CSK vs KKR Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2024: Ruturaj Gaikwad Vs Shreyas Iyer

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are ready to lock horns in match no.22 of the IPL 2024 season at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Monday (April 8). After getting off to a fine start this year, CSK have faced some worrying results later and in this game they look to avoid a third consecutive loss. Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad's form with the bat has been a worry for the 5-time champions so far and they will be hoping he gets back to his usual habit of scoring runs for fun in the next game against KKR.

KKR are likely to maintain the same combination they have been going with so far this season if there are no injury. Suyash Sharma or Vaibhav Arora could used as impact subs for them. CSK would be hoping Matheesha Pathirana is fit for this one along with Mustafizur Rahman also returning to the team to level up their bowling attack.

