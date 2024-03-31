DC vs CSK Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2024: Ruturaj Gaikwad Vs Rishabh Pant

Delhi Capitals (DC) are looking to win their first win of IPL 2024 as they take on super-confident Chennai Super Kings(CSK) in 13th match of the season. DC are playing their first home game of the season and at a new home which is the VDCA stadium in Visakhapatnam. Head coach Ricky Ponting and captain Rishabh Pant will hoping for change of fortunes but they know that only good luck cannot help them beat an in-form side like CSK. Chennai have won both of their matches so far in the competition. But this is the first time that they head away from home.

In case you did not know, Ishant Sharma has an ankle injury and Shai Hope has back spasm and both of them are doubtful starters in the game vs Chennai. But there are no injury concerns in the Chennai camp.

