Highlights | GT vs RCB Live Cricket Score: RCB Beat GT By 9 Wickets

In the 45th match of the Indian Premier League 2024 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore secured a commanding victory, chasing down Gujarat Titans' total of 200-3 with ease. Gujarat Titans' innings was anchored by Sai Sudharsan's unbeaten 84 and Shahrukh Khan's aggressive 58, while Virat Kohli led Royal Challengers Bangalore's chase with an unbeaten 70. Faf du Plessis contributed 24 runs before departing. However, it was Will Jacks who stole the show with a blistering century off just 41 balls, including 10 sixes and 5 fours. Royal Challengers Bangalore reached the target of 206-1 in just 16 overs, showcasing a dominant batting display. Royal Challengers Bangalore's victory was propelled by a strong partnership between Kohli and Jacks, securing a nine-wicket win in style.

Follow Highlights Score And Updates From IPL 2024 Match GT vs RCB Here.