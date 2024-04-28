Highlights | GT vs RCB Live Cricket Score: RCB Beat GT By 9 Wickets
Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (GT vs RCB) Highlights Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024: Will Jacks smashed 100 in just 41 balls to help RCB win by 9 wickets.
In the 45th match of the Indian Premier League 2024 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore secured a commanding victory, chasing down Gujarat Titans' total of 200-3 with ease. Gujarat Titans' innings was anchored by Sai Sudharsan's unbeaten 84 and Shahrukh Khan's aggressive 58, while Virat Kohli led Royal Challengers Bangalore's chase with an unbeaten 70. Faf du Plessis contributed 24 runs before departing. However, it was Will Jacks who stole the show with a blistering century off just 41 balls, including 10 sixes and 5 fours. Royal Challengers Bangalore reached the target of 206-1 in just 16 overs, showcasing a dominant batting display. Royal Challengers Bangalore's victory was propelled by a strong partnership between Kohli and Jacks, securing a nine-wicket win in style.
Royal Challengers Bangalore dominated Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2024 match. Gujarat posted 200-3, anchored by Sai Sudharsan and Shahrukh Khan. In response, RCB's Virat Kohli's unbeaten 70 and Will Jacks' remarkable century led them to a convincing 206-1 victory in just 16 overs.
LIVE GT vs RCB IPL 2024: Century For Will Jacks
Will Jacks reaches a remarkable century with three consecutive sixes and a boundary off Rashid Khan's bowling, showcasing incredible hitting prowess, while Kohli contributes with a miscued shot for a single, reaching 500 runs in the season, as Royal Challengers Bangalore's partnership flourishes with a 150-run milestone.
LIVE Score GT 200/3 (20)
RCB 206/1 (16)
Royal Challengers Bengaluru won by 9 wkts
LIVE GT vs RCB IPL 2024: Will Jacks Near Fifty
Jacks accumulates runs with a boundary, a six, and a single off Noor Ahmad's bowling, showcasing his prowess with premeditated sweep shots and a well-timed slogsweep, while Kohli adds two more to the total with a leg-side tickle and a flayed shot over extra cover, as Royal Challengers Bangalore maintain their scoring momentum, with Noor Ahmad finishing with figures that don't reflect his overall performance.
LIVE Score RCB 148/1 (14) CRR: 10.57 REQ: 8.83
Royal Challengers Bengaluru need 53 runs in 36 balls
LIVE GT vs RCB IPL 2024: Virat Kohli Take On Noor
Kohli displays his dominance with a six and a boundary off Noor Ahmad's bowling, executing a well-timed slogsweep for a six over cow corner and a wristy sweep shot for four over midwicket, amidst accumulating runs with a couple and a single, as Royal Challengers Bangalore maintain momentum in their innings.
LIVE Score RCB 123/1 (12) CRR: 10.25 REQ: 9.75
Royal Challengers Bengaluru need 78 runs in 48 balls
LIVE GT vs RCB IPL 2024: Fifty For Virat Kohli In 32 Balls
Kohli brings up his fifty with a boundary, anticipating Rashid Khan's delivery well and guiding it wide for four, while continuing to accumulate singles with well-placed shots, including a drive towards cover and a cut to sweeper cover, as Royal Challengers Bangalore's innings progresses.
LIVE Score RCB 98/1 (10) CRR: 9.8 REQ: 10.3
Royal Challengers Bengaluru need 103 runs in 60 balls
LIVE GT vs RCB IPL 2024: Rashid Khan Bowls Tight Over
Rashid Khan concedes singles with varied deliveries, including a googly and an in-drifter, as Kohli and Jacks exhibit good running between the wickets, with Kohli mainly working the ball into the leg side and long-off areas, marking Rashid Khan's return to the attack.
LIVE Score RCB 81/1 (8) CRR: 10.12 REQ: 10
Royal Challengers Bengaluru need 120 runs in 72 balls
LIVE GT vs RCB IPL 2024: Kohli Take On Sai
Kohli showcases his class with two consecutive sixes, utilizing his powerful wrists to whip the ball over wide mid-wicket and long-off, respectively, off Sai Kishore's bowling, while pushing a flighted delivery to cover for no run in between, as Royal Challengers Bangalore's chase gains momentum.
LIVE Score RCB 63/1 (6) CRR: 10.5 REQ: 9.86
Royal Challengers Bengaluru need 138 runs in 84 balls
LIVE GT vs RCB IPL 2024: Faf du Plessis Departs
Sai Kishore dismisses du Plessis, caught by (sub)Shankar at deep mid-wicket, with a cleverly bowled delivery, inducing a mistimed lofted shot, as Royal Challengers Bangalore lose their skipper early after a brief cameo, leaving him with 24 runs off 12 balls, including three sixes and a boundary.
