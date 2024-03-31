CSK:23-2(5), DC vs CSK Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2024: CSK In Trouble, Rachin Ravindra Departs
DC vs CSK (Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings) LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024: Rishabh Pant's DC take on Ruturaj Gaikwad-led CSK.
Delhi Capitals (DC) are looking to win their first win of IPL 2024 as they take on super-confident Chennai Super Kings(CSK) in 13th match of the season. DC are playing their first home game of the season and at a new home which is the VDCA stadium in Visakhapatnam. Head coach Ricky Ponting and captain Rishabh Pant will hoping for change of fortunes but they know that only good luck cannot help them beat an in-form side like CSK. Chennai have won both of their matches so far in the competition. But this is the first time that they head away from home.
In case you did not know, Ishant Sharma has an ankle injury and Shai Hope has back spasm and both of them are doubtful starters in the game vs Chennai. But there are no injury concerns in the Chennai camp.
Follow LIVE Score and Updates from DC vs CSK Game below.
LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs DC: CSK looking to rebuild
Chennai looking to rebuild with Daryl Mitchell and in the middle. DC pacers are on a different level tonight with some serious pace and swing.
CSK: 23/2 (5 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs DC: CSK In Trouble
Chennai Super Kings in deep trouble as Rachin Ravindra gets caught by Tristan Stubbs and it is Khaleel Ahmed who takes his second wicket.
CSK: 7/2 (2.5 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs DC: Gone!
Ruturaj Gaikwad 1 (1) caught by Rishabh Pant bowled by Khaleel Ahmed. DC off to a dream start in this competition as the CSK skipper departs.
CSK: 3/1 (1 Over)
LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs DC: Delhi post 191
Delhi Capitals have posted 191 runs with help of Pant, Shaw, Warner and some more much needed cameos from their batting lineup.
DC: 191/5 (20 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs DC: Pant key for DC
Rishabh Pant on fire at the moment. He takes a six off Rahman and the crowd gets going. Delhi Capitals need to touch 190 for sure here.
DC: 162/4 (18 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs DC: Pathirana on fire
Matheesha Pathirana has changed the game completely with those two steaming yorkers to Marsh and Stubbs. DC on the backfoot now.
DC: 144/4 (16.1 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs DC: Gone!
Mitchell Marsh 18 (12) out bowled by Matheesha Pathirana. CSK bounce back in style as the pacer cleans up Marsh with a yorker.
DC: 134/3 (14.4 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs DC: Marsh key for DC
Mitchell Marsh is key for the Delhi Capitals now as both set batters Warner and Shaw have walked back to the pavilion.
DC: 122/2 (13.2 overs)
LIVE IPL 2024: Gone!
Prithvi Shaw 43 (27) caught by MS Dhoni bowled by Ravindra Jadeja. CSK get both the dangerous batters and now two new set of batters in the middle for DC.
DC: 105/2 (11.1 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs DC: CSK Clueless
Not many times we say this but CSK look clueless at the moment as David Warner completes his fifty in just 32 balls. Shaw alongside him has started off brilliant for the Delhi Capitals.
DC: 89/0 (9.4 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs DC: Delhi on fire
Delhi Capitals look in different rhythm tonight that too against the mighty Chennai Super Kings. Right after the powerplay, Jadeja gets smashed for 13 runs.
DC: 75/0 (7 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs DC: Delhi bounce back
Delhi Capitals bounce back as David Warner is taking the charge against CSK bowlers. He has smashed Deepak Chahar for over 20 runs in a single over.
DC: 46/0 (5.1 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 DC vs CSK: Delhi start steady
Delhi Capitals start steady with David Warner and Prithvi Shaw. Gameplan looks like not to lose any early wickets in the powerplay.
DC: 19/0 (3 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 DC vs CSK: Match Begins
Action begins as Prithvi Shaw and David Warner open the batting for the Delhi Capitals. CSK bring in Deepak Chahar to attack the stumps with the new ball.
