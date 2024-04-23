Highlights | DC vs GT Cricket Score IPL 2024: DC Beat GT By 4 Runs
Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans (DC vs GT) Highlights Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024: Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant was the star of the game for the home side.
Trending Photos
Delhi Capitals edged out Gujarat Titans by 4 runs in a high-scoring thriller at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Batting first, Delhi posted an imposing 224/4 with Rishabh Pant's blistering 88* off 43 balls leading the charge. Axar Patel also struck a brisk 66. In reply, Gujarat got off to a poor start but Sai Sudharsan (65) and David Miller (55) launched a fightback. However, Delhi's bowlers held their nerve with Rasikh Salam taking 3 wickets. Needing 20 off the final over, Rashid Khan's 21* off 11 balls fell just short as Gujarat finished on 220/8. Pant was adjudged Player of the Match for his match-winning knock that helped Delhi consolidate their playoff spot.
Follow Highlights Score And Updates From IPL 2024 DC vs GT Here.
DC vs GT IPL 2024 LIVE: Delhi Win
Delhi Capitals edged out Gujarat Titans by 4 runs in a thrilling last-over finish. Rishabh Pant's blistering 88* propelled Delhi to 224/4. Gujarat fell short at 220/8 despite Sai Sudharsan's 65 and David Miller's 55 as Rasikh Salam's 3 wickets and Delhi's composed death bowling sealed the win.
LIVE Score DC 224/4 (20)
GT 220/8 (20)
Delhi Capitals won by 4 runs
DC vs GT IPL 2024 LIVE: Delhi Win
Delhi Capitals edged out Gujarat Titans by 4 runs in a thrilling last-over finish. Rishabh Pant's blistering 88* propelled Delhi to 224/4. Gujarat fell short at 220/8 despite Sai Sudharsan's 65 and David Miller's 55 as Rasikh Salam's 3 wickets and Delhi's composed death bowling sealed the win.
LIVE Score DC 224/4 (20)
GT 220/8 (20)
Delhi Capitals won by 4 runs
DC vs GT IPL 2024 LIVE: Miller Departs
Mukesh Kumar dismissed David Miller for 55 off 23 balls, caught by Rasikh Salam at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.
LIVE Score GT 181/7 (17.3) CRR: 10.34 REQ: 17.6
Gujarat Titans need 44 runs in 15 balls
DC vs GT IPL 2024 LIVE: GT In Deep Trouble
Rahul Tewatia caught by Pant off Kuldeep Yadav's spinning delivery after scoring 4 runs.
LIVE Score GT 152/6 (16) CRR: 9.5 REQ: 18.25
Gujarat Titans need 73 runs in 24 balls
DC vs GT IPL 2024 LIVE: Sharukh Khan Departs
Shahrukh Khan caught by Pant off Rasikh Salam's delivery after scoring 8 runs with 1 six.
LIVE Score GT 139/5 (14.1) CRR: 9.81 REQ: 14.74
Gujarat Titans need 86 runs in 35 balls
DC vs GT IPL 2024 LIVE: GT 4 Down
Sai Sudharsan caught by Axar off Rasikh Salam's fuller delivery after scoring 65 runs with 7 fours and 2 sixes.
LIVE Score GT 121/4 (12.4) CRR: 9.55 REQ: 14.18
Gujarat Titans need 104 runs in 44 balls
DC vs GT IPL 2024 LIVE: DC Bounce Back
Azmatullah falls to Axar's delivery, caught by Fraser-McGurk at deep mid-wicket with a superb diving effort, failing to connect properly on a big slog, adding only 1 run to his total.
LIVE Score GT 99/3 (10.2) CRR: 9.58 REQ: 13.03
Gujarat Titans need 126 runs in 58 balls
DC vs GT IPL 2024 LIVE: Kuldeep Provides Breakthrough
Saha falls to Kuldeep Yadav's delivery, caught by Axar at mid-off while attempting a big shot, departing after a brisk innings of 39 runs off 25 balls.
LIVE Score GT 95/2 (9.4) CRR: 9.83 REQ: 12.58
Gujarat Titans need 130 runs in 62 balls
DC vs GT IPL 2024 LIVE: Kuldeep Yadav Into The Attack
Sai Sudharsan and Saha gather singles and a boundary off Kuldeep Yadav's bowling, with a wide delivery contributing to the over.
LIVE Score GT 79/1 (8) CRR: 9.88 REQ: 12.17
Gujarat Titans need 146 runs in 72 balls
DC vs GT IPL 2024 LIVE: GT Bounce Back
Sai Sudharsan and Saha accumulate singles and a boundary off Mukesh Kumar's bowling, with a misfield contributing to GT's advantage in the moment.
LIVE Score GT 69/1 (6.3) CRR: 10.62 REQ: 11.56
Gujarat Titans need 156 runs in 81 balls
DC vs GT IPL 2024 LIVE: GT Scoring Runs
Sai Sudharsan displays a mix of mistimed shots and powerful strokes off Nortje's bowling, managing to hit two boundaries through covers and third man amidst being rushed by pace.