LIVE Score RCB 40/1 (3.5) CRR: 10.43 REQ: 9.96
Royal Challengers Bengaluru need 161 runs
LIVE GT vs RCB IPL 2024: Tight Start For GT
Azmatullah starts the innings with a tight over, inducing a tentative start from Kohli, beating him twice outside off, while du Plessis manages a leg bye boundary off his pads, as Kohli and du Plessis are cautious in their approach for Royal Challengers Bengaluru's chase, with Sandeep Warrier replacing Sai Sudharasan as the impact sub for Gujarat Titans.
LIVE Score RCB 7/0 (1.1) CRR: 6 REQ: 10.3
Royal Challengers Bengaluru need 194 runs
LIVE GT vs RCB IPL 2024: Innings Break
Yash Dayal concedes 15 runs in the final over as Miller smashes a high full-toss for a six over deep mid-wicket, but misses his yorker, resulting in Miller squeezing singles and doubles, despite a wide call, leaving Gujarat Titans to finish with exactly 200 runs, with Dayal's good over marred by the missed yorker.
Live Score
GT 200/3 (20) CRR: 10
Innings Break
LIVE GT vs RCB IPL 2024: Poor Over By Green
Green concedes 15 runs as Sai Sudharsan shines with three consecutive boundaries, showcasing classical batting with elegant drives and a well-timed pull shot, while Miller adds one with a drive past cover, bringing Green back into the attack.
Live Score GT 171/3 (18) CRR: 9.5
Royal Challengers Bengaluru opt to bowl
LIVE GT vs RCB IPL 2024: GT Need Big Finish
Maxwell's over sees Sai Sudharsan capitalize with a six over long-on and a single chopped square on the off-side, while Miller and Sai exchange singles, despite Miller having to dive to make his ground.
Live Score GT 148/3 (16) CRR: 9.25
Royal Challengers Bengaluru opt to bowl
LIVE GT vs RCB IPL 2024: Siraj's Yorker Gets SRK
Siraj dismisses Shahrukh Khan with a stunning delivery, crashing into the leg-stump after Shahrukh's attempt at a hoick, ending his impressive innings of 58 runs off 30 balls.
Live Score GT 131/3 (14.1) CRR: 9.25
Royal Challengers Bengaluru opt to bowl
LIVE GT vs RCB IPL 2024: Fifty For SRK
Green faces a formidable Shahrukh Khan, who impressively defends towards cover, then nudges for singles before unleashing boundaries and a six, bringing up his maiden IPL fifty, while a wide adds to the bowler's frustration.
Live Score GT 125/2 (13) CRR: 9.62
Royal Challengers Bengaluru opt to bowl
LIVE GT vs RCB IPL 2024: Green into the attack
Green concedes 10 runs in the over as Shahrukh Khan showcases his power with a six over deep square leg, while both Shahrukh and Sai Sudharsan collect singles with ease, despite Shahrukh getting beaten by a short delivery.
Live Score GT 92/2 (11) CRR: 8.36
Royal Challengers Bengaluru opt to bowl
LIVE GT vs RCB IPL 2024: GT On Counter-Attack
Maxwell concedes 13 runs in the over as Shahrukh Khan smashes a six over long-on and a four through mid-wicket, showcasing a boundary-hitting partnership with Sai Sudharsan against the spinners.
Live Score GT 72/2 (9) CRR: 8
Royal Challengers Bengaluru opt to bowl
LIVE GT vs RCB IPL 2024: Maxwell Strikes In 1st over
Maxwell claims the crucial wicket of Shubman Gill, who attempts a lofted shot but is caught by Green at long-on, signaling the end of a rusty knock, as the Titans lose both their openers.
Live Score GT 45/2 (6.4) CRR: 6.75
Royal Challengers Bengaluru opt to bowl
LIVE GT vs RCB IPL 2024: Poor Start For Siraj
Siraj bowls a low full toss to end the over, flicked by Shubman Gill for a single, following a well-executed yorker and a pitched-up delivery by the bowler to Sai Sudharsan, with two wides mixed in, bringing Siraj's figures to 1-0-7-0.
Live Score GT 35/1 (5) CRR: 7
Royal Challengers Bengaluru opt to bowl
LIVE GT vs RCB IPL 2024: Gill Survives
Siraj delivers to Shubman Gill who calls for a quick single, Kohli charges towards the ball but misses a direct-hit at the bowler's end, giving Gill a lucky escape from a potential run-out chance.
