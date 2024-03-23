SRH:111-2 (13) KKR vs SRH Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2024: Rahul Tripathy Departs, SRH 4 Down
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (KKR vs SRH) LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024: Two Australian Pat Cummins And Mitchell Starc Will Take On Each Other.
LIVE Score KKR vs SRH In IPL 2024: Shreyas Iyer's return from injury is anticipated as Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the IPL opener, featuring high-profile signings Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins. Iyer, after missing last season, leads KKR, supported by mentor Gautam Gambhir and coach Chandrakant Pandit. Starc's record-breaking acquisition brings pressure to perform, alongside Andre Russell. KKR's top order boasts stars like Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Phil Salt, while spinners Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy provide support. Cummins, leading SRH, aims to change their fortunes, supported by Travis Head and Heinrich Klaasen in batting. SRH's balanced bowling includes Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Washington Sundar. The availability of Wanindu Hasaranga for SRH remains uncertain due to an ICC ban. KKR's batting depth and spin strength make them favourites, but SRH, led by Cummins, poses a strong challenge. The clash promises an exciting start to the IPL season.
LIVE IPL 2024 SRH vs KKR: Tripathy departs
Rahul Tripathy 20 (20) caught by Harshit Rana bowled by Sunil Narine. KKR on top once again in this contest as SRH lose back to back wickets.
SRH: 111/4 (12.5 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 SRH vs KKR: 110 needed in 60 balls
SRH need 110 runs need 10 overs. Rahul Tripathi and Aiden Markram in the middle for Sunrisers Hyderabad. Sunil Narine into the attack for KKR.
SRH: 99/2 (10 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 SRH vs KKR: Another wicket
Abhishek Sharma 32 (19) caught by Varun Chakaravarthy bowled by Andre Russell. KKR find the wicket they were looking for as SRH go 2 down.
SRH: 77/2 (8 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 SRH vs KKR: Gone!
Mayank Agarwal 32 (21) caught by Rinku Singh bowled by Harshit Rana. Sunrisers Hyderabad go one down in their chase of 209 runs.
SRH: 65/1 (6 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 KKR vs SRH: Dropped
Abhishek Sharma dropped by Phil Salt behind the wickets on zero. Harshit Rana and Starc continue the attack for KKR searching for a wicket.
SRH: 40/0 (4 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 KKR vs SRH: Hyderabad begin chase
Sunrisers Hyderabad begin chase of 209 runs with Abhishek Sharma and Mayank Agarwal. Mitchell Starc gives away 12 runs from his first over.
SRH: 17/0 (2 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 KKR vs SRH: KKR Post 208
Kolkata Knight Riders have posted 208 runs in 20 overs. Andre Russell smashed 64 off 25 to get his side to a commendable total.
KKR: 208/7 (20 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 KKR vs SRH: Fifty for Russell
Andre Russell has completed his fifty in just 20 balls. KKR are on top of this contest Rinku Singh and Russell doing something extraordinary in the middle.
KKR: 200/6 (19 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 KKR vs SRH: Russell on fire
Andre Russell on fire at the moment. Rinku Singh has taken the audience seat as Russell is dealing in sixes with the SRH bowlers.
KKR: 160/6 (17.1 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 SRH vs KKR: Rinku Singh in the middle
Rinku and Russell in the middle have all eyes on them. Can this duo guide their team to a commandable total against SRH tonight?
KKR: 129/6 (15.1 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024: Fifty for Salt
Philip Salt completes his fifty for KKR and what a tremendous knock this has been. Rinku Singh has joined him in the middle.
KKR: 119/5 (13.4 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 KKR vs SRH: KKR bounce back
KKR bounce back with a partnership between Ramandeep Singh and Philip Salt in the middle. Mayank Markande and Shahbaz Ahmed come into the attack for SRH.
KKR: 97/4 (11.1 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 KKR vs SRH: KKR in trouble
This is surely not how KKR would have wanted to start their IPL 2024 season as they are four down after losing wickets in regular succession.
KKR: 66/4 (9 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 KKR vs SRH: Salt Key For KKR
Phil Salt is key for the Kolkata Knight Riders at the moment. Nitish Rana has joined him in the middle, the captain from last season.
KKR: 49/3 (7 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 KKR vs SRH: KKR in trouble
KKR in deep trouble as their skipper Shreyas Iyer departs for a duck. SRH with two wickets in that Natrajan over, first Venkatesh Iyer and then the KKR captain trapped.
KKR: 39/3 (5 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 KKR vs SRH: Gone!
Mix up in the middle and Sunil Narine has to walk back as Shahbaz Ahmed is right on target with his fielding skills.
KKR: 27/1 (3 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 KKR vs SRH: Match Begins
Sunil Narine and Phil Salt open the batting for Kolkata Knight Riders. Salt is in the groove as he smashed Marco Jansen for a couple of sixes in the start.
KKR: 17/0 (1.4 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024: KKR Lineup
Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Philip Salt(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy.
LIVE IPL 2024 KKR vs SRH: Toss Report
Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins wins the toss and elects to bowl first against the Kolkata Knight Riders.
LIVE SRH vs KKR IPL 2024: Toss Timings
The match no.3 between SRH and KKR will have the toss at 7 PM IST at the Eden Gardens. Captains Pat Cummins and Shreyas Iyer will coming out shortly to flip the toss coin.
LIVE KKR vs SRH IPL 2024: What to expect from Kolkata?
