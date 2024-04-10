Highlights | MI vs RCB IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians Win By 7 Wickets
Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (MI vs RCB Highlights Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024: RCB now has 5 defeats in 6 games of IPL 2024
Highlights Score MI vs RCB In IPL 2024: In the 25th match of the Indian Premier League 2024, Mumbai Indians faced off against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Mumbai Indians won the toss and elected to bowl first. Royal Challengers Bengaluru put up a challenging total of 196/8 in their 20 overs, with notable contributions from du Plessis (61) and Karthik (53*). However, Mumbai Indians chased down the target comfortably, winning the match by 7 wickets with 27 balls to spare. Ishan Kishan (69) and Suryakumar Yadav (52) led the charge with the bat for Mumbai Indians, well-supported by Rohit Sharma (38). Mumbai Indians reached the target in just 15.3 overs, finishing at 199/3. Jasprit Bumrah starred with the ball for Mumbai Indians, claiming 5 wickets for 21 runs in his 4 overs. This victory propelled Mumbai Indians up the points table in the IPL 2024.
Follow Highlights Updates From Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2024 Match Here.
MI vs RCB IPL 2024 Live Score: Match Summary
Mumbai Indians defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 7 wickets in the IPL 2024 match at Wankhede Stadium, with Ishan Kishan's 69 and Jasprit Bumrah's 5-wicket haul being the highlights.
MI vs RCB IPL 2024 Live Score: Thumping Win For MI
Hardik Pandya seals the victory for MI with a six off Akash Deep's delivery, completing a sensational run-chase at the Wankhede stadium, leaving RCB with no recourse but
LIVE Score RCB 196/8 (20)
MI 199/3 (15.3)
Mumbai Indians won by 7 wkts
MI vs RCB IPL 2024 Live Score: Sky departs
Suryakumar Yadav is caught by Lomror at deep point off Vijaykumar Vyshak's delivery, though MI reviews the high full toss for its legality, confirmed to be below the waist, ending Surya's stunning innings of 52 runs off 19 balls, featuring five fours and four sixes.
LIVE Score MI 180/3 (13.5) CRR: 13.01 REQ: 2.76
Mumbai Indians need 17 runs in 37 balls
MI vs RCB IPL 2024 Live Score: Fifty For SKY
Suryakumar Yadav continues his impressive form, scoring boundaries off Topley, including a six and two fours, as he reaches his fastest fifty in the IPL, while Topley's return to the attack proves futile for RCB.
LIVE Score MI 169/2 (12.5) CRR: 13.17 REQ: 3.91
Mumbai Indians need 28 runs in 43 balls
MI vs RCB IPL 2024 Live Score: Topley Takes A Stunner
Rohit Sharma is caught by Topley off Will Jacks, leaving both the bowler and Rohit surprised, after a brisk innings of 38 runs off 24 balls, including three fours and three sixes.
LIVE Score MI 139/2 (11.2) CRR: 12.26 REQ: 6.69
Mumbai Indians need 58 runs in 52 balls
MI vs RCB IPL 2024 Live Score: SKY On Fire
Akash Deep faces a barrage from Suryakumar Yadav, who hits two consecutive sixes, survives a dropped catch by Maxwell, and adds a boundary with impressive wristwork, showcasing his dominance in the tournament.
LIVE Score MI 135/1 (11) CRR: 12.27 REQ: 6.89
Mumbai Indians need 62 runs in 54 balls
MI vs RCB IPL 2024 Live Score: Rohit Going Strong
Vijaykumar Vyshak returns to the attack, delivering a mix of slower balls and yorkers, as Suryakumar Yadav manages to flick one for a single and Rohit Sharma survives a close call after Topley's fingertip effort on a slower bouncer goes in vain, with Rohit defending the following delivery.
LIVE Score MI 111/1 (10) CRR: 11.1 REQ: 8.6
Mumbai Indians need 86 runs in 60 balls
MI vs RCB IPL 2024 Live Score: Ishan Kishan Departs After Fifty
Akash Deep dismisses Ishan Kishan, caught by Kohli, after a powerful innings of 69 runs off 34 balls, including 7 fours and 5 sixes, providing much-needed relief for RCB.