DC: 3/0 (0.4 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 DC vs CSK: Lineups
Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Tristan Stubbs, Abishek Porel, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed.
Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi, MS Dhoni(w), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana, Mustafizur Rahman.
LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs DC: Toss Report
Delhi Capitals win the toss and elects to bat first against the Chennai Super Kings.
LIVE IPL 2024: Toss Coming Up Shortly
The captains Rishabh Pant and Ruturaj Gaikwad will be coming out for toss at 7 PM (IST) for the clash between the Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings.
LIVE IPL 2024: Can DC Change Their Fortune?
Prithvi Shaw has been missing from the IPL games as DC have opted to go with Mitchell Marsh and David Warner up top. So far, it has not worked wonders for the side so will we see Shaw playing today?
LIVE IPL 2024: CSK Difficult To Beat At Home
Facing CSK at Chepauk is something all teams would surely look to avoid especially when they have lost the first two games of the opening season. CSK on the other hand have two wins from two games.
LIVE IPL 2024: Will Dhoni Bat Today?
MS Dhoni has not batted once in this tournament so far and fans are just eager to the legendary CSK player to bat once at Chepauk. Hopefully, he decides to come out early today.
LIVE IPL 2024: DC Desperate For Win
Delhi Capitals are yet to secure their first win of the season but they face the mighty Chennai Super Kings on Sunday night. It will be a difficult task tonight.
LIVE DC vs CSK IPL 2024: Pant vs Dhoni
Not many know but Rishabh Pant made his captaincy debut against MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings. The DC vs CSK will take place at Chepauk.
The DC vs CSK clash in IPL 2024 starts at 7.30 pm IST and its live streaming is available to watch in India at no cost. The live streaming can be watched on Jii Cinema app and website while the Star Sports Network will show the match on TV with a subscription.
LIVE DC vs CSK: Time for Ruturaj Gaikwad To Shine
Ruturaj Gaikwad has started off the tournament with back-to-back wins in IPL 2024 but his batting must also do the talking. If he can continue to get runs at the top, it will do wonders to his confidence as captain. Let's see how the CSK captain fares today against DC.
DC vs CSK LIVE: MS Dhoni To Miss Match?
CSK's second wicketkeeper and batter Avinash was seen training a day before the match as Dhoni skipped the practice session, which has started a rumour that MSD might miss Sunday night clash vs DC. But there has been no official confirmation about it from the franchise.
DC vs CSK LIVE: Pitch Report
The pitch is going to have grass rolled in. A balanced wicket on offer which could have providesome bounce. The humid Vizag air offers swing for the players. The new-ball bowlers should be able to get some help.
IPL 2024 DC vs CSK LIVE: Check Head To Head Record
CSK like playing DC as they are away ahead on head to head record front. CSK have registered win sin 19 matches while DC have won just 10. However, since IPL 2020, both teams have a 4-4 record but CSK have won the last four games between the sides.
DC vs CSK LIVE: Squads
Delhi Capitals Squad: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Ricky Bhui, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Sumit Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Abishek Porel, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Praveen Dubey, Kumar Kushagra, Rasikh Dar Salam, Ishant Sharma, Jhye Richardson, Shai Hope, Prithvi Shaw, Lalit Yadav, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Swastik Chikara
Chennai Super Kings Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi, MS Dhoni(w), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana, Shardul Thakur, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Mitchell Santner, Maheesh Theekshana, Moeen Ali, Devon Conway, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh, RS Hangargekar, Aravelly Avanish
DC vs CSK LIVE: Pant vs Gaikwad
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Match 13 of IPL 2024 between Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals and Ruturaj Gaikwad-led Chennai Super Kings at VDCA stadium in Visakhapatnam which will act as secone hom for the Delhi-based franchise. DC need to open their account. CSK look to maintain winning run. Keep watching this space for latest updates.