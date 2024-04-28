Advertisement
GT Vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today's Gujarat Titans Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru In Narendra Modi Stadium, 330PM IST, Ahmedabad

Gujarat Titans Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Dream11 Team Prediction GT vs RCB T20 Match Preview - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of Gujarat Titans Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Dream11 Team Player List, Gujarat Titans Dream11 Team Player List, Royal Challengers Bengaluru Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shubham Pandey|Last Updated: Apr 28, 2024, 09:21 AM IST
GT Vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s Gujarat Titans Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru In Narendra Modi Stadium, 330PM IST, Ahmedabad GT vs RCB IPL 2024 Dream11 Prediction.

Gujarat Titans (GT) face Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in IPL 2024 at M Chinnaswamy stadium today as both teams look for two precious points from the game. GT have just 4 wins from 9 matches while RCB have registered only 2 victories in the same number of games. As the tournament progresses towards the business end, wins and losses are even more crucial than before.

All eyes will be on the mini battle between Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill. These two are 'King' and 'Prince' of Indian cricket respectively and it will be interesting to see who scores the most runs among them. It is a no-brainer that both deserve a place in the Dream11 team. Kohli has been the leading run-scorer so far this year while Gill has also produced runs at will.

Dinesh Karthik should definitely be your wicketkeeper and David Miller is a must pick as well. He can be your vice-captain even. Either Kohli or Gill can be taken as captain.

Will Jacks, Cameron Green, Noor Ahmad and Rashid Khan are top Overseas performers in the two teams.

RCB vs GT: Check out probable playing 11s

RCB Probable XI: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal

GT Probable XI: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill (c), David Miller, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, R Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma, Sandeep Warrier

GT vs RCB Dream11 Prediction:

Captain: Virat Kohli

Vice-Captain: David Miller

Wicketkeeper: Dinesh Karthik

Batters: David Miller, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis

All-rounders: Will Jacks, Cameron Green

Bowlers: Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Karn Sharma, Rashid Khan

GT vs RCB: Full Squads

Gujarat Titans (GT) Full Squad: David Miller, Shubman Gill (c), Kane Williamson, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Robin Minz, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Azmatullah Omarzai, Manav Suthar, Mohammed Shami (ruled out), Noor Ahmad, R Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma, Darshan Nalkande, Umesh Yadav, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Spencer Johnson

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Full Squad: Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Cameron Green, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Swapnil Singh, Saurav Chauhanavid Miller, Shubman Gill (c), Kane Williamson, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Robin Minz, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Azmatullah Omarzai, Manav Suthar, Mohammed Shami (ruled out), Noor Ahmad, R Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma, Darshan Nalkande, Umesh Yadav, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Spencer Johnson