LIVE Score MI 101/1 (8.5) CRR: 11.43 REQ: 8.6
Mumbai Indians need 96 runs in 67 balls
MI vs RCB IPL 2024 Live Score: Fifty For Ishan Kishan
Maxwell faces a challenging over as Ishan Kishan showcases his batting prowess with a boundary, a six, and a quick single, reaching a fifty, while Rohit adds to the score with a single, as Maxwell, conceding 16 runs, struggles in his first over.
LIVE Score MI 84/0 (7) CRR: 12 REQ: 8.69
Mumbai Indians need 113 runs in 78 balls
MI vs RCB IPL 2024 Live Score: MI On Top
Siraj faces a barrage of powerful shots from Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma, including sixes and a four, amid concerns over the bowler's landing area, with Ishan Kishan impressing with his skilful strokeplay.
LIVE Score MI 55/0 (5) CRR: 11 REQ: 9.47
Mumbai Indians need 142 runs in 90 balls
MI vs RCB IPL 2024 Live Score: Ishan Kishan Take On Topley
Topley bowls a series of deliveries to Ishan Kishan and Rohit, including yorker lengths and full deliveries outside off, resulting in minimal runs and a couple of fours for Ishan Kishan, who narrowly avoids an altercation with the bowler after pulling out of a shot.
LIVE Score MI 23/0 (3) CRR: 7.67 REQ: 10.24
Mumbai Indians need 174 runs
MI vs RCB IPL 2024 Live Score: MI Need Good Start
Topley delivers a variety of deliveries to Ishan Kishan and Rohit, ranging from full and swinging to wide outside off, resulting in minimal runs scored.
LIVE Score MI 2/0 (1) CRR: 2 REQ: 10.26
Mumbai Indians need 195 runs
MI vs RCB IPL 2024 Live Score: Dinesh Karthik Help RCB Finish On High
Karthik smashes a six and a four off Akash Madhwal, securing his fifty, amidst a contentious no-ball call challenged by RCB, with Akash Deep eventually taking a single to deep square leg.
LIVE Score RCB 196/8 (20) CRR: 9.8
Mumbai Indians opt to bowl
MI vs RCB IPL 2024 Live Score: Five-Wicket Haul For Jasprit Bumrah
Bumrah claims his fifth wicket, dismissing Vijaykumar Vyshak caught by Nabi, putting him on a hat-trick again, following his earlier dismissal of Saurav Chauhan, who fell to a top-edge pull caught by Akash Madhwal, marking Bumrah's fourth wicket.
LIVE Score RCB 170/8 (18.4) CRR: 9.11
Mumbai Indians opt to bowl
MI vs RCB IPL 2024 Live Score: Jasprit Bumrah On Song
Bumrah strikes again, dismissing Lomror lbw for a golden duck with a toe-crushing yorker, putting him on a hat-trick.
LIVE Score RCB 153/6 (16.5) CRR: 9.09
Mumbai Indians opt to bowl
MI vs RCB IPL 2024 Live Score: RCB 5 Down
Du Plessis departs for 61, caught by Tim David at long-on off Bumrah's full toss, with David executing an excellent sliding catch to perfection.
LIVE Score RCB 153/5 (16.4) CRR: 9.18
Mumbai Indians opt to bowl
MI vs RCB IPL 2024 Live Score: Fifty For Faf
Shreyas Gopal mixes up his pace, with du Plessis hitting a six over long-on, Karthik struggling to connect, and du Plessis and Karthik managing singles in the over.
LIVE Score RCB 130/4 (15) CRR: 8.67
Mumbai Indians opt to bowl
MI vs RCB IPL 2024 Live Score: Timeout
Faf is doing exactly what Virat has been doing this season. However, he needs to finish on high to get RCB past 200, at least. With the kind of bowling attack RCB has they need 20 more runs in the first innings. Faf needs good support from DK.
LIVE Score RCB 111/4 (13) CRR: 8.54
Mumbai Indians opt to bowl
MI vs RCB IPL 2024 Live Score: Duck For Maxwell
Maxwell departs for a duck, dismissed lbw by Shreyas Gopal's wrong 'un, failing to spot it while attempting a flick onto the on-side, as he walks off in disappointment without opting for a review.
