KKR vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s Indian Premier League Match In Eden Gardens, 730PM IST, Kolkata

IPL 2024 season's first double-header will have Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad locking horns at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday. The evening show is followed by a clash between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings. Pat Cummins, now at the helm of Hyderabad after taking over from Aiden Markram, boasts the victorious captaincy of the ICC World Cup 2023. Despite a tough previous season where SRH languished at the bottom with just two wins in 14 games, the team appears rejuvenated with the additions of Cummins, Travis Head, and Wanindu Hasaranga.

On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders, under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer, are poised for a strong showing in IPL 2024. With Phil Salt bringing his excellent T20I form to the squad and the thrilling return of Mitchell Starc to the IPL, KKR is primed for an exciting campaign.

KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction

WICKET KEEPERS: Heinrich Klaasen, Phil Salt

BATTERS: Rinku Singh, Nitish Rana, Abhishek Sharma

ALL ROUNDERS: Andre Russell, Aiden Markram

BOWLERS: Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma

KKR vs SRH Probable XIs

SRH: Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, Washington Sundar, Abdul Samad, Sanvir Singh, Pat Cummins, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Jaydev Unadkat.

KKR: Phil Salt, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Sunil Narine, Mitchell Starc, Suyash Sharma, Vaibhav Arora

IPL 2024 KKR vs SRH SQUADS

KKR: Shreyas Iyer (c), Srikar Bharat, Manish Pandey, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ramandeep Singh , Nitish Rana, Sherfane Rutherford, Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Vaibhav Arora, Dushmantha Chameera, Harshit Rana, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya, Mitchell Starc, Suyash Sharma, Varun Chakaravarthy, Sakib Hussain, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Philip Salt.

SRH: Jaydev Unadkat, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, T Natarajan, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Pat Cummins (c), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sanvir Singh, Glenn Phillips, Nitish Reddy, Marco Jansen, Abhishek Sharma, Upendra Yadav, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, Travis Head, Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Abdul Samad, Akash Maharaj Singh, Wanindu Hasaranga.