KKR did not exactly have a quiet season last year but this year they have some big names coming in the team with full fitness. A part of me says they can surely reach to the playoffs with Gambhir back in the team and the quality players they have on paper.
LIVE KKR vs SRH: Pat Cummins new captain
Pat Cummins is the new skipper for Sunrisers Hyderabad but the question is that whether he can lead the team to glory this year? Australia skipper is known for his leadership skills.
LIVE IPL 2024 SRH vs KKR: Rinku Singh to shine?
Fans are waiting for Rinku Singh once again, the batter who smashed five sixes back-to-back last season for KKR to win a game against Gujarat Titans.
LIVE KKR vs SRH IPL 2024: Iyer key for KKR
Shreyas Iyer is key for Kolkata Knigth Riders after missing the season last year due to injury. The clash will take place at the Eden Gardens.
LIVE IPL 2024 SRH vs KKR: Dream11 Prediction
Checkout the dream11 prediction for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad. The second game for today will take place at 730 PM (IST).
LIVE IPL 2024 KKR vs SRH: Pitch Report
The Eden Gardens pitch is renowned as a batting paradise in the IPL. In the previous season, out of seven matches held at this venue, four saw teams surpassing the 200-run mark. The lowest score recorded was 149, by KKR against RR. Batsmen are likely to relish playing here, as the pitch favors them. Whether batting or bowling first, teams have an equal chance of success, with four wins for teams batting first and three wins for chasing sides.
LIVE IPL 2024 KKR vs SRH: Weather Report
The humidity stands at 64%, with temperatures lingering around 31 degrees Celsius. Expect wind speeds of approximately 14 km/h at the venue.
LIVE IPL 2024 KKR vs SRH: Dream11
Captain: Heinrich Klaasen
Vice-Captain: Andre Russell
Wicketkeeper: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Heinrich Klaasen
Batters: Rahul Tripathi, Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Abhishek Sharma
All-rounders: Sunil Narine, Andre Russell
Bowlers: Umran Malik, Varun Chakaravarthy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar
LIVE IPL 2024 KKR vs SRH: Hyderabad's Probable Playing XI
Mayank Agarwal, Travis Head, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Upendra Yadav, Pat Cummins, Abhishek Sharma, Umran Malik, T. Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar
LIVE IPL 2024 KKR vs SRH: Kolkata's Probable Playing XI
Phil Salt, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Rahmanullah Gurbaz
LIVE IPL 2024 KKR vs SRH: Head To Head (Past 7 Matches)
2023 – SRH won by 23 runs
2023 – KKR won by 5 runs
2022 – SRH won by 7 wickets
2022 – KKR won by 54 runs
2021 – KKR won by 10 runs
2021 – KKR won by 6 wickets
2020 – KKR won by 7 wickets
LIVE IPL 2024 KKR vs SRH: SRH's Balanced Setup
With a blend of experienced and emerging talents, SRH poses a formidable challenge, banking on Cummins' astute captaincy and a well-rounded bowling attack.
LIVE IPL 2024 KKR vs SRH: Cummins' Leadership
As the third-most expensive buy, Cummins shoulders the responsibility of steering SRH, aiming to reverse their recent fortunes.
LIVE IPL 2024 KKR vs SRH: Clash of Captains
Cummins leading SRH adds an extra layer of intrigue, setting up a captivating duel against Starc, his counterpart and compatriot.
LIVE IPL 2024 KKR vs SRH: Spin to Win
Gambhir's reliance on home conditions to favour spin could play into the hands of Narine, Chakravarthy, and Sharma, providing crucial support.
LIVE IPL 2024 KKR vs SRH: Star-Studded Batting Lineup
KKR boasts a formidable top-order bolstered by the explosive Russell-Rinku Singh duo, setting the stage for an electrifying batting display.
LIVE IPL 2024 KKR vs SRH: Workload Management
With limited experienced pacers, KKR's management of Starc and Russell's workload becomes pivotal for their sustained performance throughout the season.
LIVE IPL 2024 KKR vs SRH: Mitchell Starc's Record Signing
Starc's record-breaking acquisition at Rs 24.75 crore adds immense pressure on him to deliver, especially in the power-play and death overs.
LIVE IPL 2024 KKR vs SRH: The Dynamic Duo: Gambhir and Pandit
Gautam Gambhir's return as mentor alongside Chandrakant Pandit promises to bring astute cricketing insights, potentially sparking a KKR revival.
LIVE IPL 2024 KKR vs SRH: Strategic Moves by KKR
With tactical additions and continuity in their core team, KKR's strategic approach under Shreyas Iyer's leadership will be under scrutiny.
LIVE IPL 2024 KKR vs SRH: Shreyas Iyer's Spectacular Comeback
Shreyas Iyer, after a season-long absence due to injury, returns to lead KKR, bringing anticipation and a keen eye on his performance after a stellar 95 in the Ranji Trophy.
LIVE IPL 2024 KKR vs SRH: Full Squads
Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Philip Salt(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Sunil Narine, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Manish Pandey, Srikar Bharat, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Anukul Roy, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Chetan Sakariya, Sherfane Rutherford, Vaibhav Arora, Dushmantha Chameera, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Sakib Hussain, Suyash Sharma
Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Mayank Agarwal, Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Washington Sundar, Abdul Samad, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Jaydev Unadkat, Anmolpreet Singh, Upendra Yadav, Mayank Markande, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Sanvir Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Maharaj Singh, Nitish Reddy