LIVE Score RCB 108/4 (12.2) CRR: 8.76
Mumbai Indians opt to bowl
MI vs RCB IPL 2024 Live Score: Patidar Departs After Fifty
Rajat Patidar smashes two consecutive sixes to bring up his fifty, the first 50-plus score for an RCB batter other than Kohli in IPL 2024, before getting caught by Ishan Kishan off Gerald Coetzee's delivery, ending his impressive innings.
LIVE Score RCB 105/2 (11.2) CRR: 9.26
Mumbai Indians opt to bowl
MI vs RCB IPL 2024 Live Score: Patidar Take On Pandya
Hardik Pandya concedes 13 runs, including a six from Patidar, despite delivering a mix of slower balls and short deliveries, with some wides included in the over.
LIVE Score RCB 90/2 (10.1) CRR: 8.85
Mumbai Indians opt to bowl
MI vs RCB IPL 2024 Live Score: Partnership For RCB
Romario Shepherd concedes boundaries to Patidar and du Plessis, with Patidar's shot requiring a sliding effort to prevent a boundary, while du Plessis showcases classy batting with a well-placed drive, as he delivers a mix of slower balls and short deliveries.
LIVE Score
RCB 67/2 (8) CRR: 8.38
Mumbai Indians opt to bowl
MI vs RCB IPL 2024 Live Score: RCB Behind In Powerplay
Du Plessis hits a four to long-off but gets hit on the body the next ball, while Rajat Patidar contributes with a boundary as well in the over from Akash Madhwal.
LIVE Score RCB 44/2 (6) CRR: 7.33
Mumbai Indians opt to bowl
MI vs RCB IPL 2024 Live Score: Will Jacks Gone
Jacks departs for 8, caught by Tim David at mid-on off Akash Madhwal's delivery, as RCB suffers early setbacks, losing two wickets.
LIVE Score RCB 23/2 (3.4) CRR: 6.27
Mumbai Indians opt to bowl
MI vs RCB IPL 2024 Live Score: Big Blow For RCB, Virat Kohli Departs
Kohli falls for 3, caught by Ishan Kishan off Bumrah's delivery, after a shaky start, marking a rare failure for him and an early wicket loss for RCB.
LIVE Score
RCB 14/1 (2.3) CRR: 5.6
Mumbai Indians opt to bowl
MI vs RCB IPL 2024 Live Score: RCB Need Good Start
Nabi concedes 7 runs off the first over, with du Plessis and Kohli rotating strike comfortably.
LIVE Score RCB 7/0 (1) CRR: 7
Mumbai Indians opt to bowl
MI vs RCB IPL 2024 Live Score: Playing XIs
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik(w), Mahipal Lomror, Reece Topley, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep
Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Mohammad Nabi, Shreyas Gopal, Jasprit Bumrah, Gerald Coetzee, Akash Madhwal
MI vs RCB IPL 2024 Live Score: Both Team Captains At The Toss
Faf du Plessis - We've tried to change things, so we've given chances to some of our players, some new players and it's up to them to take the opportunity. It's important to give players a decent run, but we've found ourselves in a stage where we haven't done well, so it's time to make changes. One thing that's important is to be consistent and that's where we've been disappointing. But we know we can turn this around. We would have fielded as well, chasing at this ground is the better option, but the pitch looks good. We've got three changes - Jacks debuts and he'll come in at 3, Mahipal and Vyshak are back.
Hardik Pandya - We will bowl first. It looks like a similar track, but it might get better to bat on under lights. There was a bit of dew as well, so chasing could be a better option. The mood before and after the win was different, we'll need to start well, put the pressure and then take the game forward. We got the highest score without anyone getting to 50, that gives you plenty of confidence. Bowling well in the powerplay was crucial. One change - Shreyas Gopal comes in place of PC
MI vs RCB IPL 2024 Live Score: Toss Report
Mumbai Indians won the toss and opted to field first against RCB at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Thursday.
IPL 2024 Live Score: Pressure on MI Captain
MI captain, Hardik Pandya, has faced criticism from fans, adding pressure on him to lead his team to victory and silence his detractors with a commanding performance.
IPL 2024 Live Score: Bowlers' Challenge
Bowlers faced a daunting task in containing the batsmen, especially the formidable duo of Kohli and Rohit, who possess the ability to dictate the course of the match.
