharma, Manish Pandey, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Dushmantha Chameera, Srikar Bharat, Nitish Rana, Chetan Sakariya, Sherfane Rutherford, Sakib Hussain, Allah Ghazanfar.
Chennai Super Kings Squad: Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Daryl Mitchell, MS Dhoni(w), Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary, Shardul Thakur, Shaik Rasheed, Mitchell Santner, Sameer Rizvi, Devon Conway, Mustafizur Rahman, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, RS Hangargekar, Matheesha Pathirana, Nishant Sindhu, Aravelly Avanish.
LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs KKR
Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders will lock horns at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shreyas Iyer are the two captains of these sides who will come out for toss tomorrow at 7 PM (IST).