LIVE Score GT 50/1 (4) CRR: 12.5 REQ: 10.94
Gujarat Titans need 175 runs
DC vs GT IPL 2024 LIVE: Poor Start For GT
Shubman Gill departs early, caught by Axar at mid-off off Nortje's delivery, dealing an early blow to the Gujarat Titans as the skipper falls for 6 runs.
LIVE Score GT 13/1 (1.3) CRR: 8.67 REQ: 11.46
Gujarat Titans need 212 runs
DC vs GT IPL 2024 LIVE: Big Final Over For DC
Rishabh Pant finishes the innings in style with three consecutive sixes and a boundary off Mohit Sharma's bowling, contributing to 31 runs off the last over.
LIVE Score DC 224/4 (20) CRR: 11.2
Innings Break
DC vs GT IPL 2024 LIVE: Can DC Finish On High?
Tristan Stubbs takes advantage of Sai Kishore's bowling, hitting two sixes and two boundaries in an over, showcasing brilliant batting skills, while Pant contributes with a single.
LIVE Score
DC 193/4 (19) CRR: 10.16
Gujarat Titans opt to bowl
DC vs GT IPL 2024 LIVE: DC 4 Down
Axar's aggressive innings comes to an end as he is caught by Sai Kishore at long-on off Noor Ahmad's delivery, departing for a well-made 66 runs off 43 balls, including 5 fours and 4 sixes.
LIVE Score DC 157/4 (17) CRR: 9.24
Gujarat Titans opt to bowl
DC vs GT IPL 2024 LIVE: Fifty For Axar Patel
Axar reaches his fifty with a boundary off Rashid Khan, showcasing a fine innings, while Pant and Axar continue to accumulate runs with singles.
LIVE Score DC 143/3 (16) CRR: 8.94
Gujarat Titans opt to bowl
DC vs GT IPL 2024 LIVE: Pant, Axar Near Fifty
Axar disrupts Shahrukh Khan's over by launching a six over long-on, while Pant contributes with singles and a leg bye, prompting an on-field umpire discussion with Pant for an undisclosed reason.
LIVE Score
DC 120/3 (14) CRR: 8.57
Gujarat Titans opt to bowl
DC vs GT IPL 2024 LIVE: DC On Top
Pant showcases his aggressive intent by striking two boundaries off Mohit Sharma, including a well-timed cut and a powerful pull shot, accumulating 12 runs in the over, while Axar contributes with singles.
LIVE Score DC 105/3 (12) CRR: 8.75
Gujarat Titans opt to bowl
DC vs GT IPL 2024 LIVE: DC Back On Top
Noor Ahmad concedes runs with Axar managing to drag a single to long-on and Pant striking a boundary with a well-executed slog sweep, amidst singles and a wide delivery.
LIVE Score DC 80/3 (10) CRR: 8
Gujarat Titans opt to bowl
DC vs GT IPL 2024 LIVE: Axar Take On Rashid
Axar adeptly smashes a six off Rashid Khan's wrong 'un, following it up with singles and a two, showcasing his batting prowess against spin.
LIVE Score
DC 59/3 (8) CRR: 7.38
Gujarat Titans opt to bowl
DC vs GT IPL 2024 LIVE: DC 3 Down
Warrier dismisses Shai Hope caught by Rashid Khan with a fine diving catch as DC struggles in the batting powerplay, Hope departing for 5 runs.
LIVE Score DC 44/3 (5.5) CRR: 7.54
Gujarat Titans opt to bowl
DC vs GT IPL 2024 LIVE: GT Bounce Back
Prithvi Shaw's innings ends with a contentious catch by Noor Ahmad, confirmed by the third umpire, as he departs caught at deep square leg off Warrier's delivery.
LIVE Score DC 36/2 (3.5) CRR: 9.39
Gujarat Titans opt to bowl
DC vs GT IPL 2024 LIVE: Sandeep Strikes
Fraser-McGurk's aggressive innings comes to an end as he mistimes a shot, caught by Noor Ahmad at deep square leg off Warrier's delivery.
LIVE Score DC 35/1 (3.2) CRR: 10.5
Gujarat Titans opt to bowl
DC vs GT IPL 2024 LIVE: Good Start For DC
Azmatullah opens the attack with a boundary by Shaw followed by a mixed bag including a missed swipe, a missed opportunity due to fielding error, and a single.
LIVE Score DC 10/0 (1) CRR: 10
Gujarat Titans opt to bowl
DC vs GT IPL 2024 LIVE: Both Team Captains At The Toss
Rishabh Pant - It's a good toss to lose, we would have batted first anyway. We just spoke at keeping things simple, just doing what we can do for a longer period of time. This wicket looks a bit slower than the last game, dew plays a big factor here, there was no dew last time, hopefully it'll not be there tonight as well. Two changes - David Warner sits out and Hope replaces him, Sumit Kumar replaces Lalit Yadav
Shubman Gill - We will bowl first. Looks like a good wicket, we've been chasing well in the last couple of games. Means a lot to me (on playing 100 IPL matches), have come a long way, still a long way to go, but the focus is on today's match. It's cricket, there'll always be ups and downs, you want to play the way you're good at. We're playing the same side.