IPL 2024 Live Score: High-Scoring Matches
Recent matches at Wankhede Stadium have been characterized by high-scoring encounters, setting the stage for another potentially thrilling contest between bat and ball.
IPL 2024 Live Score: Mumbai's Dependence on Yadav
Mumbai Indians looked to Suryakumar Yadav to capitalize on the quick starts provided by Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan, highlighting his importance in the batting lineup.
IPL 2024 Live Score: Key Stats
- At the Wankhede stadium, Glenn Maxwell boasts an impressive strike rate of 178.02.
- Jasprit Bumrah has claimed 43 wickets in 37 matches at this venue.
IPL 2024 Live Score: Homecoming for Green
Cameron Green's return to his former IPL home ground provided an intriguing subplot, with fans eager to see if he could showcase his potential against Mumbai Indians.
IPL 2024 Live Score: Struggling Performances
Both teams faced a mediocre start to the IPL, putting pressure on key players like Glenn Maxwell and Cameron Green to deliver standout performances.
IPL 2024 Live Score: Duo's Impact
Despite their absence from the toss, Kohli and Rohit's influence loomed large, with all eyes fixed on them as the main attractions of the match.
IPL 2024 Live Score: Kohli-Rohit Absence
For the first time since IPL 2011, neither Virat Kohli nor Rohit Sharma participated in the toss, marking a significant shift in the dynamic of the match.
RCB vs MI LIVE: Check Royal Challengers' Playing 11
Probable XI: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Saurav Chauhan, Reece Topley, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal [Impact Sub: Mahipal Lomror or Akash Deep].
MI vs RCB LIVE Score: Check Mumbai Indians' Playing 11
MI Probable XI: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Mohammad Nabi, Romario Shepherd, Piyush Chawla, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah [Impact Sub: Akash Madhwal]
RCB vs MI LIVE: Check Dream11 Prediction
Plenty of big-hitters of the ball playing today in form of Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Cameron Green. Virat Kohli has been among the top run-getters in the tournament. But make your fantasy team only when the toss has happened and you know the playing 11s.
MI vs RCB LIVE: Rohit Sharma Vs Mohammed Siraj
Rohit Sharma will aim to take advantage of the initial overs from Mohammed Siraj, who has yet to dismiss the former MI captain in this tournament, facing 53 balls and scoring 68 runs against him. Additionally, Rohit might opt to retain strike against the pace bowler, considering Ishan Kishan's difficulties facing him, having faced 42 balls, scoring 50 runs, and being dismissed twice.
MI Vs RCB LIVE: Jasprit Bumrah vs Virat Kohli
Jasprit Bumrah has showcased stellar form this season, yet he faces a formidable adversary in Kohli, who boasts a striking strike rate of 152.17 against the MI pacer in the tournament. Brace yourselves for an early and fiery battle between these two titans.
LIVE Score MI vs RCB: Check LIVE Streaming Details
LIVE MI vs RCB: Head-to-Head record
In their head-to-head matchups since 2020, RCB has maintained a dominant record against their Mumbai rivals, winning five out of seven contests. Particularly at the Wankhede Stadium, MI holds the upper hand with a lead of 7-3 over RCB.
MI vs RCB LIVE: Check Probable Playing 11s
RCB Probable XI: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Saurav Chauhan, Reece Topley, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal
MI Probable XI: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Mohammad Nabi, Romario Shepherd, Piyush Chawla, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah
IPL 2024 Live Score: Full Squads
Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik(w), Saurav Chauhan, Reece Topley, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal, Himanshu Sharma, Suyash Prabhudessai, Mahipal Lomror, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Swapnil Singh, Karn Sharma, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Alzarri Joseph, Will Jacks, Anuj Rawat, Manoj Bhandage, Akash Deep, Rajan Kumar
Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Mohammad Nabi, Piyush Chawla, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Madhwal, Kwena Maphaka, Naman Dhir, Nehal Wadhera, Shams Mulani, Shreyas Gopal, Luke Wood, Vishnu Vinod, Arjun Tendulkar, Kumar Kartikeya, Shivalik Sharma, Anshul Kamboj, Nuwan Thushara, Dewald Brevis