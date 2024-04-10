Highlights | MI vs RCB IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians Win By 7 Wickets

Highlights Score MI vs RCB In IPL 2024: In the 25th match of the Indian Premier League 2024, Mumbai Indians faced off against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Mumbai Indians won the toss and elected to bowl first. Royal Challengers Bengaluru put up a challenging total of 196/8 in their 20 overs, with notable contributions from du Plessis (61) and Karthik (53*). However, Mumbai Indians chased down the target comfortably, winning the match by 7 wickets with 27 balls to spare. Ishan Kishan (69) and Suryakumar Yadav (52) led the charge with the bat for Mumbai Indians, well-supported by Rohit Sharma (38). Mumbai Indians reached the target in just 15.3 overs, finishing at 199/3. Jasprit Bumrah starred with the ball for Mumbai Indians, claiming 5 wickets for 21 runs in his 4 overs. This victory propelled Mumbai Indians up the points table in the IPL 2024.