Live Score GT 24/1 (3) CRR: 8
Royal Challengers Bengaluru opt to bowl
LIVE GT vs RCB IPL 2024: Dream Start For RCB
Swapnil Singh takes an early wicket as Saha edges a tossed-up delivery to short third man, caught by Karn Sharma for 5 runs.
GT 6/1 (1) CRR: 6
Royal Challengers Bengaluru opt to bowl
LIVE GT vs RCB IPL 2024: Possible Impact Subs
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Impact Subs: Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Himanshu Sharma, Akash Deep, Vijaykumar Vyshak
Gujarat Titans Impact Subs: Sandeep Warrier, Sharath BR, Manav Suthar, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar
LIVE GT vs RCB IPL 2024: Playing XIs
Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik(w), Swapnil Singh, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal
LIVE GT vs RCB IPL 2024: Both Team Captains At The Toss
Shubman Gill: Would have chased as well, looks a really good wicket. Need to put a good total on the board. We have batted decently, we lost by a difference of just one ball in the last game. This is the right time to peak for us.
Faf du Plessis: The wicket will be better later, so we will chase. The nature of this game has changed, our bowlers have been exceptional in the last two games. We have scored big with the bat, those are the changes. Maxwell comes back in, we have some firepower in the middle-order.
LIVE GT vs RCB IPL 2024: Toss Report
RCB won the toss and opted to field first against GT in IPL 2024 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Sunday.
LIVE GT vs RCB IPL 2024: How Will Rashid Khan Perform?
Deploying Rashid Khan within the powerplay could prove advantageous for the Titans. Rashid has notably dismissed Faf du Plessis three times and Virat Kohli twice in previous IPL encounters. Although Gill's current form might be lacking, his strong record against Siraj could aid him in finding his rhythm once again.
LIVE GT vs RCB IPL 2024: Eyes On Rajat Patidar
With Kohli set to face the spin trio, RCB aims to have Rajat Patidar predominantly on strike against spin, boasting a remarkable strike rate of 225 and an average of 67 against spinners this season.
LIVE GT vs RCB IPL 2024: Mohit Sharma's Poor Form
Mohit Sharma, known for his outstanding performance in IPL 2023, is currently conceding runs at an economy rate of 11.65 during the death overs in IPL 2024.
LIVE GT vs RCB IPL 2024: Virat Kohli vs Spin
Virat Kohli maintains a strike rate of 162.57 against pace but dips to 123.58 against spin in IPL 2024.
LIVE GT vs RCB IPL 2024: Probable Playing XIs
GT Probable XI: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill (c), David Miller, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, R Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma, Sandeep Warrier [Impact Sub: Sai Sudharsan]
RCB Probable XI: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal
GT vs RCB Live, IPL 2024: What Is The Toss Time?
The GT vs RCB clash is a day match in the Sunday double-header and the match starts at 3.30 pm IST at Ahmedabad. The toss for the game takes place at 3 pm IST.
GT vs RCB Live IPL 2024: Check Dream11 Prediction
The GT vs RCB clash in IPL 2024 is going to be a crackerjack of a contest. Both teams have plenty of stars and matchwinners. Take our help to make your Dream11 team today.
GT vs RCB Live Cricket Score: Check Head-To-Head Record
GT and RCB have played each other 3 times in IPL, out of which Gujarat have 2 times while Bengaluru were victorious only once. Keep checking this space for more updates from the game.
RCB vs GT LIVE: Probable Playing 11s
RCB Probable XI: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal
GT Probable XI: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill (c), David Miller, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, R Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma, Sandeep Warrier
GT vs RCB LIVE: Check Out the squads
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik(w), Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal, Suyash Prabhudessai, Anuj Rawat, Himanshu Sharma, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Swapnil Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Reece Topley, Tom Curran, Mayank Dagar, Alzarri Joseph, Manoj Bhandage, Akash Deep, Saurav Chauhan, Rajan Kumar
Gujarat Titans Squad: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill(c), David Miller, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma, Sandeep Warrier, Sai Sudharsan, Sharath BR, Manav Suthar, Vijay Shankar, Darshan Nalkande, Matthew Wade, Umesh Yadav, Kane Williamson, Jayant Yadav, Abhinav Manohar, Joshua Little, Kartik Tyagi, Spencer Johnson, Sushant Mishra
LIVE IPL 2024 RCB vs GT Updates
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the GT vs RCB IPL 2024 match taking place in Ahmedabad tomorrow. We will take you through all the key updates.