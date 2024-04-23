Highlights | DC vs GT Cricket Score IPL 2024: DC Beat GT By 4 Runs

Delhi Capitals edged out Gujarat Titans by 4 runs in a high-scoring thriller at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Batting first, Delhi posted an imposing 224/4 with Rishabh Pant's blistering 88* off 43 balls leading the charge. Axar Patel also struck a brisk 66. In reply, Gujarat got off to a poor start but Sai Sudharsan (65) and David Miller (55) launched a fightback. However, Delhi's bowlers held their nerve with Rasikh Salam taking 3 wickets. Needing 20 off the final over, Rashid Khan's 21* off 11 balls fell just short as Gujarat finished on 220/8. Pant was adjudged Player of the Match for his match-winning knock that helped Delhi consolidate their playoff spot.