DC vs GT IPL 2024 LIVE: Playing XIs
Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar
Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill(c), David Miller, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma, Sandeep Warrier
DC vs GT IPL 2024 LIVE: Toss Report
Gujarat Titans won the toss and opted to field first against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi On Wednesday.
DC vs GT IPL 2024 LIVE: Playoff Implications
With both teams vying for momentum to secure playoff berths, every match becomes crucial, intensifying the battle for mid-table supremacy in the IPL standings.
DC vs GT IPL 2024 LIVE: Impact Player Strategy
Capitals face selection dilemmas due to injuries, while Titans weigh options like Mohit Sharma for impactful performances based on batting or bowling needs.
DC vs GT IPL 2024 LIVE: Pitch Conditions
Kotla's historically batsman-friendly pitch and short boundaries favor high-scoring encounters, while recent thunderstorms add an element of unpredictability to conditions.
DC vs GT IPL 2024 LIVE: Key Match-Ups
Anrich Nortje vs. Shubman Gill, Umesh Yadav vs. Warner highlight pivotal individual battles that could sway the match's outcome.
DC vs GT IPL 2024 LIVE: Gill's Form Concerns
Shubman Gill's dip in form mirrors Titans' batting struggles, emphasizing the need for him to regain his IPL 2023 form to bolster Titans' playoff aspirations.
DC vs GT IPL 2024 LIVE: Warner's Struggles
David Warner's recent poor form and injury concerns contrast with Fraser-McGurk's explosive powerplay performances, raising questions about Warner's position in the lineup.
DC vs GT IPL 2024 LIVE: Spin Duel
Titans' spin trio of Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, and R Sai Kishore poses a challenge, while Capitals boast spinners like Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav, setting the stage for an intriguing spin battle.
DC vs GT IPL 2024 LIVE: Youthful Talent on Display
Capitals' young guns, including Fraser-McGurk and Stubbs, impressed with fearless batting, presenting a glimpse into the team's future potential.
DC vs GT IPL 2024 LIVE: Capitals' Bowling Rollercoaster
Delhi Capitals showcased extremes in bowling, with impressive powerplay performances but also conceding heavily in early overs, highlighting inconsistency.
DC vs GT LIVE: Check Likely Playing 11 For The Match
DC Probable XI: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar.
GT Probable XI: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Azmatullah Omarzai, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, R Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma.
LIVE Updates DC vs GT: Pitch Report
The pitch at the Arun Jaitley Stadium offered no swing or seam moment whatsoever. Bowlers can expect it to be more or less the same. GT and DC are in 6th and 8th positions in the IPL 2024 points table, respectively.
LIVE Updates DC vs GT: Delhi need to improve their powerplay performance
DC have lost 43 wickets in the powerplay this season which is the most by any team in IPL 2024. Punjab are next with 42 wickets. This is an area of concern fo DC.
DC vs GT LIVE Updates: Is Ishant Sharma Injured?
Ishant Sharma did not play the last game as he got a back spasm right before the match. He did not bowl in the nets yesterday but was seen training with a medicine ball. A call on his selection is likely only by the toss.
DC vs GT LIVE Updates: Check Dream11 Prediction
DC vs GT is going to garner a lot of attention from the fans, especially from those also playing fantasy cricket. It is important for them to understand all aspects of the game, including pitch, playing 11s, injury updates among other things before making the Dream11 prediction.
DC vs GT IPL LIVE: Check Head-To-Head Record
Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans have met each other four times in IPL, out of which DC have twice and GT have also won two times. Let's see which of these teams have the last laugh today.
DC vs GT LIVE Score: Check Probable Playing 11s
DC Probable XI: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar.
GT Probable XI: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Azmatullah Omarzai, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, R Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma.
GT vs DC LIVE: Squads
Gujarat Titans Squad: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill(c), David Miller, Azmatullah Omarzai, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Sandeep Warrier, Mohit Sharma, Kane Williamson, Sai Sudharsan, Sharath BR, Manav Suthar, Vijay Shankar, Darshan Nalkande, Kartik Tyagi, Spencer Johnson, Sushant Mishra, Joshua Little, Abhinav Manohar, Jayant Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Matthew Wade
Delhi Capitals Squad: David Warner, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Prithvi Shaw, Shai Hope, Praveen Dubey, Rasikh Dar Salam, Sumit Kumar, Kumar Kushagra, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Swastik Chikara, Jhye Richardson, Ricky Bhui, Lizaad Williams, Ishant Sharma
LIVE IPL 2024 Updates
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the DC vs GT IPL 2024 match taking place in New Delhi tomorrow. We will take you through all the key updates of this fixture.