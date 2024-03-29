LSG vs PBKS Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2024: KL Rahul vs Shikhar Dhawan
LSG vs PBKS (Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings) LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024: KL Rahul's LSG take on Shikhar Dhawan's PBKS.
IPL 2024 is ready for match no.11 of the season as Lucknow Super Giants hosts the Punjab Kings at the Ekana Cricket in Lucknow on Saturday (March 29). The home teams winning all the contests streak has been broken as RCB were handed a defeat in Bengaluru by KKR on Friday night. Now, all the focus shifts on the between KL Rahul-led LSG and Shikhar Dhawan-led PBKS.
Punjab Kings have won a game and lost one so far in this season whereas Lucknow have only played one match and have faced a loss in it against the Rajasthan Royals. The pitch conditions in Lucknow are expected to support the spinners. Quinton de Kock had a bad start to the season and he will surely look to change it when LSG take on PBKS next.
